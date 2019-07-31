  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

What's new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the third Cayman generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding handling capabilities
  • Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
  • Exceptional build quality
  • Wide range of customization options
  • Unrefined engine and exhaust noise, especially in the base Cayman
  • Tech features list is thin, and the interface could be better
Porsche 718 Cayman for Sale
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman pricing

Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?

There's a case to be made for each of the Porsche 718 Cayman trims. The standard Cayman offers performance worthy of the Porsche name and is a fine choice for most people. But Porsche people aren't most people, and there's no substitute for greatness. Go for the Cayman S trim — it offers quite a bit more power, and several styling flourishes set it apart from the base model. If you're considering the Cayman S with a number of the available performance packages, the GTS would be an inexpensive upgrade that boosts power and adds faux-suede upholstery for a sportier feel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Precise steering, superlative handling and rapid acceleration all contribute to why we think the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is one of the finest sports cars on the planet. In its raw form, this two-seat, mid-engine coupe offers the balanced driving dynamics of a Mazda Miata, but with every performance knob cranked to 11. If tracking your new sports car is in your future, the 718 Cayman's options list includes exotic features such as carbon-ceramic brakes, an adaptive sport suspension, a brake-based differential, and much more. If basking in a luxurious cabin is more your speed, you're likely to enjoy the top-notch materials and many available interior enhancements.

The 718 Cayman only has one major fault, but it's one you'll have to live with every day. While the turbocharged four-cylinder engines are faster and more fuel-efficient than the flat-sixes that powered the previous Cayman, they produce coarse exhaust notes that quickly become grating. For maximum day-to-day livability, we recommend skipping the optional performance exhaust if possible (it comes standard on GTS models).

Aside from the sound of the engine, the Cayman is close to perfect in terms of performance. We have a few issues with the infotainment system, and the mid-engine layout naturally affects available cargo space. But these downsides don't significantly detract from its overall excellence.

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman models

The 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-seat coupe available in Cayman, Cayman S and Cayman GTS trim levels. (The 718 Boxster is the convertible version, reviewed separately.) The Cayman has a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (a flat-four) producing 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Cayman S has a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four good for 350 hp and 309 lb-ft. The Cayman GTS uses this engine but bumps power output to 365 hp. A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the board, though a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (Porsche's PDK) is optional.

Standard features on the 718 Cayman include 18-inch wheels, performance summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, six-way adjustable seats (power recline, manual height and slide), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/DVD player and HD and satellite radio.

The 718 Cayman S only differs in its larger, more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels and dual exhaust pipes.

The 718 Cayman GTS slightly increases the power output and adds unique front and rear fascias, a faux-suede-wrapped steering wheel and leather/faux-suede combination upholstery. It also adds a few features that are optional on the above models, including 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system with black-painted tailpipes, Porsche Torque Vectoring (a brake-based differential), and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which adds adaptive dampers and lowers the ride height by 10mm. Also included is the Porsche Sport Chrono package, which provides dynamic transmission mounts, a digital and analog stopwatch mounted atop the dash, a driving mode switch on the steering wheel, launch control (for PDK models), an additional performance display, and a Sport response button that sharpens engine and transmission response for 20 seconds.

Like every Porsche, the options list is extensive, allowing for a great deal of customization. Performance add-ons include a selection of 19- and 20-inch wheels, a steering upgrade for lighter low-speed effort and ceramic-composite brakes. The Cayman S and GTS are also eligible for a PASM system that lowers the ride height by 20mm.

Comfort and convenience options include adaptive headlights, LED adaptive headlights, headlight washers, auto-dimming mirrors, a rear window wiper, power-folding mirrors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, 14-way power-adjustable seats, upgraded seats with more aggressive bolstering and either manual or power adjustments, several types of upgrade leather and upholstery, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker Bose audio upgrade, and a 12-speaker premium Burmester audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche 718 Cayman S (turbo 2.5L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current 718 Cayman has received only minor updates to optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 718 Cayman, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Driving

8.5
The 718 Cayman S is a fun, responsive and engaging sports car with amazing handling and braking, both in terms of performance and nuance. It's plenty quick, too, though the PDK version is probably quicker. There are some drivability quirks with manual gearbox, which is surprising for this automaker.

Acceleration

8.0
This engine gives a good shove from pretty much any rpm. The gear ratios are well-spaced to keep power on tap at all times. The Cayman S reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds in our tests, matching its closest competitors. The PDK transmission is likely quicker still.

Braking

9.0
The pedal is firm and has easy modulation for smooth stops in normal driving. In our panic-braking tests, the Cayman S needed only 95 feet to come to a stop, which is exceptionally short. The pedal doesn't exhibit any fade or softening after repeated and heavy use.

Steering

8.0
The steering effort and quickness are appropriate for a sports car such as this, but feedback is lacking a bit at the limits of adhesion. It's very precise and direct, though, which contributes to the overall responsiveness of the Cayman.

Handling

9.0
The Cayman S is incredibly balanced and stable when driven hard. Even over moderate midcorner bumps, its world-class handling is unaffected. Without stability control, the rear end will step out a bit, but it's very controllable and enjoyable.

Drivability

7.0
Oddly, the Cayman S is smoother in aggressive driving than in everyday traffic. Avoiding inelegant lurches takes concentration at low speeds. While the clutch engagement could be more intuitive and the shifter more precise, the rev-matched downshift system in Sport mode is the best in the industry.

Comfort

7.0
The outstanding seat comfort and decent ride quality remain from its predecessor, but we miss the flat-six engine. The four-cylinder's coarse, unrefined engine note is a step backward. With the optional sport exhaust system, it discourages winding out the engine and is needlessly loud all the time.

Seat comfort

8.5
Even though the optional sport seats have only a few adjustments, they're well-shaped and adequately cushioned for long-distance comfort. The ventilated seat option is also a welcome addition on hot days.

Ride comfort

7.0
With the optional PASM sport suspension, smaller bumps are well-managed in either Normal or Sport modes. Larger bumps can launch you out of your seat for a moment. There's not much of a difference between suspension modes; we'd like to see a more significant change.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Engine and exhaust noises are loud enough to be considered deal-breakers. With the sport exhaust, the four-cylinder engine is coarse and unrefined, sounding like a poorly tuned Subaru. The base Cayman is worse. Wind noise is nonexistent by comparison, but road noise is intrusive on coarse asphalt.

Climate control

7.0
The small vents are prone to creating noticeable cold or hot spots, especially on the driver's hands. However, the system is powerful enough to cool the cabin quickly when parked in the hot sun, and the seat cooling system is quiet compared to some rivals.

Interior

8.0
There's little to distinguish the 718 Cayman's cockpit from the pricier 911, and that's a good thing. There's no mistaking it for anything but a driver's car with the absence of a typical infotainment controller knob and traditional cupholders. It's more classic and sporty than modern and luxurious.

Ease of use

7.0
The Cayman's cockpit would benefit from fewer buttons, but they're logically grouped. Operating the multifunction display in the instrument panel with a small steering column stalk takes some getting used to, and menus aren't intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Entry and exit logistics are typical for a small sports car. Its low ride height and roof mean that taller, long-limbed passengers will need to stoop and twist somewhat into place. Otherwise, no additional contortions are needed.

Driving position

9.0
A nearly ideal driving position is possible for a wide variety of body types. The Cayman maintains Porsche's high standing in this category. It offers a generous range of motion and extension in the seats and steering column.

Roominess

8.0
The cockpit is cozy but not confining. With the Cayman's small size, it feels a bit as if you're wearing the car rather than sitting in it, which is how a sports car should feel.

Visibility

8.0
The placement and profiling of the forward roof pillars mean you won't need to bob your head around to look through a sharp corner. Rear visibility is decent, but backing into a tight space requires heavy reliance on the standard backup camera.

Quality

9.0
Materials quality inside the 718 Cayman is impeccable, and there's a reassuring solidity underneath it all. Unlike a few similarly priced sport coupes, the Cayman offers overall quality that matches the rather expensive price tag.

Utility

6.5
There are obvious sacrifices to be made with any sports car, particularly when you move the engine from under the hood. The Cayman is not immune to this, even though it is better than you'd expect. Still, the single, larger cargo space of rival front-engine coupes is far more convenient.

Small-item storage

6.5
There are only a few bins and pockets to hold your personal items, and they're small and shallow. The typical Porsche cupholders are effective but fussy and a bit out of reach for the driver.

Cargo space

6.5
For a mid-engine sport coupe, the Cayman has a surprising amount of combined cargo space between the front and rear compartments. Compared to rival front-engine coupes, though, it falls well short. It could handle bags for a weekend getaway with a passenger, but you'd have to pack light.

Technology

7.0
Porsche trails the competition when it comes to in-car technology. You can argue that these are drivers' cars and tech is irrelevant. That said, plenty of other drivers' cars offer systems that are more advanced and easier to use.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay is optional and solves many of the native interface's shortcomings. Bluetooth and two USB ports are standard.

Driver aids

6.5
The standard cruise control does an excellent job of maintaining speed, even on steep downhill grades. Adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot monitoring system are optional (but not on our test car).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Porsche is right - there is no substitute
    Smerdyakov,
    2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    In 2018 I bought an Audi TT RS, which I thought was nearly perfect. That feeling lasted until I drove a high mileage 2012 Cayman R a few days ago. I was very surprised by how superior the driving experience was to my Audi. Two days later I bought a well optioned 2019 base Cayman with PDK, which felt very similar to the old R that I had driven. I bought a base car rather than an S because the performance is outstanding, more than sufficient for my needs, and it was much less expensive. I am delighted with it, and have resolved to never again buy any sports car but a Porsche. Excellence is expected, and always delivered.

    5 out of 5 stars, This was dope
    Shandon Boe,
    S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Probably the highest quality car on the market. I suggest you cop this whip.

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 718 Cayman safety features:

    Porsche Active Safe
    Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
    Lane Change Assist
    Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver via a series of lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
    Porsche Car Connect
    Uses your smartphone connection to alert emergency services automatically in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. the competition

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    The 718 Cayman and Porsche 718 Boxster are essentially the same two-seat mid-engine sports car. Trim levels, features packages and options are all virtually identical. The only true difference is that the Cayman is a coupe and the Boxster is a convertible.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    The Cayman and Chevrolet Corvette are similarly priced but take vastly different approaches to the sports-car experience. The Cayman is delicate and balanced, and it has a luxurious cabin. The front-engine, V8-powered Corvette is more of a brute, with a relatively simple (yet very livable) interior and easily induced oversteer. To read more about a Corvette of this generation, check out our long-term test of a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Z51.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Chevrolet Corvette features

    Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Jaguar F-Type

    The front-engine Jaguar F-Type provides serious competition for the 718 Cayman. While the F-Type also has a turbocharged four-cylinder base engine, a wider range of motors are available, including a supercharged V6 and supercharged V8 — the latter makes in excess of 500 horsepower. Downsides include a finicky touchscreen interface and firm seats. To read more about an F-Type of this generation, check out our long-term test of a 2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR.

    Compare Porsche 718 Cayman & Jaguar F-Type features

