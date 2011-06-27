2022 Subaru Impreza Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Package #3
|+$838
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|+$1,112
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|+$125
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|+$365
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|+$486
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|+$245
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|+$100
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$132
|Cargo Tray
|+$121
|Cargo Cover
|+$172
|Cargo Net
|+$61
|Sunshade - Windshield
|+$76
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|+$606
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$213
|Side Sill Plates
|+$162
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$170
|Body Side Molding - Sapphire Blue
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue
|+$158
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$136
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$148
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$148
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$148
|STI Roof Spoiler
|+$455
|Crossbar Set - Fixed
|+$201
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$128
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$148
|Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearl
|+$148
|Sport Grille
|+$351
|Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearl
|+$293
|LED Fog Light Kit
|+$378
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$148
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$293
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$293
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|+$241
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2989 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|58.9 in.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.0 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|205/55R16 89V tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
