  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 1999 Porsche Boxster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1999 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great fun at Porsche's entry-level price.
  • Weak stereo, and the BMW M Roadster offers more power.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Porsche Boxster for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,505 - $12,051
Used Boxster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Car buff magazines have been proclaiming the rebirth of the sports car market since the introduction of the BMW Z3 in the winter of 1996. One year later, their prediction was validated with the introduction of the Mercedes SLK and Porsche Boxster. The most anticipated of these wonderfully impractical cars, however, has to be the Boxster. Porsche is slow to change, and even slower to introduce new products. (The previous 911 design had been around for an astounding 30 years before it was completely revised.) When Porsche does introduce a new product, it is guaranteed to cause a stir.

The Boxster was a clean-sheet design that was built around an all-new horizontally opposed (boxer type) engine. The engine is mounted mid-ship for ideal weight distribution and displaces a relatively thrifty 2.5 liters. This is Porsche's first use of water-cooling and four-valve technology on a six-cylinder engine. The engine produces 201 horsepower and 181 foot-pounds of torque, which is plenty of grunt for an open-air roadster.

The Boxster is available with a five-speed manual or a five-speed Tiptronic transmission. The Tiptronic transmission features five forward speeds and has manual mode gear selector switches mounted exclusively on the steering wheel.

Aside from the mechanical innovations, the Boxster also features a few practical features that buyers will appreciate. First, the Boxster offers more cargo area than any of its competitors due to the inclusion of front and rear trunks. This front/rear trunk design produces an impressive 9.1 cubic feet of cargo space, and is made possible by the mid-engine design. Second, the Boxster's livable cockpit has a good deal of space for two occupants and features wonderful, cradling seats. For safety, side airbags are standard and roll bars are built in behind the seats. Finally, the Boxster has the fastest closing automatic top in the business, going from completely open to completely closed in a scant twelve seconds -- perfect for those unexpected rain showers.

This year, the Boxster has added a new option package called "Classic". The Classic Package features metallic exterior paint and all-leather seats, as well as granite and amber paintwork on the interior. Sport Package options are individually optional (including features like sport seats or a sports suspension with short springs and hard dampeners). The real reason that people will buy this car, however, rests with the fact that it is a Porsche that many people can afford. With prices starting at $24,000 under the 911 Carrera Coupe, the Boxster's price tag leaves enough money in the bank to park a practical sedan or sport utility next to it in the garage. If you're looking for the most prestigious set of wheels under $45,000, you've found it.

1999 Highlights

The Boxster is slowly adding features and options. This year, a Classic Package includes metallic paint and all-leather seats, and adds special highlights to the interior. The gas tank is increased from a 12.5- to a 14.1-gallon capacity, and gas-discharge Litronic headlights are optional. All the features in the Sport Package are individually optional this year, and 18-inch wheels are now available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Porsche Boxster.

5(84%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing Better
Rob Wilson-Black,09/01/2006
The Boxster is a great every day driving car, but ice can be a challenge without specific tire changes. Be careful never to let water into the air intakes on the side of the body, especially while washing your car, as this can lead to serious engine trouble. The classic body holds its beauty and there's nothing more fun to drive, except for the 911 obviously. This car is great for kids in the passenger's seat because one can off the airbag. The 1999 year is among the best for engine reliability and Consumer Reports agrees with that in years past. What a value for the dollar. It loses only about $3,200 dollars per year in value. It is the cheapest sports car and there are tons of used ones are out there. European delivery was the best.
Its A Nice Car, A Really Nice Car
Stephen,05/04/2005
Just picked up my 1st Porsche, a Boxster. This car is not ment for long trips. Its a very tight fit, seats are a bit hard. It's also a bit noisy with the top up. It is nuch better with the top down. And, the plastic rear window is just stupid. Other than that, I love this car! When I'm in it I feel like Im Flying! Its very fast, handles like its part of me and Looks so sexy I feel a little naughty just sitting in the seats. And, I got a great deal on the price! Mantainance it a bit high but worth it, If you can get one, Get one! Get one! "And that's all I have to say about that."
My Get Away Car
Barry,06/06/2006
I am absolutely crazy about this car. The handling is superb. I've been through BMW 635s, Z3s, Audi A6 and a 911 but my Boxster is by far the best handling car I've ever been around. It is effortless, precise as a surgeon and the exhaust note is stunning throughout the rpm range. A sexy car..it is a sports car so if you have a tender butt....buy a Lexus. If you want something that becomes part of you...buy a Porsche. There really is no substitute. They are expensive to maintain but who cares!
1999 Porsche Boxster
Ken S,09/01/2006
This car is fun to drive and has superb performance and handling. This car is "one with the road". It's low center of gravity and mid-engine design are the keys to its stability and agility. I bought this car in Germany and routinely drove it on the Autobahn at 120+ mph. It has solid positive control at all speeds. Likewise, it handles like a jungle cat on the mountain switchbacks. It doesn't have an overpowered engine, but with the proper driving skills, this car will do anything you want it to. The exterior styling is sleek and attractive, suggesting speed and performance.
See all 25 reviews of the 1999 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Porsche Boxster features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Porsche Boxster

Used 1999 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 1999 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Porsche Boxster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Porsche Boxster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 1999 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,279.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,359.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,145.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Porsche Boxster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Boxster lease specials

Related Used 1999 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles