  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,674$5,128$5,911
Clean$3,274$4,582$5,287
Average$2,474$3,490$4,038
Rough$1,673$2,399$2,789
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,693$2,780$3,366
Clean$1,509$2,484$3,010
Average$1,140$1,893$2,299
Rough$771$1,301$1,588
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,724$5,571
Clean$2,810$4,221$4,982
Average$2,123$3,216$3,805
Rough$1,436$2,210$2,628
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,248$4,882$5,762
Clean$2,894$4,363$5,153
Average$2,186$3,323$3,936
Rough$1,479$2,284$2,719
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,698$2,790$3,377
Clean$1,513$2,493$3,020
Average$1,143$1,899$2,307
Rough$773$1,305$1,593
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,717$7,185$8,514
Clean$4,204$6,421$7,615
Average$3,176$4,891$5,816
Rough$2,148$3,362$4,017
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,624$3,148
Clean$1,472$2,345$2,815
Average$1,112$1,786$2,150
Rough$752$1,228$1,485
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,742$3,985$4,656
Clean$2,443$3,561$4,164
Average$1,846$2,713$3,180
Rough$1,249$1,864$2,197
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,061$4,489$5,258
Clean$2,728$4,011$4,702
Average$2,061$3,056$3,591
Rough$1,394$2,100$2,481
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,897$4,271$5,012
Clean$2,581$3,816$4,482
Average$1,950$2,907$3,423
Rough$1,319$1,998$2,365
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package(2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,880$4,626$5,566
Clean$2,566$4,134$4,978
Average$1,939$3,149$3,802
Rough$1,311$2,164$2,626
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,748$3,351
Clean$1,449$2,456$2,997
Average$1,095$1,871$2,289
Rough$740$1,286$1,581
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,600$2,391$2,817
Clean$1,425$2,137$2,520
Average$1,077$1,628$1,924
Rough$729$1,119$1,329
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,537$2,519$3,047
Clean$1,369$2,251$2,725
Average$1,035$1,714$2,081
Rough$700$1,178$1,438
Sell my 2004 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,251 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,251 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,251 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Subaru Impreza ranges from $700 to $3,047, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.