Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman for Sale Near Me

97 listings
718 Cayman Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in White
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    10,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,980

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    19,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,430

    $6,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Yellow
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    24,855 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $53,800

    $3,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in White
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    17,040 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,998

    $4,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Orange
    certified

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    35,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,995

    $4,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    10,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $63,980

    $875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Orange
    certified

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    16,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,950

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    6,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $64,490

    $494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    47,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $55,000

    $2,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    12,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $62,992

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    20,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,988

    $1,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    18,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,950

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S

    18,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,998

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in White
    certified

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    19,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,981

    $993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    25,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,989

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    2,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,995

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    12,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,995

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

    8,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 718 Cayman

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 718 Cayman
Overall Consumer Rating
4.77 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (29%)
Where has this car been all my life?!?!
Phil,12/10/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Let's get the disclaimer out of the way first; this is my first Porsche, so I can't do the sound comparison - I'm happy, but I can't compare to "back in the day." What I can say is that this is one fine, well-built, high performing vehicle. This car simply attracted me, especially after I couldn't find much else that appealed to me. Several makes and models seemed to be going for luxury at the expense of performance. I've always preferred cars that I drove, rather than ones that drove me. And those were getting increasingly difficult to find. I've always driven manual transmissions, and several "sport sedans" and even "sport cars" were abandoning them. So I plunked down a deposit in mid-July, knowing I wouldn't get it until around the first of December. It was worth the wait. Is the Porsche 718 Cayman inexpensive? No. But it's also not cheap, either. This is a well put together car with very good materials. It has an intelligent layout that is pretty darn intuitive and easy to understand. It has the smoothest shifting of any of my previous ten cars. I'd always wondered if a car can really feel like "it corners on rails"; now I know one can. The handling of this car, and its responsiveness, is what I'd dream about if I dreamed about "the ultimate car." I wanted a car that would be just plain fun to drive on meandering country roads, and now I've got it. We've all had that one car we felt connected to - I had mine in my late 20s. But this Cayman looks like it will rival, and likely surpass, that connection. I suspect that in a very short time I will know what the car will do, and it will know what I'm up to. I've only had that one other car that generated that level of trust. And the look of this car is stunning (and with better lines than the previous Caymans). Also, a plug for Sun Motor Cars in Pennsylvania, an excellent dealership, is in order. So let's sum it up: looks, handling, the fun quotient, comfort, acceleration, a (gasp!) car with a manual transmission, that feeling of connection, a car that exudes thoughtful class and excellence - yes, this new Cayman checks all the boxes for me. One. Fine. Vehicle.
Report abuse
