Vehicle overview

Although the 911 has been the staple of Porsche's lineup for over three decades, the debut of the Boxster in 1997 ushered in a new era of the more affordable Porsche convertible. With its compact, midengine layout and formidable handling prowess, the flat-six-powered Porsche Boxster quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the luxury roadster segment.

Although many of its competitors had equally prestigious names, the Boxster's thrilling driving experience was often enough to keep buyers from looking any further. The year 2000 saw the introduction of the more powerful "S" version, which boasted more power -- 250 horsepower compared to the standard Boxster's 217 ponies -- along with upgraded brakes and suspension. Although the S is more expensive than the regular Boxster, it bridges the performance and financial gap between the base Boxster and the 911 Cabriolet. In 2003, both Porsche Boxster models received minor upgrades to keep them relevant in the face of faster, more refined rivals. More power is always nice, and the upgrades to the Boxster's variable valve timing system (called VarioCam) netted eight more horsepower on each engine, for a total of 225 in the base car and 258 in the S.

For 2005, Porsche made its most significant revisions yet. The Boxster's 2.7-liter flat six-cylinder increased its horsepower rating from 225 to 240, and the S's 3.2-liter six moved from 258 to 280 hp. As a result, both models increased their top speeds -- 159 miles per hour for the Boxster and 166 mph for the Boxster S. Corresponding 0-60 times are 5.9 and 5.2 seconds. Also new was the addition of head airbags that complement the current side airbag system. The head airbags deploy from door window side rails. In addition, Porsche tweaked the brakes for improved performance and added its stability control system to the standard equipment list. Now in its 10th year of production, the captivating 2006 Porsche Boxster remains a purpose-built sports car that's designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver's undivided attention. It rewards skilled pilots with an unparalleled thrill ride and an unrivaled exhaust note.