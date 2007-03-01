Used 2000 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida

Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This beautiful, low-mile, Automatic 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster is offered to you for sale by Porsche of Orlando. This 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1999 Porsche Boxster Speedster, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Boxster Speedster. A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Boxster Speedster was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster Speedster. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 1999 Porsche Boxster is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We are proud to offer this 1999 Porsche that truly a must-have. This vehicle's wheels are one of the many attractive features that this Boxster Speedster has to offer. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2989XU626390

Stock: XU626390

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020