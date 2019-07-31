2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the third Cayman generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding handling capabilities
- Engines deliver stirring performance and high fuel economy
- Exceptional build quality
- Wide range of customization options
- Unrefined engine and exhaust noise, especially in the base Cayman
- Tech features list is thin, and the interface could be better
Which 718 Cayman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Precise steering, superlative handling and rapid acceleration all contribute to why we think the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is one of the finest sports cars on the planet. In its raw form, this two-seat, mid-engine coupe offers the balanced driving dynamics of a Mazda Miata, but with every performance knob cranked to 11. If tracking your new sports car is in your future, the 718 Cayman's options list includes exotic features such as carbon-ceramic brakes, an adaptive sport suspension, a brake-based differential, and much more. If basking in a luxurious cabin is more your speed, you're likely to enjoy the top-notch materials and many available interior enhancements.
The 718 Cayman only has one major fault, but it's one you'll have to live with every day. While the turbocharged four-cylinder engines are faster and more fuel-efficient than the flat-sixes that powered the previous Cayman, they produce coarse exhaust notes that quickly become grating. For maximum day-to-day livability, we recommend skipping the optional performance exhaust if possible (it comes standard on GTS models).
Aside from the sound of the engine, the Cayman is close to perfect in terms of performance. We have a few issues with the infotainment system, and the mid-engine layout naturally affects available cargo space. But these downsides don't significantly detract from its overall excellence.
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman models
The 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-seat coupe available in Cayman, Cayman S and Cayman GTS trim levels. (The 718 Boxster is the convertible version, reviewed separately.) The Cayman has a turbocharged 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (a flat-four) producing 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The Cayman S has a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four good for 350 hp and 309 lb-ft. The Cayman GTS uses this engine but bumps power output to 365 hp. A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the board, though a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (Porsche's PDK) is optional.
Standard features on the 718 Cayman include 18-inch wheels, performance summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, six-way adjustable seats (power recline, manual height and slide), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/DVD player and HD and satellite radio.
The 718 Cayman S only differs in its larger, more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels and dual exhaust pipes.
The 718 Cayman GTS slightly increases the power output and adds unique front and rear fascias, a faux-suede-wrapped steering wheel and leather/faux-suede combination upholstery. It also adds a few features that are optional on the above models, including 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust system with black-painted tailpipes, Porsche Torque Vectoring (a brake-based differential), and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which adds adaptive dampers and lowers the ride height by 10mm. Also included is the Porsche Sport Chrono package, which provides dynamic transmission mounts, a digital and analog stopwatch mounted atop the dash, a driving mode switch on the steering wheel, launch control (for PDK models), an additional performance display, and a Sport response button that sharpens engine and transmission response for 20 seconds.
Like every Porsche, the options list is extensive, allowing for a great deal of customization. Performance add-ons include a selection of 19- and 20-inch wheels, a steering upgrade for lighter low-speed effort and ceramic-composite brakes. The Cayman S and GTS are also eligible for a PASM system that lowers the ride height by 20mm.
Comfort and convenience options include adaptive headlights, LED adaptive headlights, headlight washers, auto-dimming mirrors, a rear window wiper, power-folding mirrors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, 14-way power-adjustable seats, upgraded seats with more aggressive bolstering and either manual or power adjustments, several types of upgrade leather and upholstery, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker Bose audio upgrade, and a 12-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche 718 Cayman S (turbo 2.5L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current 718 Cayman has received only minor updates to optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 718 Cayman, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration4.5
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
In 2018 I bought an Audi TT RS, which I thought was nearly perfect. That feeling lasted until I drove a high mileage 2012 Cayman R a few days ago. I was very surprised by how superior the driving experience was to my Audi. Two days later I bought a well optioned 2019 base Cayman with PDK, which felt very similar to the old R that I had driven. I bought a base car rather than an S because the performance is outstanding, more than sufficient for my needs, and it was much less expensive. I am delighted with it, and have resolved to never again buy any sports car but a Porsche. Excellence is expected, and always delivered.
Probably the highest quality car on the market. I suggest you cop this whip.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$56,900
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 2dr Coupe
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$69,300
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 6500 rpm
|GTS 2dr Coupe
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$80,700
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 718 Cayman safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
- Lane Change Assist
- Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver via a series of lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Uses your smartphone connection to alert emergency services automatically in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. the competition
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
The 718 Cayman and Porsche 718 Boxster are essentially the same two-seat mid-engine sports car. Trim levels, features packages and options are all virtually identical. The only true difference is that the Cayman is a coupe and the Boxster is a convertible.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Cayman and Chevrolet Corvette are similarly priced but take vastly different approaches to the sports-car experience. The Cayman is delicate and balanced, and it has a luxurious cabin. The front-engine, V8-powered Corvette is more of a brute, with a relatively simple (yet very livable) interior and easily induced oversteer. To read more about a Corvette of this generation, check out our long-term test of a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Z51.
Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Jaguar F-Type
The front-engine Jaguar F-Type provides serious competition for the 718 Cayman. While the F-Type also has a turbocharged four-cylinder base engine, a wider range of motors are available, including a supercharged V6 and supercharged V8 — the latter makes in excess of 500 horsepower. Downsides include a finicky touchscreen interface and firm seats. To read more about an F-Type of this generation, check out our long-term test of a 2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the third Cayman generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,900.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $56,900
- S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,300
- GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $80,700
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Cayman?
More about the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Overview
The 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman is offered in the following submodels: 718 Cayman Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 718 Cayman 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 718 Cayman.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 718 Cayman featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman?
Which 2019 Porsche 718 Caymans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 718 Caymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $71,320 and mileage as low as 11 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman.
Can't find a new 2019 Porsche 718 Caymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche 718 Cayman for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,755.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,328.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
Related 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman info
