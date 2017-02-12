Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D22H5053495
Stock: T06283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,096$4,938 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Only 24,818 Miles! Delivers 32 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Lexus IS delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Lexus IS Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: Multi-Mode and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Tracker System, Tires: P225/45R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus IS come see us at Lexus of Serramonte, 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27H5054982
Stock: LH5054982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 48,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,495$4,059 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is delighted to offer this good-looking 2017 Lexus IS Redline 200t with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, **CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER REPORT AVAILABLE**, IS 200t, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 10 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 22/32 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D2XH5057360
Stock: H5057360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 27,386 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,966$3,103 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus IS is great for kids and adults. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Want a car with low miles? This Lexus IS has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 27,386. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Lexus IS comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. We want to help you get the car you want, so we offer a BUY HERE - PAY HERE program to help with you driving it away today. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24H5049612
Stock: 049612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,989
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: Multi-Mode and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Tracker System, Tires: P225/45R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Lexus IS has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Lexus IS IS Turbo The Envy of Your Friends *Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 293-watts, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), radio data system (RDS), 7" VGA screen, 10 speakers, digital signal processing w/automatic sound levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, iTunes tagging, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, streaming audio via Bluetooth 3.0, voice recognition and Siri Eyes Free Mode, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a dependable IS today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23H5041050
Stock: PH5041050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 28,746 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,998$3,315 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Lexus IS 200t Premium Package looks fantastic in Redline. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 241hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sports luxury sedan provides a comfortable ride, responsive handling, nearly 32mpg on the highway, and distinctive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and bi-color alloy wheels.Our IS 200t's interior includes heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel to help you enjoy every drive. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a fantastic audio system is on hand for your entertainment needs.Our Lexus includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, automatic high-beam assist, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our IS 200t is a fantastic sedan that will make every drive feel special! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D2XH5054569
Stock: 116059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 11,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995$3,510 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2017 Lexus IS200T F-Package Key Features**F-Package**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23H5043011
Stock: MA09120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 24,537 milesGreat Deal
$25,704
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus IS. This Lexus includes: INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST Rear Parking Aid NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Adjustable Steering Wheel Rain Sensing Wipers WHEELS: 18 5-SPOKE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PREMIUM PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Lexus IS treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. One of the best things about this Lexus IS is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Lexus IS. More information about the 2017 Lexus IS: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. With impressive powertrains for 2017, top-to-bottom refinement, and Lexus' unbeatable build quality, the IS remains an undeniably appealing choice among driver's cars. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, all-wheel drive availability, and excellent range of engines We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27H5060135
Stock: H5060135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,219
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: Multi-Mode and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Tracker System, Tires: P225/45R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Lexus IS has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Lexus IS IS Turbo Has Everything You Want *Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 293-watts, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, HD Radio (complimentary traffic and weather), radio data system (RDS), 7" VGA screen, 10 speakers, digital signal processing w/automatic sound levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, iTunes tagging, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, streaming audio via Bluetooth 3.0, voice recognition and Siri Eyes Free Mode, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D26H5055492
Stock: PH5055492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 21,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,000$3,290 Below Market
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, LOW LOW MILES!!, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX!, BACKUP CAMERA, CRIUSE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!!!, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, MP3 PLAYER, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is proud to offer this attractive-looking 2017 Lexus IS 200t in Eminent White Pearl. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX. 22/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 8074 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23H5054901
Stock: AN28564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 32,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,700$5,901 Below Market
Pre Owned Only - San Jose / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D25H5045259
Stock: 200310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,995$4,247 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified IS today, worry free! - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D26H5040216
Stock: H5040216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 44,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,397$2,688 Below Market
Glendale DriveTime - Glendale / Arizona
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23H5044000
Stock: 1010178703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,330 milesGreat Deal
$24,991$3,604 Below Market
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27H5051354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,595$2,928 Below Market
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lexus IS 200t 2.0L I4 TurbochargedWE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D25H5054950
Stock: M2753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 27,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,498$3,281 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D25H5054804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,500$3,688 Below Market
Pre Owned Only - San Jose / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D20H5043466
Stock: 200307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,990$3,497 Below Market
Auto Wholesale - Wilmington / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D2XH5057147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 200t searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 200t
- 5(33%)
- 4(67%)
Related Lexus IS 200t info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus ES 300h Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Paterson NJ
- Used Lexus NX 300h Fontana CA
- Used Lexus RC 300 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Boca Raton FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Dayton OH
- Used Lexus UX 250h Allentown PA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Woodbridge VA
- Used Lexus GS F Hialeah FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2011 Garland TX
- Used Lexus RX 350 2012 Lancaster PA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2012 Irving TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460