Used 2007 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me
91 listings
- 69,199 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,891
- 92,798 miles
$18,750
- 57,458 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$29,995
- 74,370 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 48,248 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,950
- 43,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,388
- 82,300 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$20,950
- 107,957 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$24,500
- 11,102 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,999
- 80,533 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$22,800$4,974 Below Market
- 58,425 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,200$1,732 Below Market
- 22,290 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,227
- 63,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
- 42,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,000
- 87,033 miles
$20,999
- 64,311 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$24,977
- 67,957 miles
$20,950
firsttimer,12/31/2006
I purchased the Cayman to replace our '05 SLK350 and drive it primarily on weekends. I test drove most of the competition as well as the Cayman S and 911 Cabriolet. For me, the Cayman has the perfect blend of style, performance, efficiency and value. Sure, there are times when I think I could use the extra hp but those times have been seldom. Although some will tell you that they prefer the more "classic" line of the 911, I think the Cayman is in a style class by itself. Just hand the key to any valet if you need confirmation. If you want a livable, fun to drive two seater, I don't think there is any car on the market that can match the new Cayman.
