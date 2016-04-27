Used 2004 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Boxster Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    20,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

    Details
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    42,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster

    53,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,498

    Details
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster

    54,820 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    103,061 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,671

    Details
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2004 Porsche Boxster

    69,074 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    42,911 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Porsche Boxster S

    72,872 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,790

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2005 Porsche Boxster

    71,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    78,610 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2005 Porsche Boxster

    55,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,490

    Details
  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2005 Porsche Boxster

    46,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    49,713 miles

    $15,699

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    93,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    134,582 miles

    $11,993

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    99,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    173,482 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster S

    105,145 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

See all 51 reviews
Caution! It's a 12 Year-old Sports Car
David Schwartz,04/27/2016
S 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
I recently bought a 2004 S model. It is a really great performing roadster and by far the most comfortable sports car I've owned, and I've owned a dozen of various makes. This car is way faster than most people need and handles like it is on the proverbial rails. The quality of the fit and finish is very high. I'm posting here mainly to advise folks considering one to remember the reason they have depreciated so much from their original price: a successful class action lawsuit against Porsche. The mechanical failure rate of the engine in this model may be as high as 8%. The main thing that causes the engine to be destroyed is the Intermediate Shaft Bearing, which has several design flaws. It frequently fails without warning. The cost of a rebuilt motor, installed, is between $15,000 and $19,000; equal to or more than the car is worth. Fortunately, the bearing can be replaced for about $1,600, or about $2,600 with a new clutch at the same time. If you're going to buy this model Porsche, plan on making the repair soon after the purchase.
