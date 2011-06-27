Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

Love my Cayman Bob , 04/23/2018 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Can I see my engine please wxsusilo , 05/14/2011 14 of 51 people found this review helpful I just had the car for 3 days and put 200 plus miles on it. It's a fun car to drive, the handling is superb. Mine comes with sport chrono and comfort package, paddle shift steering, sound system upgrade, natural leather(red), 19" wheel, and most of other options (bi xenon, etc). I regret my choice of an optional 19" wheel, it makes the car too stiff and feels heavier then the test drive car. Maybe it would be better combined with optional PASM which I didn't take. Report Abuse