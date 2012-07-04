Used 2011 Lotus Exige for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 2,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$88,995
scm6079,04/07/2012
The Exige is an amazing car that Makes you forget about any shortcomings when you take the next corner. Mine is not a daily driver, and although I love the car there are days you need to carry passengers and cargo. This car is incredibly light weight and a type of car I fear may be dissapearing forever as cars continue to grow in size and weight and even lotus themselves is talking about transforming into a Ferrari competitor with much heavier cars. Although cliche, this car really is a useable go-kart for the street.
