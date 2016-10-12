Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman for Sale Near Me
97 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,980
- 19,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,430$6,615 Below Market
- 24,855 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,800$3,519 Below Market
- 17,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,998$4,498 Below Market
- 35,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995$4,919 Below Market
- 10,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$63,980$875 Below Market
- certified
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S16,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,950$1,537 Below Market
- 6,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$64,490$494 Below Market
- 47,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,000$2,298 Below Market
- 12,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,992
- 20,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,988$1,781 Below Market
- 18,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,950$612 Below Market
- 18,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,998
- 19,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,981$993 Below Market
- 25,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,989
- 2,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,995
- 12,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,995
- 8,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,950
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 718 Cayman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 718 Cayman
Read recent reviews for the Porsche 718 Cayman
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.77 Reviews
Report abuse
Phil,12/10/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Let's get the disclaimer out of the way first; this is my first Porsche, so I can't do the sound comparison - I'm happy, but I can't compare to "back in the day." What I can say is that this is one fine, well-built, high performing vehicle. This car simply attracted me, especially after I couldn't find much else that appealed to me. Several makes and models seemed to be going for luxury at the expense of performance. I've always preferred cars that I drove, rather than ones that drove me. And those were getting increasingly difficult to find. I've always driven manual transmissions, and several "sport sedans" and even "sport cars" were abandoning them. So I plunked down a deposit in mid-July, knowing I wouldn't get it until around the first of December. It was worth the wait. Is the Porsche 718 Cayman inexpensive? No. But it's also not cheap, either. This is a well put together car with very good materials. It has an intelligent layout that is pretty darn intuitive and easy to understand. It has the smoothest shifting of any of my previous ten cars. I'd always wondered if a car can really feel like "it corners on rails"; now I know one can. The handling of this car, and its responsiveness, is what I'd dream about if I dreamed about "the ultimate car." I wanted a car that would be just plain fun to drive on meandering country roads, and now I've got it. We've all had that one car we felt connected to - I had mine in my late 20s. But this Cayman looks like it will rival, and likely surpass, that connection. I suspect that in a very short time I will know what the car will do, and it will know what I'm up to. I've only had that one other car that generated that level of trust. And the look of this car is stunning (and with better lines than the previous Caymans). Also, a plug for Sun Motor Cars in Pennsylvania, an excellent dealership, is in order. So let's sum it up: looks, handling, the fun quotient, comfort, acceleration, a (gasp!) car with a manual transmission, that feeling of connection, a car that exudes thoughtful class and excellence - yes, this new Cayman checks all the boxes for me. One. Fine. Vehicle.
Related Porsche 718 Cayman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera San Antonio TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Pittsburgh PA
- Used Porsche Panamera Bloomington IL
- Used Porsche Panamera Decatur GA
- Used Porsche Panamera Saint Paul MN
- Used Porsche Panamera Plano TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Gilbert AZ
- Used Porsche Panamera Richmond VA
- Used Porsche Panamera Irvine CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Panamera 2011 Oakland CA
- Used Porsche 911 2015 New Haven CT
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2018 Mckinney TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS