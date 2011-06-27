Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 7200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Gross weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Tires & Wheels
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
