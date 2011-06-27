Used 2004 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
PERFECT 10
I love this car. It's got gobs of power in every gear, handles like it's on rails, has great fitting seats (for the average size guy at least), nice visible gauge cluster, and gets good gas mileage considering what it is. It's a factory made race car, that is totally street drivable. I can even haul the kids around town with no discomfort what so ever. The best car for under $30k and even beats some higher prices exotics.
Great AWD car!
I've had my 04 Impreza TS wagon for about a year and it has been awesome. I live in Illinois and bought the car in New Jersey, my parents picked up the car and drove it the next day a 1000 miles to me with no trouble. I then drove the car to NJ and back (2000 miles) a month again with no trouble. For a non-tubo model it still has a kick to it from a stop and no trouble passing at highway speeds. My car has 160,000 + miles and runs like new. The cargo area is big enough for what I need, although narrows at the top. All in all I love this car and would highly recomend it. I will definitely buy another Subaru.
Car is solid
I've had my Outback Sport for nearly 5 years and was thinking of replacing it (vanity reasons)...but the cost to own this has been so low. I easily get 28mpg highway, brakes and tires are cheap (unlike BMW, audi and VW which are 10K more from the start), and the car is solid (unlike the Toyotas and Mazdas at the time which are comparable price wise). I have seriously abused this car and it runs fantastic.
Good car with some flaws
I bought it because I wanted something practical (wagon), safe (AWD), fun to drive (manual, turbo), reliable (made in Japan) and reasonably priced (slightly over $21K). I have owned the car for almost 3 years (33K miles). Overall it has been a pleasant experience. Fuel economy is decent (on average about 26 mpg). The car is kind of sluggish off the line tough (turbo lag), and even once the turbo kicks in it does not appear to deliver advertised acceleration. My major gripes pertain to the gear box and paint quality. First I got grinding while shifting into the 5th gear. Now I am getting occasional grind while shifting into the 1st. Paint is very week - millions of chips on the hood and fenders.
2004 STi a.k.a bargin 911 Turbo
There is no other car on the planet that makes more sense than a Subaru WRX STi! It makes 300 hp+300tq with no turbo lag from a turbocharged and intercooled 2.5L Flat 4 cyl,AWD,6 speed tranny, 4 doors, looks that could kill and with minor modifications can make well over 400 hp (like mine does). Sure the ride is a little harsh, but you're glued to the road I feel safer driving my 2 daughters around in it than any SUV or Volvo. Decent gas mileage and very reliable in all weather conditions. Plus 0-60mph in 4.5 sec & the 1/4mile in 13.3 sec@104mph STOCK! I've spent approx $3500 and my car makes 427whp@6400rpm&446wtq@3600rpm,0-60 in 3.8sec & the 1/4mile 12.3@117mph! Its my daily driver too.
