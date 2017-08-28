Overall rating 7.4 / 10

Last year, the Porsche Cayman gained a new numerical name (718 is shared between it and its Boxster convertible sibling), incremental improvements to its handling and fundamental changes to its available engines. It didn't look that different, but there was a lot happening underneath the sheet metal.

Just like last year, the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman features turbocharged four-cylinder engines. These new engines outdo their six-cylinder predecessors in terms of output and fuel economy. But we're disappointed in the way they sound: They don't provide the high-revving excitement of the old flat-sixes.

That's the only area where the revised Cayman isn't clearly better, though. The steering is quicker and sharper, the brakes are more powerful, and the optional adaptive suspension gained an increase in adjustability. There's also a revised stability control system that provides more of a safety net out on the road in Normal and gives you more leeway in Sport.

This year's Cayman is pretty much unchanged, and we're just fine with that. If you're seeking a pure driver's car, there are few out there that can match the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman.