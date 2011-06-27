Vehicle overview

The 2011 Porsche Cayman is not a poseur's Porsche. It doesn't have the panache or straight-line performance of the 911 or any of its 20-some variants. It doesn't have a convertible roof like the Boxster for those seeking sun as much as fun. Nor is it a Cayenne or Panamera -- cars that, while fun, aren't exactly what we'd call classic Porsches.

All of those other models sell in greater numbers, but ironically it's the Cayman that delivers the purest driving experience. The Cayman's beautifully balanced midengine chassis and telepathic steering not only reward a skilled driver but also keep the Cayman quite forgiving for less experienced drivers. Sure, the eye-popping acceleration numbers of the 911 Turbo will impress your friends more than the Cayman S's 5.0-second 0-60 mph sprint. But its flat-6 is still thrilling, and if going around corners truly gets your blood pumping, then the Cayman has few equals.

Mind you, buying such a dedicated driver's car has its drawbacks. Since it's essentially a fixed-roof Boxster, its cabin is on the cramped side, with limited legroom and a confining greenhouse. It's also quite expensive, given this lack of functionality and the fact that its drop-top sibling is actually cheaper. It gets even pricier once you start sampling from the seemingly endless list of options that makes a printout of the U.S. tax code look like a Delaware tourism pamphlet.

Indeed, the 2011 Porsche Cayman may be too singularly focused (and of questionable value) for many drivers. If that's the case, then the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe, 2011 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2011 BMW M3 are probably your best bets. In the same price range, but with a softer edge, is the 2011 Audi S5. And if you want a singularly focused car that's even further outside the norm, then there's the 2011 Lotus Exige. All are fantastic cars. But if you want to own the purest vision of a Porsche sports car, there is no substitute for the 2011 Cayman.