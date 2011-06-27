Close

iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio

Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC3HF9BX190602

Stock: M190602

Certified Pre-Owned: No

