Used 2013 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
132 listings
- 39,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,991$3,482 Below Market
- 19,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,790$3,202 Below Market
- 18,081 miles
$42,990$2,792 Below Market
- 11,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,694$3,045 Below Market
- 6,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,999
- 36,880 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995$612 Below Market
- 32,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,000$498 Below Market
- 49,393 miles
$35,988
- 39,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,981$1,102 Below Market
- 50,869 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$31,995
- 37,974 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995
- 81,543 miles
$33,950
- 33,700 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,998
- 14,725 miles
$38,998
- 85,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,000$553 Below Market
- 49,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995$1,204 Below Market
- 13,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,680
- 19,443 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,995
ghost1214,09/04/2014
So I decided I wanted a sports car. looked at the BMW z4, Mercedes SLK and the Porsche Boxster. There is no comparison, it's not even close....Box! I test drove the 911 but it didn't have the same balance as the Box. I ordered mine with the red leather interior, Agate Gray exterior and 6 speed manual. I pull down the street heads are turning. The car is quick. get on the highway with some curves it's all giggles. I have never driven a car that was just so much spiritual fun. corners are a blast. be careful you will catch the car in front and you won't need to slow down because it lives for the curves. No problem you have the best brakes on the planet. "there is no substitute"
