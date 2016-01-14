Used 2015 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
- 127,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,481
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
At Mac Haik Toyota, each of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a detailed vehicle inspection before offering them to the public for sale. Please ask your sales associate for a copy of the results from the service inspection. For SPECIFIC Details or Questions please call one of our Specialized Internet MANAGERS. Please Schedule an APPOINTMENT to ensure the AVAILABILITY of the vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKW4A71FG623897
Stock: 63275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 19,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$2,578 Below Market
M G Motor Sports - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Here is a 1-Owner Fully Loaded KIA Sorento EX with Only 19K Miles. Equipped with 3.3L 290 HP V6, 6 Speed Auto W/Sport Shift, AWD, Dual Front AC, NAV, Sirius Radio, Blue Tooth, Panoramic Sunroof W/ Power Shade, Garage Door Opener,Leather Heated/Cooled Memory Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, 3rd Row (7 Passenger) Rear Camera, Rear Sensors, Compass, Outside Temp, Trip Computer, Power Lift Gate, 2 Smart Keys, Tele/Tilt, Cruise, Overhead Airbags, Side Impact Bars, Roof Rack, Factory Alloys with Like New Tires. This Pristine Popular SUV has been Garage Kept. Why Pay Over 2 X's the Money for new..When This one is as New. Offered by M G Motor Sports 918 660 7978. No Financing..Consider Partial Trade
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKUDA78FG565342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,350$2,636 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1732724 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A60FG554782
Stock: c160687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495$2,526 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Auxiliary Audio, Remote Entry. Your 2015 Kia Sorento LX is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This all wheel drive 2015 Kia Sorento LX is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Silver exterior with a Black Interior. With 97,314 miles this 2015 Sorento with a regular unleaded i-4 2.4 l/144 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Silver 2015 Kia Sorento LX near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership in St. Augustine :* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Kia Sorento LX! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Kia Sorento comes factory equipped with an impressive regular unleaded i-4 2.4 l/144 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering, Spare Tire (Small Size), Trip Computer. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cloth Seats, Wood Trim, Overhead Console, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Kia Sorento LX comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Silver 2015 Kia Sorento LX. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2015 Kia Sorento LX will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Palm Coast? We're glad you found this used Kia Sorento for sale at our car dealership in St. Augustine, FL just south of Jacksonville. Looking for financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Kia Sorento for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Palm Coast consider driving just past St. Augustine Shores to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2015 Kia Sorento LX stock # 210028A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA6XFG583037
Stock: 210028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 109,855 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A65FG621323
Stock: 621323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,485 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
Your search is over with this 2015 Kia Sorento. This Sorento has 86563 miles. It features an excellent mix of comfort and handling plus: From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. The open road is calling! Drive it home today. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A67FG574747
Stock: hu04976t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 100,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988$3,413 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2015 Kia Sorento SX Limited Front Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, Leather int, New Tires, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, USB, GPS Navigation, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKW4A72FG598928
Stock: 2310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 122,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,429
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Lx Convenience Package (5 Seat) Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Bright Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A67FG557737
Stock: FG557737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 86,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$3,740 Below Market
Serve Auto Group - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTDA70FG623351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,601
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Kia Sorento. This 2015 Kia Sorento comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Kia Sorento EX handles with ease. You can tell this 2015 Kia Sorento has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 29,954mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento is a midsized crossover vehicle. It starts at about $24,000 but is available with a ton of optional features that run from interesting to downright luxurious. Third-row seating is available for owners with large families and the Sorento does an admirable job of moving people and their stuff around in a quiet and comfortable environment. Interesting features of this model are available third row seating, plenty of available luxury features, and Sleek styling, good ground clearance, available all-wheel drive, spacious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKU4A72FG591371
Stock: FG591371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 124,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,025$2,534 Below Market
Volkswagen of Naples - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A64FG632190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,800$1,591 Below Market
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have Safety Inspected it and will disclose if there are any known issues with this vehicle. These vehicles are priced aggressively since they may have cosmetic flaws. If you have any questions, please contact us! Were looking forward to meeting you! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A73FG595660
Stock: D059016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 79,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998$1,847 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
3RD ROW SEAT PACKAGE, CARGO COVER, CARGO NET, WHEEL LOCKS, EBONY BLACK, BLACK TRICOT FABRIC SEAT TRIM, LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (7 SEAT) -inc: noise-reducing acoustic windshield glass Backup Warning System Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Compass Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob Roof Rails Carpet Floor Mats (7 Seat) 2nd Row Sunscreen UVO Audio w/eServices & Backup Camera Display Front Fog Lamps, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CARGO TRAY (7 SEAT), Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A61FG582378
Stock: 582378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 61,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990$1,913 Below Market
Kia of Huntington - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A62FG647331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,469$1,512 Below Market
Ideal Buick GMC - Frederick / Maryland
This 2015 Kia Sorento LX is offered to you for sale by Ideal Buick Inc.. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Kia Sorento gives you everything you need an automobile to be. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Gray AWD Kia Sorento LX handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. More information about the 2015 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento is a midsized crossover vehicle. It starts at about $24,000 but is available with a ton of optional features that run from interesting to downright luxurious. Third-row seating is available for owners with large families and the Sorento does an admirable job of moving people and their stuff around in a quiet and comfortable environment. Interesting features of this model are available third row seating, plenty of available luxury features, and Sleek styling, good ground clearance, available all-wheel drive, spacious interior Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. Ideal Buick GMC of Frederick (aka Ideal Auto Group) has been serving the community since 1908. We strive to offer our customers the finest vehicles in America at competitive prices with an unrelenting drive to ensure that every customer is completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA66FG594827
Stock: T246078B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 90,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$939 Below Market
Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
2015 Titanium Silver Kia Sorento LX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic This Kia Sorento has many features and is well equipped including. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4916 miles below market average! Call and speak with our knowledgeable Internet Sales Specialist sales staff today! At Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA63FG578603
Stock: J205393B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,600$1,017 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, *AWD*, *FAMILY FRIENDLY*, Sorento LX, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, AWD. AWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA60FG551939
Stock: P4568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 74,714 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,895$2,928 Below Market
Spitzer Volkswagen Amherst - Amherst / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTDA73FG624316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
