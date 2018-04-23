Used 2011 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia

*2014 Porsche Cayman S *** Platinum Silver Metallic With Black Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $82,470 *** Call or text SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com* for details on this stunning 2014 Cayman S. My client traded this in on his new GT4. It has been meticulously cared for and it shows! Platinum Silver Metallic on Black leather interior. Clean CarFax and the original MSRP is $82,470. Options include: Front and rear park assist, power folding mirrors, PDK transmission, Sport Chrono package, 20" Carrera S wheels, 14 way power seats, ventilated seats and SportDesign Steering Wheel. For your private test drive and/or free Carfax, specifications, and current photos, text or call SCOTT HAMILTON at 770-490-9440 or *scott@hennessyporsche.com * *20" Carrera S Wheels* * *Bi-Xenon Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Infotainment Package with BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *ParkAssist (Front and Rear)* * *Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)* * *Power Folding Side Mirrors* * *Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package* * *Premium Package i.c.w. Power Sport Seats (14-way)* * *Seat Ventilation* * *Sport Chrono Package (i.c.w. PCM)* * *SportDesign Steering Wheel***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AB2A81EK191115

Stock: 12859

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-25-2020