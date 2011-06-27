Vehicle overview

When Porsche introduced the Cayman S two years ago, it left some enthusiasts scratching their heads. The bold, midengine sports car was faster than its ragtop counterpart, the Boxster, but lacked the performance of the famed 911. In all likelihood, Porsche could have made the Cayman faster, but it didn't want to cannibalize the market for its race-bred -- and more expensive -- models. The resulting Cayman was precisely tuned to fit in the gap between Porsche's entry level and flagship models.

There are two versions of the Cayman now, the base model and the S. The regular Cayman has a 2.7-liter flat-6 that puts out a respectable 245 horsepower and 201 pound-feet of torque, while the 3.4-liter in the Cayman S delivers 295 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. Despite being powered by 50 fewer horses than its S sibling, Porsche claims the base sport coupe's 0-60 time lags only by 0.7 second with manual models. Although the Cayman S comes with bigger brakes, upgraded wheels and a six-speed manual transmission, the base Cayman, which starts nearly $10,000 less than the S version, is still a fantastic drive.

The combination of the Cayman's agile, midengine platform with a stiff body makes for a superbly handling sport coupe. It's more responsive than the Boxster, yet it's more manageable than a 911. What's more, the relatively roomy cargo areas -- both front and back -- make this car almost practical enough to fit into the "daily driver" category.

Options on the Cayman can add up quickly, which throws the notion of good price-to-performance ratio out the (electronically controlled) window. Just going by the numbers, other cars such as the BMW Z4 coupe, Chevrolet Corvette and Nissan 350Z can churn out better performance for less cash. Ditto the superb new BMW 135i, which adds a backseat to the mix. But for the driving enthusiast who prioritizes perfectly balanced responsive handling, the 2008 Porsche Cayman is hard to beat.