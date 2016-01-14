Used 2015 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Auxiliary Audio, Remote Entry. Your 2015 Kia Sorento LX is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This all wheel drive 2015 Kia Sorento LX is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Silver exterior with a Black Interior. With 97,314 miles this 2015 Sorento with a regular unleaded i-4 2.4 l/144 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Silver 2015 Kia Sorento LX near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership in St. Augustine :* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Kia Sorento LX! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Kia Sorento comes factory equipped with an impressive regular unleaded i-4 2.4 l/144 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering, Spare Tire (Small Size), Trip Computer. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Wood Trim, Overhead Console, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Kia Sorento LX comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Silver 2015 Kia Sorento LX. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2015 Kia Sorento LX will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Palm Coast? We're glad you found this used Kia Sorento for sale at our car dealership in St. Augustine, FL just south of Jacksonville. Looking for financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Kia Sorento for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Palm Coast consider driving just past St. Augustine Shores to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2015 Kia Sorento LX stock # 210028A.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYKTCA6XFG583037

Stock: 210028A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020