Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus IS is great for kids and adults. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Want a car with low miles? This Lexus IS has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 27,386. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Lexus IS comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. We want to help you get the car you want, so we offer a BUY HERE - PAY HERE program to help with you driving it away today. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBA1D24H5049612

Stock: 049612

Certified Pre-Owned: No

