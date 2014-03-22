Used 2014 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
- 110,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,688
Gunn GMC Buick - Selma / Texas
Luxury Package (Auto Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Automatic Climate Control, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, and Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof), Navigation Package, 3.041 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 17" Alloy Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, iPod Cable, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 Claret Red Kia Sedona EX 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C78E6540159
Stock: GW2159A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 114,472 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,950$2,498 Below Market
Pelham Imports - Pelham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72E6538541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,602 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,991$2,848 Below Market
Smolich Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bend / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C73E6553419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,638 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,989$954 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Gray; Moquette Cloth Seat Trim Platinum Graphite This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation, Americas largest automotive retailer saves you time and money with MARKET-BASED PRICING, FREE CARFAX, DETAILED INSPECTION REPORT, FREE MAINTENANCE, and a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Call now to schedule your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C78E6539824
Stock: E6539824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 33,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,589$2,132 Below Market
Caskinette Ford - Carthage / New York
2014 Kia Sedona EX Platinum Graphite This pre-owned vehicle has quality features including:3.5L V6 DOHC 24VOriginally known as Lofink Motors, Caskinette Ford has continued a tradition of excellent customer service, community values and quality automotive sales for more than 40 years. An 8-time recipient of the Ford Presidents Award, Caskinette Ford is the premiere dealership in Northern New York for new Ford sales. Creating a casual and fun welcoming buying experience, Caskinettes is reknowned for its knowledgeable staff and first-rate follow up after sales and service. Experience the Caskinettes difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C74E6592839
Stock: 8957B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 23,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,995$2,106 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2014 Kia Sedonia EX Comes Equipped with a 3.8 Liter V6 Automatic Engine, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Roof Rack, Cruise Control, 3rd Row Seating, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Leather Seats, Traction Control, 23K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2014 Kia Sedona 4dr 4dr Wagon EX features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Grey with a Grey Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C77E6584783
Stock: 584783-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 71,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,790$2,144 Below Market
Sexton Ford Sales - Moline / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C71E6544246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,034 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,612$1,670 Below Market
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier Blue 2014 Kia Sedona EX 6-Speed Automatic FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VOdometer is 20088 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C77E6589157
Stock: HCLL007997A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 61,895 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,997
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2014 Kia Sedona LX is offered by C3Auto.com. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Kia Sedona. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2014 Kia Sedona: With more standard equipment than rival vans, the Kia Sedona makes a strong appeal to value for the money. The Sedona comes in several thousand dollars cheaper than a similarly equipped Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna and includes a more powerful engine. The Sedona is, like many in the minivan segment, safety-conscious; it comes with a full roster of safety equipment and top crash-test scores as well as being named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. This model sets itself apart with good handling, Wealth of standard features, and excellent safety reputation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75E6568956
Stock: P5270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 111,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,990$375 Below Market
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
SOLID FAMILY TRANSPORTATION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79E6571682
Stock: 20-238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,072 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,688
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
LOW MILES - 55,072! EX trim, BLACK exterior and GRAY interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, LUXURY PACKAGE, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PACKAGE Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Automatic Climate Control, cluster ionizer, Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, pedal memory, Auto Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers. Kia EX with BLACK exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 269 HP at 6300 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Wasilla would like to express our sincere gratitude for visiting our website. Our relationship with you and commitment to helping you enjoy the car of your dreams every mile you travel? Those are the most important aspects of our business. Our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Wasilla, Palmer, Fort Richardson, Eagle River and beyond. Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C77E6554313
Stock: E6554313P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 110,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,973
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise - Boise / Idaho
Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Kia Sedona boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*BRIGHT SILVER, GRAY MOQUETTE CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Door Locks, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 15 Service Records.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Kia Sedona minivan returns for 2014 with updated exterior styling and interior touches that will accommodate your modern family. The new exterior design boasts an update to the look of the front end, fog lights that come standard, and new wheels. With the Sedona you'll have peace of mind with safety features like a Back-Up Warning System, Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, and Four-Wheel Disc Brakes with Anti-Lock Brakes. The Sedona comes standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a powerful 269-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 engine. It gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 24 MPG Highway. As with all Kia models, the Sedona offers plenty of standard features at a competitive price. Kia has thought of everything for families on the go, such as center console storage space for your iPads or tablet computers. The interior comfortably seats seven passengers. The second row seats can slide and fold forward to get to the third row easier, or flip and fold forward for more cargo space. The third-row seats fold into the floor for easy cargo space expansion. The Sedona comes in your choice of the base LX or upscale EX trims. The LX trim includes SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, and USB and Auxiliary Input Jacks for connecting your mobile devices. The EX trim includes leather upholstery, power front seats and a rear backup camera. Other stylish and convenient available options include power sliding doors for the LX, or EX upgrades like a Navigation System and Rain-sensing Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise, 222 Auto Drive, Boise, ID 83709 to claim your Kia Sedona!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72E6537731
Stock: R130053B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 121,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,634
University Kia - Durham / North Carolina
University Kia of Durham is honored to offer this charming 2014 Kia Sedona Bright Silver EX with the following features:LEATHER**, BACK UP CAMERA**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, VALUE PRICED**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, GOOD TIRES**, GOOD BRAKES**, SAFETY INSPECTED**, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE**, 7-Passenger Seating, Auto Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Automatic Climate Control, Luxury Package, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 572-1700 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT UNIVERSITY KIA OF DURHAM~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C78E6546740
Stock: K5161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 80,112 milesFair Deal
$9,000
World Car Hyundai South - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79E6584951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,280 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,395
Mechanicsville DriveTime - Henrico / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C73E6582547
Stock: 1630025269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,090$422 Below Market
Jerry Seiner KIA Salt Lake - West Valley City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C74E6565580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,968 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,495
Dolan Mazda - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79E6587848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900
Fairless Motors - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
PWR Side Doors, PWR Lift Gate, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, PWR Heated Seats, Home Link,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C72E6559113
Stock: 26517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
