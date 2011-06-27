2005 Porsche Boxster Review
Pros & Cons
- Supreme handling characteristics, pinpoint steering, plenty of usable power especially in "S" model, usable cargo compartment, fast power top operation.
- Options are costly, doesn't look much different than the old model, interior controls still a little busy.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$8,195 - $15,678
Used Boxster for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A midengine design and classic Porsche styling, not to mention sublime steering and brakes, give the Boxster appeal that's hard to ignore.
2005 Highlights
The Boxster is significantly updated for 2005. Notable changes include more power for both models, new manual transmissions and a restyled exterior with larger front and side air intakes, a new headlamp treatment, revised door sills and larger side windows. The brakes have been upgraded, stability control is now standard across the board and head-protecting side airbags have been added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Porsche Boxster.
Most helpful consumer reviews
scott c.,11/15/2008
Purchased 2005 Boxster S brand new. Never had any major issues until about 2 years with 20k miles. That's when vehicle had complete engine failure/balance shaft broke apart. Since the car was still under warranty car was towed to my local dealer. I was told the balance shaft broke causing complete engine damage! The dealership service dept had no loaners and I was without the car for 3 weeks. When the car was given back to me interior and exterior was scratched up and steering wheel was off center. I did not want to keep the car and called/meet with Porsche rep to discuss. Porsche N.A. rep would not help at all! Due to poor reliability I traded to Mercedes.
tom_dz,09/27/2011
I purchased my 2005 Boxster in 2006 (then 9,000 miles; now 64,000). I have not looked back since. It is surprisingly comfortable for such a tight-handling car. It looks and feels as mean as it sounds. And to my surprise, maintenance issues have been few (air/oil separator replaced). I could not ask for a better all-around sportcars. I highly recommend the model and year.
RJosephs,03/23/2016
2dr Roadster (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
After one year in the saddle and 3,000 miles of pavement conquered, the verdict is in -- superb job Porsche! I sold my 2001 Porsche 911 after a rather enjoyable but just as disappointing two years of ownership. After missing my Carerra for a few months I set out to find a newer and faster Porsche than my 996. I settled on a low mileage Boxster after an unplanned test drive left me quite impressed and smiling. I enjoy it more than my old 996. It sounds great, has good power, handles fine, and has been a joy to own. It has the sports chrono package and an upgraded six speed manual so it is a little more peppy than cars without those options. The engine sounds like a symphony when driven hard - especially when the exhaust echoes off tunnels and wall. Basically, the whole car just feels like a well engineered piece of fun. The car is fairly comfortable also. However, the car loses some points when the top is up for some annoying transmission noise and loss of exhaust sound and interior noise. I can only imagine what the new models must be like to drive. Well, except for the new version with a 4 cylinder. The Porsche flat 6 is a treasure. For the money, a used Boxster is a great deal.
Russ,09/14/2008
I have been looking and test driving cars for 9 months (long time I know ). Drove vette 5 times, boxster and caymen about 5 times, 911s 3 times, z4, viper etc. The boxster was my favorite bar none (like it more then 911 s) but still couldn't pull the trigger. Well I finally purchased one and my goodness I couldn't be happier. This car is absolutely awesome in every way. It eats curves, the engine sound is better then music, and the build quality is outstanding. The fact that you can stay below 50 mph and have a blast is a big plus also (I don't think you can do that in a viper or vette as they require more room to make you smile IMHO)!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Porsche Boxster features & specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 2005 Porsche Boxster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan