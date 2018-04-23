Used 2011 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cayman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  • 2011 Porsche Cayman S
    used

    2011 Porsche Cayman S

    51,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $38,750

    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Cayman in Yellow
    used

    2010 Porsche Cayman

    16,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition in Black
    certified

    2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition

    36,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,981

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayman in Silver
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayman

    38,290 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,850

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    15,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,980

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    certified

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    27,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,900

    $8,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Red
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman

    25,494 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,070

    $7,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayman S in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayman S

    11,102 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    22,241 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $48,000

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in White
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman

    31,087 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $36,990

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayman S

    80,533 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $22,800

    $4,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in White
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman

    23,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $39,590

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayman in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayman

    58,425 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,200

    $1,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman

    63,938 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,998

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    13,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $50,500

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayman S

    22,290 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,227

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    certified

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    17,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,950

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in White
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    43,850 miles

    $45,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Cayman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2011 Porsche Cayman

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayman

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Cayman
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Love my Cayman
Bob,04/23/2018
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Cayman
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Cayman info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.