Used 2012 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

PRICE DROP FROM $48,764. Excellent Condition, Porsche Certified, ONLY 36,172 Miles! Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Premium Sound System, Remote Trunk Release, Alloy Wheels, HEATED STEERING WHEELPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAll work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioningA GREAT VALUEWas $48,764.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESSport Exhaust System : modified silencers, integrated switch between normal & sport exhaust, Heated Seats : 3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel : audio controls, Heated Steering Wheel : Porsche S Black Edition with Black exterior and Black interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 7200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleMORE ABOUT USHere at Hendrick Porsche, your satisfaction is our main priority. Your purchase is made in a professional and courteous manner. We are an award winning dealership that prides itself in high marks in customer satisfaction. The Hendrick Porsche Family enjoys perks such as access to the Courtesy Vehicles, Service and Parts Specials, and more! We look forward to showing you why so many people come to Hendrick Porsche for their automotive needs!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A85CS780231

Stock: P4377

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-22-2020