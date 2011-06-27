  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(45)
2002 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme handling characteristics, plenty of power in Boxster S format, two large cargo areas, long list of features and custom trim.
  • Plastic rear window, regular Boxster's power is only adequate, price can become high when lots of options are ordered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An indication of just how capable and desirable this car is: the fact that Porsche can get away with charging outrageous prices for its options, such as up to $4,000 for wheels.

Vehicle overview

Entering its sixth year of production, Porsche's captivating Boxster is a purpose-built sports car for people who love a challenge, designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver's undivided attention. It rewards skilled pilots with an unparalleled thrill ride and an unrivaled exhaust note.

There are two models available: the Boxster and the Boxster S. The regular Boxster is equipped with a 2.7-liter flat six engine that produces 217 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 192 foot-pounds of torque at 4,750 rpm. While adequate, the Boxster is a bit short on power compared to cars like the BMW M Coupe and Honda S2000.

Pop the extra $9,000 for a Boxster S and you get a half-liter increase in engine displacement and 33 more horsepower, for a total of 250, to adequately fling the car through your favorite set of S-turns. The 3.2-liter also makes 33 more foot-pounds of torque, endowing the German roadster with a decidedly forceful personality. The S model comes with a six-speed, short-throw manual transmission (as opposed to the Boxster's five-speed), a larger radiator, a revised suspension, 17-inch (up from 16-inch) wheels and more standard equipment. There is still plenty of optional equipment left to order, though, and doing so can quickly jack up the price to Porsche 911 territory. Certainly worth considering is the Porsche Stability Management system, a stability control system that helps to prevent dangerous skids and spins.

Two adults fit just fine in the Boxster, and the supple leather seats are mighty comfortable for most folks. Substantial bolstering holds occupants in place on tight turns, and nicely sculpted door panels provide a great spot to rest an arm while driving. Wind protection isn't great, so prepare to have your hair tousled even with the windows up and the wind blocker in place. On the plus side, cowl shake is nearly non-existent, with only slight amounts of shimmy evident, and there is an ample 9.1 cubic feet of cargo space available.

As a daily driver, the Porsche isn't well equipped to deal with the realities of ever-changing weather conditions, multi-tasking behind the steering wheel, and low-speed traffic situations. Its delicately balanced chassis, confounding interior ergonomics, lack of a cupholder and stiff steering, brakes and clutch conspire to make it a chore around town. Buy a Mercedes SLK320 or Audi TT Roadster if your primary driving environment resembles the Disneyland parking lot.

Rather, the Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their belongings with driving characteristics improving at speed. Take the long way, running hard on as many twisty two-lane roads as you can find with someone who loves road trips just as much as you do, and you'll immensely enjoy one of the most memorable overnight vacations you've had in years.

2002 Highlights

The Boxster stands pat for '02.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Porsche Boxster.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a porsche - enough said.
dan,11/20/2008
This is the best car I have owned to date. It's fun, sporty, handles well and holds its own against any other car out there. You cannot beat the style and I still get strangers coming up to talk about it. I don't buy the "poor man's" Porsche. It has the same interior and front of the 911 - less power, but I'll put the difference in money I saved in the bank and have just as much fun! Regular service calls are a little expensive, but only needs to be done every 18 months. Great car for the $.
Bucket List Car!
Carol,04/26/2016
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
I have waited all my life to own a Porsche and finale have a 2002 Boxster. I am in love with my car and totally enjoy driving it. It's the best driving car that I have ever owned. It handles the road and exits great! I have no owners manual with the car and I am in need of one. Also stored the vehicle for the New England winter and now I have to get a code to listen to the radio. I disconnected the battery, that was a surprise, unable to open the hood but thanks to goggle we fixed that. So simple but read up on it first. Looking forward to driving this summer again. Looking for tank away adventures. See you on the Road Again!
A Blast!
Greg,05/15/2008
I bought my red Boxster w/55k miles for weekend fun. The problem is I can't keep my hands off of it. I find myself looking for excuses to run an errand just so I can take it out for a spin. The most fun car I have ever owned. Handling, engine note, brakes, styling are all incredible.
seasoned porsche owner
LB Zayszly,06/05/2008
I own a 1990 944 S2 convertible, and when I first saw the Boxster, I knew I had to have one. I also have the best Porsche mechanic in the business. I don't see him very often, because of the reliability of these cars. Personally, I don't want to ever drive another type of vehicle.The name Porsche speaks volumes and their reputation is unsurpassed. You have to know how to drive to appreciate these cars.
See all 45 reviews of the 2002 Porsche Boxster
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 6250 rpm
