Used 2011 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me
91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$38,750
- 16,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998
- certified
2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition36,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,981
- 38,290 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,850
- 15,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,980
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayman S27,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,900$8,212 Below Market
- 25,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,070$7,432 Below Market
- 11,102 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,999
- 22,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,000$651 Below Market
- 31,087 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$36,990$1,671 Below Market
- 80,533 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$22,800$4,974 Below Market
- 23,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$39,590$260 Below Market
- 58,425 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,200$1,732 Below Market
- 63,938 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,998$1,438 Below Market
- 13,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$50,500
- 22,290 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,227
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayman S17,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,950
- 43,850 miles
$45,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayman
Read recent reviews for the Porsche Cayman
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
Bob,04/23/2018
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.