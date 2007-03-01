Used 2000 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Boxster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    44,891 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $12,732

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster

    94,851 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,453

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster

    59,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    88,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster

    161,383 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    102,810 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    103,421 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,488

    $2,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    58,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,700

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    76,405 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    40,786 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,000

    $450 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    47,369 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    70,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,989

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    46,180 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,488

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    112,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    80,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,989

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    71,756 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    78,608 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    126,627 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2000 Porsche Boxster

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating
4.859 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (2%)
No Regrets
Danielle,01/03/2007
Owning a Boxster has been everything I thought it would be and more. Nothing beats cruising around with the top down on a beautiful day! I drive my car every day, rain or shine (it's my primary vehicle), and still get psyched each time I see it (it's really mine!) and get inside and start driving. I would recommend definitely getting the car checked out by an independent (not affiliated with the dealer/seller) mechanic before you buy. Although the Boxster is a great car, it's not cheap to own, and you want to make sure the one that you buy is in good shape. I haven't had any major problems with mine, although the top did get stuck in the down position, but was easy and relatively cheap to fix.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Boxster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Boxster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings