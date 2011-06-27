  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Review

Pros & Cons

  • New turbocharged engines deliver stirring performance while returning improved fuel efficiency numbers
  • Porsche's PDK automated transmission is the best in the business
  • Sharp handling instills confidence
  • It has more cargo space than you'd think
  • New four-cylinder engines don't sound as good as their six-cylinder predecessors
  • Features that you might expect as standard are often costly options
Porsche 718 Cayman for Sale
List Price Range
$48,999 - $59,888
Used 718 Cayman for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Porsche isn't known for making drastic changes when it redesigns one of its models. Porsches evolve over time in a never-ending quest for perfection. The latest redesign for the 2017 718 Cayman follows on the heels of the 718 Boxster convertible. Both models added the "718" designation to their names as an homage to the company's 718 racecars of the late 1950s.

Besides the added numerical name, the casual observer will probably find the Cayman's changes subtle. In reality, it's an all-new car. The most significant change is the switch to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in place of the previous non-turbocharged six-cylinder. Despite the fact that it's down two cylinders, the new engine is both more powerful and more fuel-efficient.

We expect the overall performance to make incremental improvements, too. We say incremental not just for Porsche's evolutionary strategy, but also because the previous Cayman was already one of the best sports cars out there. On the downside, Porsche is comparably light on standard features, and its roster of options are expensive.

The latest evolution of the Porsche Cayman is subtle, with the most significant change being the engine.

We have yet to drive the new 718 Cayman for ourselves, but the anticipation is palpable. In the meantime, there are other sport coupes that could be considered. These include the new Audi TTS and BMW M2, both of which have more standard and available features for a slightly lower price. For a distinctly American set of rivals, we'd suggest the new Ford Shelby GT350 and the returning Chevrolet Corvette. The good news is, there's no loser in the bunch.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and airbags for the head, thorax and knees. The Porsche Car Connect option adds emergency telephone assistance that is paired with the user's smartphone.

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman models

The 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-seat high-performance coupe that is available either in base Cayman or Cayman S trims.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels with performance summer tires (Cayman S gets 19-inch wheels), xenon headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, water-repellent side windows, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sport seats with electric backrest adjustments, cruise control, automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system with CD player, 11GB of music storage, satellite and HD radio and iPod/USB/SD-auxiliary input.

Most options are available as stand-alone features or bundled in packages and include several 19- and 20-inch wheel designs, adaptive headlights, LED adaptive headlights, headlight washers, auto-dimming mirrors, a rear window wiper, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, 14-way power-adjustable seats, upgraded seats with more aggressive bolstering with either manual or power adjustments, full leather upholstery, a navigation system with Google map services, Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker Bose audio upgrade, a 12-speaker premium Burmester audio system and a WiFi hotspot.

The addition of "718" to the Cayman name is a nod to one of Porsche's most iconic racecars from the 1950s.

On the performance front, options include a power steering upgrade for lighter low-speed effort, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) that adds adaptive dampers and lowers ride height 10mm (the Cayman S is eligible for PASM Sport that lowers it 20mm), Porsche Torque Vectoring (a brake-based differential), ceramic composite brakes and a sport exhaust.

Also available is the Porsche Sport Chrono package includes dynamic transmission mounts, a digital and analog stopwatch mounted atop the dash, a driving mode switch on the steering wheel, launch control (for PDK models), an additional performance display and a Sport response button that sharpens engine and transmission response for 20 seconds.

As with other Porsches, 718 Cayman buyers can choose from several interior trim choices that include wood, carbon fiber, aluminum and alcantara.

The 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that is mounted directly behind the seats. It produces 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque that is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed PDK automated dual-clutch transmission is optional. Porsche estimates the PDK with the optional Sport Chrono package will get the Cayman to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds on its way to a 170 mph top speed.

The 718 Cayman S uses a slightly larger version (2.5-liters) of the same engine that produces 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. It is estimated to reach 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, with a 177 mph top speed.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 718 Cayman at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway) with the manual transmission and 25 mpg combined (22/30) for the PDK. The 718 Cayman S is rated at 22 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway) for the manual and 24 mpg combined (21/28) for the PDK.

Driving

We have yet to drive the 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman, but our impressions of the convertible Boxster version have been very favorable.

Interior

In the typical Porsche fashion, the 2017 718 Cayman's interior changes are subtle when compared to the previous generation, and that's a good thing. The cabin is smartly designed for ease of use, and the materials used throughout are impeccable. There is an abundance of buttons, but they are logically placed and well labeled.

Anyone who has been in a contemporary Porsche will feel right at home in the new 718 Cayman.

Sport coupes aren't known for convenience, but the 718 Cayman does well in this regard thanks to two separate cargo spaces. Up front, under what would normally be the hood, are 5.3 cubic feet of space. Behind the engine, where you'd expect a trunk, are another 4.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Where has this car been all my life?!?!
Phil,12/10/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Let's get the disclaimer out of the way first; this is my first Porsche, so I can't do the sound comparison - I'm happy, but I can't compare to "back in the day." What I can say is that this is one fine, well-built, high performing vehicle. This car simply attracted me, especially after I couldn't find much else that appealed to me. Several makes and models seemed to be going for luxury at the expense of performance. I've always preferred cars that I drove, rather than ones that drove me. And those were getting increasingly difficult to find. I've always driven manual transmissions, and several "sport sedans" and even "sport cars" were abandoning them. So I plunked down a deposit in mid-July, knowing I wouldn't get it until around the first of December. It was worth the wait. Is the Porsche 718 Cayman inexpensive? No. But it's also not cheap, either. This is a well put together car with very good materials. It has an intelligent layout that is pretty darn intuitive and easy to understand. It has the smoothest shifting of any of my previous ten cars. I'd always wondered if a car can really feel like "it corners on rails"; now I know one can. The handling of this car, and its responsiveness, is what I'd dream about if I dreamed about "the ultimate car." I wanted a car that would be just plain fun to drive on meandering country roads, and now I've got it. We've all had that one car we felt connected to - I had mine in my late 20s. But this Cayman looks like it will rival, and likely surpass, that connection. I suspect that in a very short time I will know what the car will do, and it will know what I'm up to. I've only had that one other car that generated that level of trust. And the look of this car is stunning (and with better lines than the previous Caymans). Also, a plug for Sun Motor Cars in Pennsylvania, an excellent dealership, is in order. So let's sum it up: looks, handling, the fun quotient, comfort, acceleration, a (gasp!) car with a manual transmission, that feeling of connection, a car that exudes thoughtful class and excellence - yes, this new Cayman checks all the boxes for me. One. Fine. Vehicle.
718: there is no substitute
smerdyakov,12/01/2016
S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Having been interested in Porsche for many years, I began reading reviews of the new 718 series as soon as they began to appear. I finally got the chance to drive one (a base Boxster) about a month ago, and I was very impressed: it was superior in every respect to the 2014 Boxster S that I was driving. After thinking it over for a while, I returned to my dealer last week, and drove the base car again, followed by an S. I was again impressed by the base car, but the S clearly had higher performance. Having had a Boxster, I decided to buy a Cayman this time: better visibility, the ability to take it through a car wash, getting away from troublesome sun glare with the top down and less expensive. My dealer (Checkered Flag in Virginia Beach) gave me an outstanding deal, and I bought my new Cayman S on 11-29-16. If you have read reviews that whine about the noise of the new engines, ignore them: the new engines have a bass note that is very satisfying. The 718 is also superior to its predecessor in every respect - better steering, better ride, better handling, better acceleration. I am very pleased, as anyone will be who is looking for the quintessential sports car. Update, 12-2-18. After having this car for 18 months, I got very tired of it. The instruments were hard to read, the controls were hard to see and use safely, and the blurpblurp engine noise got to be very tiresome. In addition, an oxygen sensor sailed after only 2,000 miles. Overall, a nice car, but I will never buy another. I traded it for an Audi TT RS, which is a much better car.
Wow, I love my New Porsche Cayman S
smrt50,02/05/2017
S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned an Porsche Panamera 4 for several years, but decided to trade it in for the new 2017 Porsche Cayman S. One word, "WOW", this vehicle is a totally Amazing. I enjoyed my Panamera 4, but driving the Cayman S will put a Smile on your face for hours. This vehicle is responsive, amazingly fast, and you'll fall in Love on the test drive. I researched this vehicle for several months and the reviews were excellent. After owning my Cayman S for 3 weeks, I have to agree with the Five Star reviews. I love everything about this car, the ride, handling, responsiveness, comfort, and true Porsche Driving experience. I thought I would miss my Panamera 4, but once I got behind the wheel of my new Cayman S only one word comes to mind, "Wow".
Great Performance
Thomas E. Ostberg,03/19/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
A wonderfully performing two-seater, with an excellent sound system by Bose. Has superior handling, particularly at speed, and acceleration above sixty miles-per-hour is phenomenal. The engine can be a bit loud during acceleration, but the sound is terrific.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
350 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman features & specs

More about the 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Overview

The Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman is offered in the following submodels: 718 Cayman Coupe. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Base is priced between $48,999 and$48,999 with odometer readings between 27061 and27061 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S is priced between $59,888 and$59,888 with odometer readings between 16523 and16523 miles.

Which used 2017 Porsche 718 Caymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 718 Caymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,999 and mileage as low as 16523 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman.

Can't find a used 2017 Porsche 718 Caymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 718 Cayman for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,066.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 718 Cayman for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,249.

