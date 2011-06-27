  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2014 Porsche Cayman
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2014 Porsche Cayman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional handling
  • slick-shifting transmissions
  • rewarding and efficient engines
  • beautifully crafted interior
  • extensive personalization options.
  • Wimpy base stereo
  • lack of storage space
  • all those options mean the price can escalate quickly.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Porsche Cayman for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$51,975 - $51,995
Used Cayman for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

More stylish and capable than ever before, the 2014 Porsche Cayman is one of the most desirable sports cars on the market.

Vehicle overview

Fair warning to our future selves: It's going to be a challenge to write the review for the next-generation Porsche Cayman. Why? Because the current generation, which kicks off with the 2014 Porsche Cayman, is a nearly perfect sports car. It's usually easy to see how a car could be improved, even when it's considered the segment's latest and greatest, but this Cayman has us scratching our heads. Short of giving this coupe wings, or perhaps making it amphibious, we're not sure how Porsche could do any better.

However, we certainly wouldn't complain if Porsche gave the 2014 Cayman more power. Given its midengine layout, which makes it inherently better balanced than the rear-engine Porsche 911, the Cayman has the potential to be a superior sports car. But in deference to the 911's illustrious legacy, Porsche steadfastly withholds its top motors from the Cayman lineup. That's not to say the Cayman is exactly lacking; two of the three available versions can sprint to 60 mph in just around 4.5 seconds. Still, we can't help but think how mind-blowingly awesome the Cayman would be with, say, the 911 GT3's motor.

Much as the Cayman is a joy on the road, we still have a few minor gripes. The standard audio system is a joke for a car in this price range and there is a decided lack of interior storage space. Also, if you don't exercise restraint at Porsche's options buffet, it can be all too easy to bloat the price of your Cayman by 50 percent or more. Of course, these complaints are balanced against the reality that the 2014 Porsche Cayman is considerably cheaper than the 911. And with the midengine Porsche's seriously compact dimensions, you could even argue that it's a more legitimate heir to the pint-size classic 911s than the current 911 itself.

If you're shopping for a new sports car, the 2014 Porsche Cayman merits strong consideration. Notably, it's the only midengine coupe in this price range. Potential rivals include the new 2014 BMW M235i, the new 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the Nissan 370Z and arguably the 911 itself. All are interesting cars, but if you want to own the purest vision of a Porsche sports car, there's no substitute for the 2014 Porsche Cayman.

2014 Porsche Cayman models

The 2014 Porsche Cayman is a two-seat coupe available in three trim levels: base, S and GTS.

Standard equipment on the base Cayman includes 18-inch wheels, summer high-performance tires, an automatically extending rear spoiler, cruise control, air-conditioning, auto stop-start to conserve fuel, an electric parking brake, variable-ratio electric power steering, partial power sport seats (power recline, manual fore/aft and height adjustment), Bluetooth, a 4.6-inch driver information display, a center-mounted 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a shockingly Spartan four-speaker sound system with "2 x 25 watt" output per Porsche's specifications. At least you get an auxiliary input jack in the glovebox.

The Cayman S adds a bigger engine, bi-xenon headlights, 19-inch wheels, larger front brake discs, red-painted brake calipers, a nine-speaker stereo, an enhanced 7-inch touchscreen, HD radio, satellite radio and iPod/USB connectivity. The Cayman GTS is the same but with slightly more power, 20-inch wheels and upgraded exterior and interior trim.

Optional on the base and S models, the GTS gets electronically controlled dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM) and the Sport Chrono package as standard. It adds dynamic transmission mounts (said to minimize weight transfer during gearchanges), a lap timer, driver-adjustable chassis settings and, with the PDK transmission, launch control. Most of the S and GTS models' additional equipment is available for the base model as optional extras.

As is standard with Porsche, there is a long list of options available for the 2014 Cayman. Notable technology add-ons include keyless entry/ignition, voice-command functionality, adaptive cruise control (available only on Caymans with the PDK transmission), a convenience package with dual-zone automatic climate control and heated seats, and an "electronic logbook" that automatically records various driving data for subsequent analysis on your computer. The Infotainment package brings a hard-drive-based navigation system, smartphone integration via the Aha radio app and either a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system or a 12-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.

While you're upgrading the cabin, there are no fewer than three optional seat designs to consider: 10-way power versions of the base seats, the minimalist Sport Seats Plus (SSP) with racy bolstering (our favorites), and a 14-way power version of SSP called Adaptive Sport Seats Plus. Naturally, there are also countless ways to personalize the interior with distinctive colors and special trim pieces.

On the performance front, meanwhile, you can select ceramic composite brakes, a mechanical rear differential lock with variable torque distribution (Porsche Torque Vectoring, or PTV), speed-sensitive power steering and the previously mentioned PASM or Sport Chrono package.

2014 Highlights

The Porsche Cayman is fully redesigned for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The base Cayman is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine (also known as a flat-6 or boxer-6) that produces 275 horsepower and 213 pound-feet of torque. Like every Cayman, the base model employs rear-wheel drive and comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Optional is the PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual.

In Edmunds testing, the base Cayman with a manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That's brisk in the general sense but on the slow side for this segment. For fuel economy the base Cayman gets an EPA estimated 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with the standard six-speed, while with the PDK it's rated at a remarkable 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway).

The Cayman S steps up to a 3.4-liter flat-6 good for 325 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. In our tests, a Cayman S with PDK needed just 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (4.6 seconds with the manual transmission). Fuel economy remains a strong suit, clocking in at 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the manual and 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with PDK.

The Cayman GTS gets an upgraded version of the same 3.4-liter flat-6 with 340 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

The 2014 Cayman comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and an array of eight airbags that includes two side airbags and a knee airbag for each passenger.

Note that Caymans equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) are also treated to Porsche Active Safe, which uses ACC's radar to monitor collision probabilities up to 650 feet in front of the vehicle. The system can operate even when ACC is inactive, and its emergency responses range from simply priming the brakes to applying them with maximum force. If that freaks you out, don't worry: You can turn it off.

In Edmunds testing, a base Cayman halted from 60 mph in 103 feet, while an S equipped with highly heat-resistant ceramic-composite brakes required 107 feet (101 feet with standard brakes). Unless track days are part of your ownership experience, the standard brakes are more than sufficient.

Driving

If an invigorating sports car driving experience is what you're after, the 2014 Porsche Cayman is one of the best options at any price. Although enthusiasts will no doubt prefer the more potent engines in the Cayman S and GTS, the regular Cayman still delivers the unique experience of a high-revving flat-6 engine wailing directly right behind your head.

Critics of the optional dual-clutch automated-manual transmission (PDK) say it detracts from driver involvement. We say: "Phooey." It is true that using the paddles isn't quite as tactilely rewarding as rowing a stick shift, but PDK's shifts are quicker and more precise than you could ever achieve. Plus, PDK actually frees up your attention for other demands, such as picking the proper braking point or acing corners like a pro.

One piece of advice we'd give is to skip the optional speed-sensitive power steering, as the standard setup provides more feedback and, of course, excellent response and precision. Run a Cayman on a serpentine road and you'll notice how its superb balance instills a high degree of confidence. Notably, it's an easier car to drive hard than a 911, as its responses are more immediate, predictable and forgiving. It does lack the barrel-chested power of something like a Corvette Stingray, because even the upgraded 3.4-liter motor in the GTS model isn't stupendously powerful. Overall, though, Porsche's midengine coupe is hard to beat for sheer driving pleasure.

Remarkably, the Cayman's supreme handling confidence doesn't translate to a jarring ride in normal operation. We'd be wary of the 20-inch wheels and their itty-bitty sidewalls, but the 19s are compliant enough to make the Cayman a reasonably pleasant road-trip car.

Interior

The Cayman's snug interior has always been a defining trait, and that continues for 2014. There are many meaningful improvements inside, though, starting with the sleek, high-mounted center console design that first appeared in the Panamera and has since spread across the Porsche lineup. Throw in superior materials, high-tech displays and some striking color combinations (check out the optional Amber Orange leather upholstery), and you've got a genuinely premium product. The Cayman used to feel like a junior Porsche, but with its newly refined cabin, it gives up little, if anything, to the much more expensive 911.

Cargo space is not a Cayman strong suit, however, as inside there just aren't many places to store your stuff, and the cupholders are flimsy. But on the bright side, its midengine layout allows it to have two trunks. The one in front measures 5.3 cubic feet and is handy for a duffel bag, while the rear hatchback/trunk measures a more useful 9.7 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Porsche Cayman.

5(84%)
4(8%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Base PDK is the daily driver king
Don,10/16/2016
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
My 2016 base model Cayman has the PDK transmission. This is my daily driver, as such, economy & reliability were important considerations. I constantly obtain 31/32 MPG at 80+ MPH. In spite of consistent reviews that claim the base engine lacks power, I find the 275 HP adequate and the base Cayman a blast to drive on open roads. The base engine would most likely lack required power to be competitive on a high performance track race, especially when powering out of turns for maximum lap times, but since I'll never get it on a race track, shes plenty fast. The PDK transmission maximizes the cars performance, it's split second shifts can't be matched by man. I got the standard 18" wheels & passed on every other option other than navigation, comfort pkg & sport steering wheel. After adding transportation fees and a clear bra I wangled a deal of $56,000 plus tax&license. I've had the car 7 months & 5,000 miles with no issues or regrets. If your thinking about a sports car, I would strongly recommend the base Cayman with PDK as a consideration. As of mid April 2017, I have nearly 8,000 trouble free miles on my base Cayman. On my latest weekend trip it got a whooping 33.6 MPG at 80/85 MPH!! The only negative is the cost of maintenance, the 1st oil change ran nearly $350!!! I'm told the 2nd service will be nearly $750.00 AND the 4th or 40,000 service is an astronomical $1500!! These are little mentioned details not provided by Porsche dealers during the buying experience. I do love the car, so I'll pay & hopefully keep it 10 years. Just a reminder, mine is a 2016 model with the 2.7 liter six cylinder. The new 2017 Porsche Cayman's are now designated 718 models and have new 4 cylinder turbo charged engines, a design that's yet to be proven. It's now April 2018, I have 11,000 miles on the odometer without a hitch. All the hype about the base model with 275 HP being slow, is strictly MFG spin to get buyers into high end models for more profit with a chance to visit your local jail. My battery was marginal so the dealer installed a new one under warranty. The car is all I expected EXCEPT for the cost of maintenance. The 10,000 mile service did cost $350.00, & the 2 yr (or 20,000 mi) service cost me over a grand and now I understand the 40,000 mi service is nearly TWO GRAND!!! I also head from Porsche service reps that the 718 Turbo Cayman is even more!! So be prepared to take out a 2nd on your house once a year. As of Oct 2018, I now have just under 15,000 miles, no issues or problems, love the car as much today a the day I bought it, of course the 3 year/30,000 oil change is coming due, that may be a bit of a downer, depending on how much I get hit with.
A great sports car, with amazing handling
Mozart,04/23/2019
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
The flat 6 cylinder base motor is a great sounding engine. I would say the only complaint is that it's not just a bit more powerful. You hear that from quite a few owners. But at the same time, how many drivers are going to have the skill set to be able to handle that extra horse power? I have the DPK 7 speed, with paddle shifters and the 14 way sport heated seats. They are very comfortable. On a 6 hour drive after purchasing the car, I had zero complaints about the comfort level of these seats. The other complaint you hear from Cayman owners, is that a base model car, that started at $53,500 MSRP, doesn't have a lot of options standard. My car new had an MSRP of just under $69,000. I have the Navigation system, upgraded stereo, Sport package with the 19" wheels. I bought it with 25,204 miles on it, and got it for a fraction of the new price. The car handles fantastically. Great grip from the 265/40-19VR Michelin Super Sports on the rear and 235/40-19VR fronts. The acceleration isn't going to push you into the seats at 5.7 seconds to 60MPH. But it has a high redline at 7,400, and once you get it up around 4,000 RPM the magic happens. 60mph-100mph happens before you know it. And when you do hit the triple digit number, you don't feel like you are going that fast. The suspension is tight, and you do feel the bumps but not so much so that it is bothersome. There is almost zero body roll when entering turns at high speeds. Much faster than I'm used to but the grip is just insanely good. The wide base and the summer UHP tires just work their magic. The car has beautiful lines, and it turns heads where ever I go. I'm talking about people stopping and staring, or doing the 90 degree head turn as I go by, with that flat 6 humming its baritone growl. The interior is fairly upscale, with excellent fit and finish. The one gripe is the cup holders are a bit weak. I don't trust to put my coffee tumbler in the too shallow holders. But that's a trivial complaint. You do hear the road noise, and the sound of the engine as she purrs and then growls as the RPM's climb. A wonderful sound that I will never tire of hearing!
What more do you need!
casapulla,05/20/2014
I just bought a 2014 Cayman S. Base price $63,800.00 after options sticker was over $ 84,000.00. The only negative about this car. But no regrets. I can't say how much I love this car. The feeling you get when you get behind the wheel and turn the key and hear that engine behind you is a like a natural high. And when you get it out on the road and hit the pedal in Sports Plus the rush is amazing. This car has all the power you need. Actually you can't really get to enjoy it because there is not many roads that you can really take advantage of what this car can deliver. This is my second Cayman. First was a 2007 Cayman Base. The difference in the 2014 is amazing. A total different car.
OMG Mega!!
Tony A.,05/19/2016
S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
Pure sports car! Better than the 911S. Great every day driver. Awesome track car. No need to gussy it up with options! The lighter the better! It's a pure drivers and Sports car. Among the Best money can buy and it's under 100K. As they say "there is No substitute." If you get your hands on one you will never let go. Mega! Note cockpit best suits a person over 5'5 and under 6'1. It's a very compact and sporty interior. Exactly what you want in a superb sports car! Trust me! You've got to get one. As the say "many miles of smiles and excitement! Guaranteed!! The best sports car I've ever owned hands down!
See all 12 reviews of the 2014 Porsche Cayman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Porsche Cayman features & specs
More about the 2014 Porsche Cayman
More About This Model

Some cars — namely the really good ones — have it all together right from the start: the moment you fire the engine, select 1st gear and set off down the road.

The new, second-generation 2014 Porsche Cayman S is one of those cars.

But you don't have to wait until you've unlocked the driver's door, slid your backside across the heavily contoured seat and turned the key to discover just what a compelling car it is.

Even before we had drawn the frameless door open and climbed in, we already had an inkling that the new two-seat coupe had what it would take to build on the haughty reputation of its predecessor, still one of the finest driver's cars going some 6.5 years after it was added to the Porsche lineup.

This Porsche Cayman Looks the Part
Up close in the metal, the 2014 Porsche Cayman S is stunning. The overall design is significantly more mature than on the first-generation Cayman, with superbly executed elements such as the crease line running through the door and the automatically deploying rear spoiler — all set to be mirrored on the upcoming 918 Spyder due out in September. Its confident and self-assured stance make this Cayman look exactly like a sports car should.

As with the latest Boxster, the new Porsche Cayman receives slightly altered proportions that serve to give it a more cab-forward silhouette. Length is up by 1.4 inches to 172.4 inches, width remains the same at 70.9 inches and height drops by 0.4 inch to 51 inches.

The new Porsche also rides on a chassis boasting a 1.2-inch-longer wheelbase at 97.4 inches and the tracks have been pushed out by 1.6 inches to 50.1 inches at the front and 0.7 inch to 60.6 inches at the rear to provide it with a significantly larger footprint. The wheelhouses are also bigger to swallow the standard 19-inch wheels with 235/40 tires in front and 265/40 tires in back.

Porsche has also revised the construction of the Cayman in a bid aimed at offsetting the increase in dimensions with a reduction in weight. As with the new Boxster, the body is no longer made exclusively out of steel. Instead, it uses a combination of aluminum, magnesium and steel, which drops the overall weight of the car to 2,976 pounds, a 55-pound reduction versus the previous Cayman S.

The Flat-6s Remain
As with the first-generation Porsche Cayman, buyers have an initial choice of two naturally aspirated horizontally opposed water-cooled six-cylinder engines. The $52,600 Cayman base model receives a newly developed 2.7-liter unit complete with direct fuel injection that boosts power output to 275 horsepower at 7,400 rpm, a 10 hp bump up from the previous 2.9-liter base engine. Torque, however, drops by 7 pound-feet for a total of 214 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm.

The model driven here is the $63,800 Cayman S, which gets a revised 3.4-liter version of Porsche's classic boxer engine. Various tweaks to the induction system result in output numbers of 325 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Both engines come standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, although Porsche expects the optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters will prove the more popular choice over time: and with good reason. The latest software update has improved the quality and speed of its shifts to a point where it is now one of the best units of its type in any car. Purists will still hanker for the manual, if only out of habit, but the dual-clutch gearbox is now clearly the better choice, both in everyday and track-oriented driving.

A Livelier Feel
The 3.4-liter engine really does deliver the best of both worlds, providing for docile part-throttle traits in an everyday city driving environment and captivating liveliness when the conditions allow, particularly above 4,000 rpm where the camshaft profile is noticeably altered and it really begins to deliver.

Significantly, the points at where peak power and torque are delivered have risen by 700 rpm and 1,300 rpm respectively, endowing the revised engine with a slightly peakier delivery than in the old Cayman S. Its character hasn't changed in any great way, but there is now even more reason to explore the upper end. The best attribute, the one that sticks in your memory well after you've climbed out, remains the sound it makes at wide-open throttle. Changes to the induction and exhaust system have enhanced what was already a stirring soundtrack, providing the Cayman S with the aural attributes to back up its exceptional dynamic characteristics.

It is not supercar quick in a straight line, but the performance you get for the money with the 2014 Porsche Cayman S is rather compelling. Porsche claims zero to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds in combination with the dual-clutch gearbox and Sport Chrono package, which brings a launch control feature. This is 0.4 second faster than the old model and just 0.1 second shy of a similarly specified 911 Carrera, which runs the same engine but in a slightly higher state of tune. Top speed extends to 175 mph, achieved at the 7,600 rpm redline in 6th gear owing to the widely overdriven 0.62:1 ratio used in the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

A More Modern Chassis
With its engine mounted low down wholly within the wheelbase and the majority of its weight concentrated over the rear wheels, the Cayman has never lacked for traction. However, Porsche has seen ways to improve it. The new model receives a revised version of its predecessor's stability control function and, for the first time, an optional torque-vectoring system. It's capable of juggling the amount of drive being sent to each of the rear wheels as part of a rear locking differential that offers 27 percent lockup under load and 22 percent lockup under deceleration.

As with much of the new Cayman save for its driveline, the chassis has been heavily updated. It continues to use a suspension with struts both front and rear, although they have been redesigned, making them more compact, stiffer and better able to maintain a constant camber for more precise handling. The subframes to which the suspension is attached are also new, offering greater dispersion of shock throughout the body structure, which is claimed to boast an impressive 40 percent increase in overall rigidity.

Other changes include an improved optional active suspension management system. With four vertical sensors, it provides faster and more intuitive changes in damping control. The driver can choose between Normal and Sport, which provide moderate and higher damping forces, respectively. A bigger change is the adoption of electromechanical steering in place of the wonderfully communicative hydraulic-mechanical setup used on the old Cayman.

Bigger Size Doesn't Compromise Handling
The lingering concern was that in adopting a larger chassis — and with it larger wheels, tires and brakes — the Cayman may lose some of its valued intimacy. However, this proves unfounded. The new model is, if nothing else, more encouraging to drive, both in an everyday sense and close to its dynamic limit. There is a completeness to its handling repertoire that makes the new car special. In isolation it feels more engaging than the 911 Carrera, at least in Cayman S form.

The steering, for a start, is wonderfully weighted, if slightly lacking in ultimate feedback. But it is the chassis that really shines, as its actions are superbly responsive. There's proper compliance and it is never harsh, even on badly pitted pavement when the dampers are switched to Sport mode. You can feel the detail of the engineering that has gone into it with every turn of the steering wheel. The brakes, with optional 13.8-inch carbon-ceramic rotors grabbed by a new six-piston caliper up front and four-piston caliper at the rear on our test car, are beyond criticism, providing stunning stopping power at any speed.

This Cayman hasn't lost any of its ability to entertain, either. Switch off the stability control system and it will oblige, with progressive drifts there for the taking in the right conditions. It takes a fair bit of provocation to get the rear end to really step out, though. Could it handle more power? Of course, the chassis feels to have loads in reserve. Just don't expect the Cayman to encroach too much upon the 911 for outright firepower any time soon. Porsche policy has always been to keep the two firmly separated.

A Good Problem To Have
One thing is for certain. Porsche needn't worry too much about the Cayman S facing much in the way of direct two-door competition. The Audi TT RS coupe has the juice to rival it in a straight line but it lacks its handling finesse. The same could be said of the Nissan 370Z. The Jaguar F-Type is just around the corner but it remains to be seen just how well it will stack up.

That leaves the 911 Carrera as perhaps the keenest adversary. But given the advances shown by the new 2014 Porsche Cayman S, even it is looking a little off the pace. Then consider that the 911 costs $20,500 more and the Cayman once again looks like the car in Porsche's lineup for the most hard-core of enthusiasts.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Porsche Cayman Overview

The Used 2014 Porsche Cayman is offered in the following submodels: Cayman Coupe. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M), and GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Porsche Cayman?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Porsche Cayman trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Porsche Cayman S is priced between $51,975 and$51,995 with odometer readings between 11671 and15781 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Porsche Caymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Porsche Cayman for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 Caymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,975 and mileage as low as 11671 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Porsche Cayman.

Can't find a used 2014 Porsche Caymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayman for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,940.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayman for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,827.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,213.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Porsche Cayman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayman lease specials

Related Used 2014 Porsche Cayman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles