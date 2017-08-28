2018 Porsche 718 Cayman Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding handling capabilities
- Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
- Exceptional build quality
- Wide range of customization options
- Unrefined engine and exhaust noises, especially in the base Cayman
- Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Last year, the Porsche Cayman gained a new numerical name (718 is shared between it and its Boxster convertible sibling), incremental improvements to its handling and fundamental changes to its available engines. It didn't look that different, but there was a lot happening underneath the sheet metal.
Just like last year, the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman features turbocharged four-cylinder engines. These new engines outdo their six-cylinder predecessors in terms of output and fuel economy. But we're disappointed in the way they sound: They don't provide the high-revving excitement of the old flat-sixes.
That's the only area where the revised Cayman isn't clearly better, though. The steering is quicker and sharper, the brakes are more powerful, and the optional adaptive suspension gained an increase in adjustability. There's also a revised stability control system that provides more of a safety net out on the road in Normal and gives you more leeway in Sport.
This year's Cayman is pretty much unchanged, and we're just fine with that. If you're seeking a pure driver's car, there are few out there that can match the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman.
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman models
The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-seat coupe available in Cayman and Cayman S trim levels. (The 718 Boxster is the convertible version and reviewed separately.) The Cayman has a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (a flat-four) good for 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The Cayman S has a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four good for 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (Porsche's PDK) is optional.
Standard features on the 718 Cayman include 18-inch wheels, performance summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, six-way adjustable seats (power backrest adjustments, manual all others), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The 718 Cayman S only differs in its more powerful engine and 19-inch wheels.
The 718 Cayman GTS slightly increases the power output and adds unique front and rear fascias, a faux suede-wrapped steering wheel and leather/faux suede combination upholstery. It also adds a few features that are optional on the above models, including 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system with black-painted tailpipes, Porsche Torque Vectoring (a brake-based differential), and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which adds adaptive dampers and lowers ride height 10 mm.
The GTS is also equipped with the Porsche Sport Chrono package, which includes dynamic transmission mounts, a digital and analog stopwatch mounted atop the dash, a driving mode switch on the steering wheel, launch control (for PDK models), an additional performance display, and a Sport response button that sharpens engine and transmission response for 20 seconds.
As with every Porsche, the options list is extensive, allowing for a great deal of customization. Performance add-ons include a selection of 19- and 20-inch wheels, a steering upgrade for lighter low-speed effort and ceramic-composite brakes. The Cayman S and GTS are also eligible for a PASM system that lowers ride height 20 mm.
Comfort and convenience options include adaptive headlights, LED adaptive headlights, headlight washers, auto-dimming mirrors, a rear window wiper, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, 14-way power-adjustable seats, upgraded seats with more aggressive bolstering and either manual or power adjustments, several types of upgrade leather and upholstery, a navigation system, Car Connect (includes Apple CarPlay and a variety of emergency services), Car Connect Plus (adds a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), updatable navigation maps and online navigation system elements, a 10-speaker Bose audio upgrade, and a 12-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.0
Safety
Our experts like the 718 Cayman models:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
- Lane Change Assist
- Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver via a series of lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Uses your smartphone connection to automatically alert emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
