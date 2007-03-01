Used 2000 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
- 44,891 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,732
Ferman Buick GMC - Lutz / Florida
** FERMAN OF WESLEY CHAPEL PRE-OWNED SPECIAL **Clean Carfax Certified, Leather, Alloys, Power Seat, Guards Red Boxster S RWD H6 6-Speed Manual, Local Trade, Well Maintained, Carfax Service Records Available, Ferman of Wesley Chapel where you get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision!** Vehicles are Sold AS-IS, including ALL Mechanical and Cosmetic Defects. ** AS-IS Safety Inspection Only **At Ferman of Wesley Chapel, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our guests to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. Whether it's for the purchase of a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing, Certified Servicing of your vehicle, or use of our Body Shop and Collision Center we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. Ferman of Wesley Chapel where your treated as a guest and family. Located at 24314 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2989YU662420
Stock: BL894A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,851 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,453
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2982YU620920
Stock: J2170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 59,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2000 Porsche Boxster Base Dark Blue RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10192 miles below market average! Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, 2D Convertible, 2.7L H6, RWD. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA298XYS620238
Stock: 0G1263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 88,876 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2000 PORSCHE BOXTER S 3.2L 6 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION RACE READY LOTS OF POWER VERY FAST CAR ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2983YU660453
Stock: 5561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2018
- 161,383 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
* *All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981YU621783
Stock: 1909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,810 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed Manual. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Sterling. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2987YU660472
Stock: 4461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,421 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,488$2,324 Below Market
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
*LEATHER, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981XU631504
Stock: EC20748C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 58,421 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,700$816 Below Market
O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Low Miles, Convertible, Coupe, 2D Convertible, 2.5L H6, 5-Speed Manual, RWD, Guards Red, Graphite Gray w/All Leather Seat/Interior Trim or Front Bucket Seats, 17" Boxster Design Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, On Board Computer, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Telescoping steering wheel. 1999 Porsche Boxster 2.5L H6 5-Speed Manual Guards Red RWD Odometer is 18705 miles below market average! Call to verify vehicle availability and to schedule a VIP appointment. *Prices do not include TT&L or additional fees that may apply. Out of state purchases require an additional $300 processing fee. Advertised prices are with dealer assisted financing only. All Certified Pre Owned vehicles have passed manufacturer requirements for Certification but pricing may not reflect Certification fee.$500 Loyalty coupon on Subaru CPO is good towards the purchase of NEW Subaru only. Free delivery within 300 miles if you have a trade in good condition that we can drive back. If not, $2 per mile delivery charge. All prices include a $1,500 internet discount. See dealer for complete details. While we strive for 100% accuracy, mistakes can happen in listed equipment and/or optional features on Pre Owned vehicles. The dealership is not responsible for errors in equipment or optional features. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions on our sites or 3rd party sites. Prices are valid on the day of publication only. Customer must print out this page as a coupon and present it upon arrival at dealership to validate pricing. Incentivized internet pricing will not be available without this printed page. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. By submitting an inquiry, you consent to being contacted including receiving text messages. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out of receiving these communications text STOP to (239) 217-9234. Additional reconditioning costs may be applied. Please contact the dealership for complete details and latest information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981XU629266
Stock: H061060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$495 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Heated Front Seats Package, Leather Interior Package. Polar Silver Metallic 2001 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC19/27 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29801U621229
Stock: SR-T20229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 40,786 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,000$450 Below Market
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! 2001 Porsche Boxster 2D Convertible RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC Clean CARFAX. Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29811U622129
Stock: 4622129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 47,369 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$940 Below Market
Bolling's Auto - Bristol / Tennessee
TRIPLE NAVY BLUE! NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP! MANUAL TRANSMISSION! This car is immaculate and IS FULLY SERVICED! MICHELIN TIRES! Will need a radio, but that is it! There are a few small dings, but nothing major. Price does not include tax, tag, and title. No doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2984XU626118
Stock: 033019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,989$1,068 Below Market
Approved Auto Center of Lodi - Lodi / California
Approved Lodi is open during the Covid19 crisis. We will deliver to you! Our physical location in Lodi is also open with a minimal staff to serve your auto needs. Call 209 334 1100 and do it over the phone! Support small businesses!Clean CARFAX. 1999 Porsche Boxster Base 2.5L H6 RWD 5-Speed ManualWhite 1999 Porsche Boxster FRESH OIL CHANGE, MULTI POINT SAFETY AND MECHANICAL INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, LOADED, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS / HANDS FREE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2986XU632406
Stock: 502122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 46,180 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,488
Heuberger Subaru - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Let us show you just how easy it is to find the car you are looking for. Contact us today! Our team who specialize in pre-owned vehicle sales are ready to serve all your needs. Call us at (719) 866-6413 (local) or (888) 261-7391 (toll free). Check out the free CarFax Vehicle History Report by clicking the logo on this page. Heuberger Motors has been family owned and operated for nearly 50 years and is the largest volume Subaru dealer in America, 10 years running. We also have a vast inventory of pre-owned vehicles including but not limited to the following makes: Ford, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Toyota, Dodge, Honda, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, GMC, Smart, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Mazda and more! Visit www.bestbuysubaru.com for our entire pre-owned inventorys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29841S620239
Stock: 201974J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 112,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,950
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. VERY WELL MAINTAINED PORSCHE. HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS. REGULARY SERVICED AT PORSCHE DEALERSHIP. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2001 Porsche Boxster? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2001 Porsche Boxster Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Porsche a recommended pick among convertibles. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Boxster was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29891U624355
Stock: 1U624355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 80,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,989
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This beautiful, low-mile, Automatic 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster is offered to you for sale by Porsche of Orlando. This 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Boxster Speedster. A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Boxster Speedster was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster Speedster. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 1999 Porsche Boxster is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We are proud to offer this 1999 Porsche that truly a must-have. This vehicle's wheels are one of the many attractive features that this Boxster Speedster has to offer. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2989XU626390
Stock: XU626390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 71,756 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1999 Porsche Boxster for your consideration. It is powered by the standard 2.5l flat six-cylinder engine which runs very well. With just over 200hp, this is more than enough power for a light sports car. The 5-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission is a smooth shifter and can even be controlled by the shift paddles on the steering wheel. Offering excellent performance, relative practicality, and even decent fuel economy, the Boxster remains an excellent sports car. Finished in a classic shade of Arctic Silver Metallic over the black leather interior and a black convertible top. A very simple and classic combination. The body and paint of this car are in excellent shape. No dents or dings and a solid coat of paint with no peeling or fading. Plastic and rubber trim is in good shape as well. The black convertible top was recently replaced. This example comes with a removable hardtop that is color-matched to the rest of the car. The exterior is complemented by nice 17in alloy wheels wrapped in new tires, pop up rear spoiler, and distinctive headlights. The interior is in excellent condition, with little wear on the black leather seats and a clean, crack-free dashboard. This car comes with a lot of standard features including power windows, climate control, a premium stereo, heated seats, power mirrors, and dual trunks. Introduced in late 1996, the Boxster was an instant success for Porsche. With its compact, distinctive body and more affordable price, the Boxster reignited the compact sports car at a company that was having some financial troubles. With a similar front end to the 911, a raspy flat six-cylinder engine, and excellent driving characteristics, the Boxster was a real Porsche unlike some of the previous entry-level models offered by the company. This example comes with two sets of keys, original owners manual, and other booklets. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2984XU632257
Stock: B3287 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,608 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**TURBO LOOK 18" WHEELS($2,735)**SPORT PACKAGE($2,110)**HI-FI SOUND SYSTEM**DUAL POWER SEATS**BLACK TOP**CRUISE CONTROL** BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29851U627589
Stock: 16377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 126,627 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
1999 Porsche Boxster, Guards Red on Graphite Gray Leather, 5-Speed Manual,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2988XU631113
Stock: 1113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
