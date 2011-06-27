Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
- $47,500
2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55067,092 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Overland Park Imports - Overland Park / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF4CX196499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $45,999
2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550Not providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pro Sport Motors - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF6CX195158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,998
2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55065,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Star Motors - North Hollywood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF4CX194543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$74,900Great Deal | $8,242 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®19,253 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX207951
Stock: 23820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$41,995Great Deal | $4,137 below market
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550102,837 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF9BX190602
Stock: M190602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $61,997Great Deal | $2,732 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55035,857 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Magnetite Black Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC 4MATIC 5.5L V8 DOHC 12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Upholstery, Radio: COMAND Infotainment w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18' 5-Double Spoke. Odometer is 24758 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF5DX206264
Stock: P23751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $52,850Great Deal | $2,122 below market
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG®83,456 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** 22 NICHE WHEELS! *** Navigation System *** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Backup Camera *** Power Sunroof *** Harman/Kardon Sound System *** Black Leather Interior *** Running Boards *** Power Front Seats with Memory *** Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7BF2BX188982
Stock: 11413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- New Listing$60,991Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55053,646 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2013 MERCEDES BENZ G550! THIS 2013 MERCEDES BENZ G550 IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 53K MILES!! IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:DESIGNO AUBURN BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR,FRONT MEMORY SEATS,AC/HEATED VENTILATED SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,MULTI FUNCTIONAL WOOD STEERING WHEEL,AM/FM/SAT/CD,HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS,POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK,FOG LIGHTS AND MORE...ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 8 CYLINDER 5.5L ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE ARCTIC WHITE EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE DESIGNO LEATHER INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT VERY CLEAN!SMOKE FREE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF3DX212774
Stock: DX212774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $72,495Fair Deal | $219 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®53,839 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Designo Night Black Matte Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Classic Red; Designo Leather Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX203088
Stock: DX203088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $44,995Good Deal | $3,107 below market
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55067,050 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF5BX190032
Stock: 32
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $74,998Good Deal | $3,000 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®36,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - North Hollywood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2DX203545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,999Fair Deal | $912 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55076,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Blue Diamond Auto Sales - Ceres / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF3DX200138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $78,900
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®35,187 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
Clean Car Fax!! Super Low Miles!! AMG!!Odometer is 20150 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF4DX207323
Stock: DX207323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $69,995Fair Deal | $2,529 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®37,622 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Trade In Auto Sales - Van Nuys / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF6DX200812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,995
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®23,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lloyd Belt Automotive - Eldon / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF4DX207466
Stock: 9999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,995
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550107,433 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF6DX210534
Stock: M210534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $63,900Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55044,245 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miami Auto Broker - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF5DX211240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,995
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG®119,956 milesDelivery available*
Road Runner Auto Sales - Taylor / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF1DX211040
Certified Pre-Owned: No