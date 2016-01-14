Used 2015 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Sorento Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Kia Sorento SX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento SX

    127,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,481

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento EX

    19,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    $2,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    34,152 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,350

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    97,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $2,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    109,855 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    86,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento Limited in White
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento Limited

    100,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,988

    $3,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    122,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,429

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    86,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $3,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento EX

    29,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,601

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    124,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,025

    $2,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    129,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,800

    $1,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    79,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    61,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $1,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    95,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,469

    $1,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    90,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,000

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    122,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,600

    $1,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia Sorento LX

    74,714 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,895

    $2,928 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Overall Consumer Rating
4.429 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Love this 2015 car but....
UtahRed,01/14/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Beautiful car inside and out. It's fun to drive. It's used with 36,000 miles but it does have a 5 year/60000 warranty intact. Priced well. My biggest complaint is the fuel economy. It has a 18 gallon tank and it goes through that really fast. I'm thinking the 4 cylinder engine is just too small for the weight of the truck. It just drags on acceleration. I have to punch it to go up hills. I get 16mpg in the city/hwy is about 24mpg so the claims that the manufacturer makes are false (probably only best case scenario). If you get one, buy the V6. It's only a couple $$$$ more and probably worth the extra cost - I wish I had.
