2003 Porsche Boxster Review
Pros & Cons
- Supreme handling characteristics, plenty of power in "S" format, relatively generous cargo capacity, fast power top operation.
- Price can quickly escalate due to costly options, some cheap interior trim.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,742 - $14,187
Edmunds' Expert Review
A midengine design and classic Porsche styling, not to mention sublime steering and brakes, give the Boxster a unique combination of traits that few cars can match at this price point.
2003 Highlights
Minor visual updates, including revised front and rear fascias and gray (versus the previous yellow) tint for the turn signal lenses, along with a boost in output keep the Boxster relevant in the face of faster, more refined rivals.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Porsche Boxster.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pilot2519Juliet,04/29/2005
The car is the closest to perfection there is out there. The Boxster will outhandle anything out there now. Road and Track did a slalom run in which it blasted the Enzo's (the Ferrari guy costing $700K) record. True it does not have an overabundance of hp's but once you pounce on the accelarator you get usable power with unmatch driving dymamics. With a top speed of close to 170 mph I think it is fast enough.
Raphael Gergi,02/23/2015
S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
I first bought a boxster 1997 2.5L and was absolutely sad about the performance however sold it and got my Boxster S 2003 3.2L, reliable car yes however been finding some difficulties with the transmission (solenoid, Valve Body etc.), i also feel that the car needed a slight increase in the power.
tulsajack,07/08/2014
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
My dream to own a Porsche. After 2 years & less than 57,000 miles, the engine self-destructed due to a design flaw - a GM alternator bearing used on the intermediate shaft failed and completely trashed the engine. Of course, Porsche lawyers admitted no fault on court documents when they settled, but somehow agreed to pay about 25% of owners' expenses totaling millions. I fell outside the terms of the settlement, so it's tough luck and $0. The repair will cost at least $7K, up to $12K with used parts. This flaw affects 911's also. Because this is a possible outcome, I will never buy another Porsche. Buy a Honda! Upadate 7/16: I wonder what a lawyer would be able to do with this. Everybody at Porsche had an excuse why I couldn't possibly be considered for any compensation. Live & learn. Get a legally binding powertrain warranty or run the risk of near-total loss. Once fooled, shame on you. Twice fooled, shame on me!
GF,08/25/2009
Great choice for sports car convertible; very pricey new (keep options list down !) but worth the xtra money in the long run. More comfortable and useful size than it looks. Bought mine new and have used it as daily driver/only car for a number of years. Out of warranty repairs expenses can be high, but maintenance is just once a year for low mileage cars. Hard to give this car up, makes for a great 2nd car keeper once its past its prime.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
258 hp @ 6250 rpm
