Used 2004 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
132 listings
- 20,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988
- 42,840 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
- 53,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,498
- 54,820 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,988
- 103,061 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,671
- 69,074 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
- 42,911 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 72,872 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,790
- 71,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
- 78,610 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900
- 55,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,490
- 46,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
- 49,713 miles
$15,699
- 93,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 134,582 miles
$11,993
- 99,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
- 173,482 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 105,145 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,999$2,504 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating4.951 Reviews
David Schwartz,04/27/2016
S 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
I recently bought a 2004 S model. It is a really great performing roadster and by far the most comfortable sports car I've owned, and I've owned a dozen of various makes. This car is way faster than most people need and handles like it is on the proverbial rails. The quality of the fit and finish is very high. I'm posting here mainly to advise folks considering one to remember the reason they have depreciated so much from their original price: a successful class action lawsuit against Porsche. The mechanical failure rate of the engine in this model may be as high as 8%. The main thing that causes the engine to be destroyed is the Intermediate Shaft Bearing, which has several design flaws. It frequently fails without warning. The cost of a rebuilt motor, installed, is between $15,000 and $19,000; equal to or more than the car is worth. Fortunately, the bearing can be replaced for about $1,600, or about $2,600 with a new clutch at the same time. If you're going to buy this model Porsche, plan on making the repair soon after the purchase.
