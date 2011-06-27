Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,128
|$5,911
|Clean
|$3,274
|$4,582
|$5,287
|Average
|$2,474
|$3,490
|$4,038
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,399
|$2,789
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,780
|$3,366
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,484
|$3,010
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,893
|$2,299
|Rough
|$771
|$1,301
|$1,588
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,724
|$5,571
|Clean
|$2,810
|$4,221
|$4,982
|Average
|$2,123
|$3,216
|$3,805
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,210
|$2,628
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,248
|$4,882
|$5,762
|Clean
|$2,894
|$4,363
|$5,153
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,323
|$3,936
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,284
|$2,719
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$2,790
|$3,377
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,493
|$3,020
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,899
|$2,307
|Rough
|$773
|$1,305
|$1,593
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,717
|$7,185
|$8,514
|Clean
|$4,204
|$6,421
|$7,615
|Average
|$3,176
|$4,891
|$5,816
|Rough
|$2,148
|$3,362
|$4,017
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,624
|$3,148
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,345
|$2,815
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,786
|$2,150
|Rough
|$752
|$1,228
|$1,485
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,742
|$3,985
|$4,656
|Clean
|$2,443
|$3,561
|$4,164
|Average
|$1,846
|$2,713
|$3,180
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,864
|$2,197
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,489
|$5,258
|Clean
|$2,728
|$4,011
|$4,702
|Average
|$2,061
|$3,056
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,394
|$2,100
|$2,481
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$4,271
|$5,012
|Clean
|$2,581
|$3,816
|$4,482
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,907
|$3,423
|Rough
|$1,319
|$1,998
|$2,365
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package(2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,880
|$4,626
|$5,566
|Clean
|$2,566
|$4,134
|$4,978
|Average
|$1,939
|$3,149
|$3,802
|Rough
|$1,311
|$2,164
|$2,626
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,748
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,456
|$2,997
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,871
|$2,289
|Rough
|$740
|$1,286
|$1,581
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,391
|$2,817
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,137
|$2,520
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,628
|$1,924
|Rough
|$729
|$1,119
|$1,329
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,519
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,251
|$2,725
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,714
|$2,081
|Rough
|$700
|$1,178
|$1,438