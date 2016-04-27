Used 2004 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

You can find this 2004 Porsche Boxster S and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet Airport. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Porsche Boxster S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Porsche Boxster S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Boxster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 103,008mi put on this Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster S. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Porsche Boxster as past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB29844U660228

Stock: 4U660228

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020