2006 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme handling characteristics, pinpoint steering, plenty of usable power especially in "S" model, usable cargo compartment, fast power-top operation.
  • Options are costly, interior controls are a little busy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A midengine design and classic Porsche styling, not to mention sublime steering and brakes, give the 2006 Porsche Boxster appeal that's hard to ignore.

Vehicle overview

Although the 911 has been the staple of Porsche's lineup for over three decades, the debut of the Boxster in 1997 ushered in a new era of the more affordable Porsche convertible. With its compact, midengine layout and formidable handling prowess, the flat-six-powered Porsche Boxster quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the luxury roadster segment.

Although many of its competitors had equally prestigious names, the Boxster's thrilling driving experience was often enough to keep buyers from looking any further. The year 2000 saw the introduction of the more powerful "S" version, which boasted more power -- 250 horsepower compared to the standard Boxster's 217 ponies -- along with upgraded brakes and suspension. Although the S is more expensive than the regular Boxster, it bridges the performance and financial gap between the base Boxster and the 911 Cabriolet. In 2003, both Porsche Boxster models received minor upgrades to keep them relevant in the face of faster, more refined rivals. More power is always nice, and the upgrades to the Boxster's variable valve timing system (called VarioCam) netted eight more horsepower on each engine, for a total of 225 in the base car and 258 in the S.

For 2005, Porsche made its most significant revisions yet. The Boxster's 2.7-liter flat six-cylinder increased its horsepower rating from 225 to 240, and the S's 3.2-liter six moved from 258 to 280 hp. As a result, both models increased their top speeds -- 159 miles per hour for the Boxster and 166 mph for the Boxster S. Corresponding 0-60 times are 5.9 and 5.2 seconds. Also new was the addition of head airbags that complement the current side airbag system. The head airbags deploy from door window side rails. In addition, Porsche tweaked the brakes for improved performance and added its stability control system to the standard equipment list. Now in its 10th year of production, the captivating 2006 Porsche Boxster remains a purpose-built sports car that's designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver's undivided attention. It rewards skilled pilots with an unparalleled thrill ride and an unrivaled exhaust note.

2006 Porsche Boxster models

This midengine, two-seat Porsche convertible comes as either the Boxster or the Boxster S. The standard equipment list on both models includes such features as leather-trimmed seats with power recline; a leather-covered steering wheel, gearshift knob, armrests and handbrake handle; a seven-speaker CD stereo; and a power top. Optional equipment includes items like full leather power seating, automatic climate control, a Bose digital sound system, bi-HID headlights, rear parking assist, a three-piece wind deflector, heated seats, a navigation system and a removable aluminum hardtop. Porsche's active suspension management system is also optional on both models, and ordering it specifies a 10mm lower ride height. The standard Boxster comes with 17-inch wheels, while the S wears 18-inch wheels; 19s are optional on both.

2006 Highlights

Changes for the Boxster this year include a new optional tire-pressure monitor and a 19-inch Carrera Sport wheel design. The navigation system has been improved, and an available electronic logbook function has been integrated with the communication management system.

Performance & mpg

Both models use a horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. In the standard Porsche Boxster, it displaces 2.7 liters and produces 240 horsepower. The Boxster S uses a 3.2-liter version of the same engine with 280 hp. A five-speed manual transmission is fitted to the Boxster, while the Boxster S gets a six-speed unit. An automatic, Porsche's five-speed Tiptronic S automanual, is also available for either car. Other Boxster S upgrades include higher-rate springs and shocks, longer control arms and standard lightweight 18-inch wheels. Porsche claims that the standard Boxster will sprint to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the S accomplishes the same feat in just 5.2 ticks of the watch.

Safety

Side airbags, traction control and four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Boxsters. Electronic stability control, dubbed PSM, is also standard, and a tire-pressure monitoring system is optional. The side airbag system includes head-protecting airbags that deploy from the door window sills. To date, no crash tests of the Porsche Boxster have been conducted.

Driving

As a commuter vehicle, the Boxster's tight steering, brakes and clutch can make it a chore around town. Buy a BMW Z4 or Mercedes SLK if your primary driving environment resembles the mega-mall parking lot. Rather, the 2006 Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend-getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their luggage with driving characteristics that are thoroughly enjoyable at speed.

Interior

The Boxster's seats are firm and supportive, and substantial bolstering holds occupants in place on tight turns. Like the 911, the Boxster's cabin is good-looking but a little confusing at first glance. The gauge cluster is well laid out, but the climate and radio controls can be hard to decipher. Materials quality has been improved over the years, so at least now you feel like you're in a high-dollar sports car. With two cargo areas (one up front and one in back), there is ample cargo space available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Porsche Boxster.

5(84%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
38 reviews
See all 38 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

All round Porsche
keith,05/25/2009
Excellent all around car. Fun to drive. Great performance with good gas mileage. No maintenance issues whatsoever in three years of ownership.
Finance it for 5 years. Keep it for Life!
G Kemp Lipscomb,05/16/2018
S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
Buying a pre-owned 987 Porsche Boxster or Cayman can easily turn into an automotive love affair. The build quality is outstanding, fully capable of clocking 200-300,000 miles. And the driving experience will make you want to reach that number sooner versus later! Be careful. Changing oil and filter on schedule is an absolute necessity. And the dreaded intermediate shaft bearing (IMSB) failure is a remote but real issue with older Boxsters (not so much the 2006 MY, which features a larger, more heavy-duty sealed IMS bearing). MY 2009 and newer Boxsters do not have an IMSB, so there is no risk of major engine issues.
Exceeding my Expectations, Former BMW Guy
Mikeebear,11/30/2006
I just got mine a few days over a BMW X4 si. It is a true dream to drive - its smooth shifting and hydraulic clutch make it easy in traffic. The steering is precise and responsive. Its handling is excellent. It's not eye-poppingly fast but still very quick and inspiring. The brakes are powerful. This car has a LOT of trunk space. One in the back and one in the front, you can use it for groceries even! It's a little cramped inside but I am 6'2" and I fit fine. The interior is just right. I strongly suggest the full leather option. Power seats are not necessary for this car. The build quality is excellent, as Porsche uses only high quality parts which equates to low maintenance. I got it for only $40,000 and it has a $52,000 MSRP. Get one NOW!
First impressions
Cricket,02/18/2010
Just drove the car 1700 miles in 3 days, so here's my first impression: This car is a blast to drive. I have a couple pet-peeves already, but I have no regrets about my purchase!
See all 38 reviews of the 2006 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Porsche Boxster features & specs
Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2006 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Porsche Boxster?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Porsche Boxster trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Base is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 56243 and56243 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S is priced between $18,453 and$18,453 with odometer readings between 74650 and74650 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Porsche Boxster for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Boxsters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,453 and mileage as low as 56243 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 2006 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,104.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,021.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,034.

