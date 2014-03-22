Used 2014 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise - Boise / Idaho

Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Kia Sedona boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*BRIGHT SILVER, GRAY MOQUETTE CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Door Locks, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 15 Service Records.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Kia Sedona minivan returns for 2014 with updated exterior styling and interior touches that will accommodate your modern family. The new exterior design boasts an update to the look of the front end, fog lights that come standard, and new wheels. With the Sedona you'll have peace of mind with safety features like a Back-Up Warning System, Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, and Four-Wheel Disc Brakes with Anti-Lock Brakes. The Sedona comes standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a powerful 269-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 engine. It gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 24 MPG Highway. As with all Kia models, the Sedona offers plenty of standard features at a competitive price. Kia has thought of everything for families on the go, such as center console storage space for your iPads or tablet computers. The interior comfortably seats seven passengers. The second row seats can slide and fold forward to get to the third row easier, or flip and fold forward for more cargo space. The third-row seats fold into the floor for easy cargo space expansion. The Sedona comes in your choice of the base LX or upscale EX trims. The LX trim includes SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, and USB and Auxiliary Input Jacks for connecting your mobile devices. The EX trim includes leather upholstery, power front seats and a rear backup camera. Other stylish and convenient available options include power sliding doors for the LX, or EX upgrades like a Navigation System and Rain-sensing Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise, 222 Auto Drive, Boise, ID 83709 to claim your Kia Sedona!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMG4C72E6537731

Stock: R130053B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020