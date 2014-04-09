Used 2013 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Boxster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    39,100 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,991

    $3,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    19,888 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,790

    $3,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster S

    18,081 miles
    Great Deal

    $42,990

    $2,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    11,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,694

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    6,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,999

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    36,880 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    32,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,000

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    49,393 miles

    $35,988

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster S

    39,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $40,981

    $1,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    50,869 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster

    37,974 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster S in White
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster S

    81,543 miles

    $33,950

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    33,700 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    14,725 miles

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster S

    85,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,000

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    49,949 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $33,995

    $1,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Boxster S

    13,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,680

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    19,443 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2013 Porsche Boxster

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating
4.917 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (12%)
Best Sports Car on the Planet!
ghost1214,09/04/2014
So I decided I wanted a sports car. looked at the BMW z4, Mercedes SLK and the Porsche Boxster. There is no comparison, it's not even close....Box! I test drove the 911 but it didn't have the same balance as the Box. I ordered mine with the red leather interior, Agate Gray exterior and 6 speed manual. I pull down the street heads are turning. The car is quick. get on the highway with some curves it's all giggles. I have never driven a car that was just so much spiritual fun. corners are a blast. be careful you will catch the car in front and you won't need to slow down because it lives for the curves. No problem you have the best brakes on the planet. "there is no substitute"
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Boxster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Boxster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings