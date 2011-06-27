I recently bought a 2004 S model. It is a really great performing roadster and by far the most comfortable sports car I've owned, and I've owned a dozen of various makes. This car is way faster than most people need and handles like it is on the proverbial rails. The quality of the fit and finish is very high. I'm posting here mainly to advise folks considering one to remember the reason they have depreciated so much from their original price: a successful class action lawsuit against Porsche. The mechanical failure rate of the engine in this model may be as high as 8%. The main thing that causes the engine to be destroyed is the Intermediate Shaft Bearing, which has several design flaws. It frequently fails without warning. The cost of a rebuilt motor, installed, is between $15,000 and $19,000; equal to or more than the car is worth. Fortunately, the bearing can be replaced for about $1,600, or about $2,600 with a new clutch at the same time. If you're going to buy this model Porsche, plan on making the repair soon after the purchase.

