What is the RS Q8?

The 2023 Audi RS Q8 is an ultra-high-performance midsize three-row luxury SUV. It is based on Audi's flagship Q8 and sits above the super-high-performance SQ8 SUV. You can tell them apart by the RS Q8's more aggressive styling, including a black front grille, oversized mesh air inlets and bright red brake calipers. It puts forth a fierce sporty look while not straying too far from its luxury roots.

The Audi RS Q8 boasts a turbocharged V8 engine that pumps out 591 horsepower, more than the SQ8's 500 hp. Audi says it will go from 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 3.7 seconds. It is considered a mild hybrid due to its 48-volt electrical system, which makes stops and starts smoother and slightly improves fuel economy. It competes with vehicles such as the BMW X6 M, Porsche Cayenne and even the more expensive Maserati Levante.

Last year, the RS Q8 gained the ability to use Android Auto wirelessly, which expanded on the prior Apple CarPlay functionality. It also received Amazon Alexa compatibility, and the Audi's package of driver assist systems became a standard feature. The 2023 Audi RS Q8 also gains a couple of standard features — electric sunshades for the rear doors and the extended Fine Nappa leather package. And if you opt for the Executive package, it will now include remote park assist plus, a tech feature that detects suitable parking spaces and maneuvers the Audi RS Q8 into and out of a parallel or traditional parking space at the push of a button.