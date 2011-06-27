Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale

  • $47,500

    2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    67,092 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Overland Park Imports - Overland Park / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage, Lemon History

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: Yes

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF4CX196499
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $45,999

    2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pro Sport Motors - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF6CX195158
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $55,998

    2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    65,620 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Star Motors - North Hollywood / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF4CX194543
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $74,900Great Deal | $8,242 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    19,253 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California

    This 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc. Contact us at 626-572-8888 or SALES@TOPLINE168.COM OR VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM FOR BEST PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION, THANK YOU This vehicle was tastefully optioned. Very low mileage vehicle. Please see attached CARFAX report. Contact me to request CARFAX report. Very clean interior! It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! All interior components are in good working order. This is one of the most desirable color combinations. This vehicle is priced to sell. At Topline Automotive Inc, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this G-Class is no exception.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX207951
    Stock: 23820
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $41,995Great Deal | $4,137 below market

    2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    102,837 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio

    Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF9BX190602
    Stock: M190602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $61,997Great Deal | $2,732 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    35,857 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan

    Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Magnetite Black Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC 4MATIC 5.5L V8 DOHC 12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Radio: COMAND Infotainment w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18' 5-Double Spoke. Odometer is 24758 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF5DX206264
    Stock: P23751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $52,850Great Deal | $2,122 below market

    2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®

    83,456 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California

    *** 22 NICHE WHEELS! *** Navigation System *** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Backup Camera *** Power Sunroof *** Harman/Kardon Sound System *** Black Leather Interior *** Running Boards *** Power Front Seats with Memory *** Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7BF2BX188982
    Stock: 11413
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-05-2020

  • New Listing
    $60,991Fair Deal

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    53,646 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas

    INTRODUCING THE 2013 MERCEDES BENZ G550! THIS 2013 MERCEDES BENZ G550 IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 53K MILES!! IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:DESIGNO AUBURN BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR,FRONT MEMORY SEATS,AC/HEATED VENTILATED SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,MULTI FUNCTIONAL WOOD STEERING WHEEL,AM/FM/SAT/CD,HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK,FOG LIGHTS AND MORE...ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 8 CYLINDER 5.5L ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE ARCTIC WHITE EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE DESIGNO LEATHER INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT VERY CLEAN!SMOKE FREE! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:713-839-9800

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF3DX212774
    Stock: DX212774
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $72,495Fair Deal | $219 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    53,839 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    House of Imports - Buena Park / California

    Designo Night Black Matte Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Classic Red; Designo Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX203088
    Stock: DX203088
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $44,995Good Deal | $3,107 below market

    2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    67,050 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF5BX190032
    Stock: 32
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $74,998Good Deal | $3,000 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    36,314 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Outlet - North Hollywood / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF2DX203545
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $55,999Fair Deal | $912 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    76,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Blue Diamond Auto Sales - Ceres / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF3DX200138
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $78,900

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    35,187 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina

    Clean Car Fax!! Super Low Miles!! AMG!!Odometer is 20150 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF4DX207323
    Stock: DX207323
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $69,995Fair Deal | $2,529 below market

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    37,622 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Trade In Auto Sales - Van Nuys / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF6DX200812
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,995

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    23,335 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lloyd Belt Automotive - Eldon / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF4DX207466
    Stock: 9999
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $54,995

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    107,433 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio

    Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF6DX210534
    Stock: M210534
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $63,900Fair Deal

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550

    44,245 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Miami Auto Broker - Hollywood / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC3HF5DX211240
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $54,995

    2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®

    119,956 miles
    Delivery available*

    Road Runner Auto Sales - Taylor / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDCYC7DF1DX211040
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

