2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP range: $29,590 - $36,490
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Niro Plug-In Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro Plug-In Hybrid has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro Plug-In Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro Plug-In Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is the 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,590.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $33,390
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $36,490
- LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $29,590
What are the different models of Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, the next question is, which Niro Plug-In Hybrid model is right for you? Niro Plug-In Hybrid variants include EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Niro Plug-In Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
