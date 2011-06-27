Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews
Love my Cayman
If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase.
Can I see my engine please
I just had the car for 3 days and put 200 plus miles on it. It's a fun car to drive, the handling is superb. Mine comes with sport chrono and comfort package, paddle shift steering, sound system upgrade, natural leather(red), 19" wheel, and most of other options (bi xenon, etc). I regret my choice of an optional 19" wheel, it makes the car too stiff and feels heavier then the test drive car. Maybe it would be better combined with optional PASM which I didn't take.
QUALITY OLD SCHOOL SPORTS CAR
For now it is a fun car! But the maintenance costs are silly. We are looking forward to the new all electric cars on the horizon. They are much more high tech, affordable, reliable, + faster. More bang for your buck. For example, just go test drive a Tesla base model. Say goodbye to premium gas, and $200 oil changes. Welcome to the future.
