Vehicle overview

Like Steve Young backing up Joe Montana for the San Francisco 49ers back in the day, the 2015 Porsche Cayman doesn't give away much to its more powerful and more expensive 911 sibling. Indeed, with its spirited engines, surgically precise steering, powerful brakes and agile nature, the Cayman is hard to fault. Short of giving this car wings, we're not sure how Porsche could do any better.

Traditionally, Porsche has kept its most potent engines for its iconic 911, thereby ensuring the Cayman's second-tier status. But that gap is narrower this year with the introduction of the new Cayman GT4, which boasts a 911 Carrera S-derived 3.8-liter engine good for 385 horsepower. The midrange GTS and S versions aren't exactly slouches either, as they can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. And no matter which Cayman you pick, you're still getting an absolutely fantastic sports car. The level of driver engagement it offers and the accompanying thrilling soundtrack are hard to match at any price.

Speaking of price, one quibble we have is that if one isn't careful when selecting options, it's all too easy to boost the price of your Cayman by 50 percent or more. Other minor gripes include a lackluster base audio system and a lack of interior storage space. Of course, these complaints are balanced against the fact that the Cayman is considerably less expensive than the 911. One could even argue that, with its more compact dimensions, the Cayman is a more appropriate heir to the original 911 than the current 911 itself.

If you're in the market for a new sports car, the 2015 Porsche Cayman merits strong consideration and is really the only midengine coupe in this price range. Go with a more conventional front-engine/rear-drive setup and potential rivals include the 2015 BMW M235i or 2015 BMW M4, the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette or the Nissan 370Z. All are very interesting cars, but if you want to own the purest version of a Porsche sports car, there's no substitute for the Cayman.