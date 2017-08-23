Used 2012 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me
- certified
2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition36,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,981
Hendrick Porsche - Charlotte / North Carolina
PRICE DROP FROM $48,764. Excellent Condition, Porsche Certified, ONLY 36,172 Miles! Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Premium Sound System, Remote Trunk Release, Alloy Wheels, HEATED STEERING WHEELPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAll work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioningA GREAT VALUEWas $48,764.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESSport Exhaust System : modified silencers, integrated switch between normal & sport exhaust, Heated Seats : 3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel : audio controls, Heated Steering Wheel : Porsche S Black Edition with Black exterior and Black interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 7200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleMORE ABOUT USHere at Hendrick Porsche, your satisfaction is our main priority. Your purchase is made in a professional and courteous manner. We are an award winning dealership that prides itself in high marks in customer satisfaction. The Hendrick Porsche Family enjoys perks such as access to the Courtesy Vehicles, Service and Parts Specials, and more! We look forward to showing you why so many people come to Hendrick Porsche for their automotive needs!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85CS780231
Stock: P4377
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 51,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$38,750
EastBay Motorcars - San Ramon / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A84BU780708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A87EK190602
Stock: 10423708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayman S27,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,900$8,212 Below Market
Ray Catena Porsche - Edison / New Jersey
Take a look at this pre owned one owner 2014 Cayman S! This vehicle has 27,123 miles on it. Featured with SPORT EXHAUST, SPORT SUSPENSION AND PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A81EK193575
Stock: U1734
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 25,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,070$7,432 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A86EK174250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,000$651 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Cayman S Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 19" Cayman S Wheels Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) ParkAssist (front and rear) Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor Convenience Package Infotainment Package BOSE Surround Sound SystemClean CARFAX.Call us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85EK191392
Stock: P7587B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 31,087 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$36,990$1,671 Below Market
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A85EK173896
Stock: 2000653759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 23,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$39,590$260 Below Market
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82EK170261
Stock: 2000622761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 63,938 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,998$1,438 Below Market
Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Porsche Cayman includes: Total Value: $2,561. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE W/BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM: Navigation Module, Online Services Integration of online functionality via the AHA-Radio app into the PCM, Available for iPhone and android devices, Comprises among other things: web-radio, personalized web-music, news-feeds, podcasts, audio-magazine, weather information, online point of interest search w/take over as navigation travel destination, Facebook and much more, The AHA-Radio app is for free available via iTunes and the Android Marketplace, PCM Module, SDARS High Definition Radio, Bose Surround Sound System Digital sound system for special sound experience, altogether 10 loudspeaker inclusive active subwoofer and center speaker, 8 channel amplifier w/445 watts of total output iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Rear Spoiler AFFORDABILITY This Cayman is priced $200 below NADA Retail. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'You can feel the Cayman's midengine balance around those corners, too, egging you on where lesser machines would be begging for mercy.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A89EK171049
Stock: BN26673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 16,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84AU760203
Stock: 18584448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$50,500
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
PorscheQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 12 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 28 MPG Highway, HID HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 2 OWNERS and 12 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A87EK191667
Stock: MAJ0491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayman S17,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,950
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2014 Porsche Cayman S *** Platinum Silver Metallic With Black Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $82,470 *** Call or text SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com* for details on this stunning 2014 Cayman S. My client traded this in on his new GT4. It has been meticulously cared for and it shows! Platinum Silver Metallic on Black leather interior. Clean CarFax and the original MSRP is $82,470. Options include: Front and rear park assist, power folding mirrors, PDK transmission, Sport Chrono package, 20" Carrera S wheels, 14 way power seats, ventilated seats and SportDesign Steering Wheel. For your private test drive and/or free Carfax, specifications, and current photos, text or call SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com * *20" Carrera S Wheels* * *Bi-Xenon Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Infotainment Package with BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *ParkAssist (Front and Rear)* * *Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)* * *Power Folding Side Mirrors* * *Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package* * *Premium Package i.c.w. Power Sport Seats (14-way)* * *Seat Ventilation* * *Sport Chrono Package (i.c.w. PCM)* * *SportDesign Steering Wheel***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A81EK191115
Stock: 12859
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 43,850 miles
$45,998
CarMax Oklahoma City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85EK192025
Stock: 19067520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,733 milesDelivery Available*
$30,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A87EK170174
Stock: 2000604858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 38,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A85EK174417
Stock: EK174417T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 8,546 miles
$39,999
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A89EK172623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,900
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
Clean CARFAX!!2014 Porsche Cayman Black 2D Coupe 2.7L H6 DOHC RWD22/32 City/Highway MPG**LOW MILES!! ONLY 45k!!**Rare and Hard to Find!!**Service Records available**Financing Available**2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning**3-Stage Heated Front Seats**Convenience Package**Wheels: 8J x 18 Fr & 9J x 18 Rr Cayman AlloyThis vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details. Visit G5 Auto Sales online at www.g5autos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 317-595-6000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A89EK174338
Stock: 174338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,278 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,500
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2014 Porsche Cayman Base Black RWD Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, 2D Coupe, 2.7L H6 DOHC. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82EK170535
Stock: 0GS0265P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.