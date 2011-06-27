  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2003 Porsche Boxster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2003 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme handling characteristics, plenty of power in "S" format, relatively generous cargo capacity, fast power top operation.
  • Price can quickly escalate due to costly options, some cheap interior trim.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Porsche Boxster for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,742 - $14,187
Used Boxster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A midengine design and classic Porsche styling, not to mention sublime steering and brakes, give the Boxster a unique combination of traits that few cars can match at this price point.

2003 Highlights

Minor visual updates, including revised front and rear fascias and gray (versus the previous yellow) tint for the turn signal lenses, along with a boost in output keep the Boxster relevant in the face of faster, more refined rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Porsche Boxster.

5(89%)
4(10%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

There is no better
Pilot2519Juliet,04/29/2005
The car is the closest to perfection there is out there. The Boxster will outhandle anything out there now. Road and Track did a slalom run in which it blasted the Enzo's (the Ferrari guy costing $700K) record. True it does not have an overabundance of hp's but once you pounce on the accelarator you get usable power with unmatch driving dymamics. With a top speed of close to 170 mph I think it is fast enough.
Tiptronic S
Raphael Gergi,02/23/2015
S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
I first bought a boxster 1997 2.5L and was absolutely sad about the performance however sold it and got my Boxster S 2003 3.2L, reliable car yes however been finding some difficulties with the transmission (solenoid, Valve Body etc.), i also feel that the car needed a slight increase in the power.
Think Again!
tulsajack,07/08/2014
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
My dream to own a Porsche. After 2 years & less than 57,000 miles, the engine self-destructed due to a design flaw - a GM alternator bearing used on the intermediate shaft failed and completely trashed the engine. Of course, Porsche lawyers admitted no fault on court documents when they settled, but somehow agreed to pay about 25% of owners' expenses totaling millions. I fell outside the terms of the settlement, so it's tough luck and $0. The repair will cost at least $7K, up to $12K with used parts. This flaw affects 911's also. Because this is a possible outcome, I will never buy another Porsche. Buy a Honda! Upadate 7/16: I wonder what a lawyer would be able to do with this. Everybody at Porsche had an excuse why I couldn't possibly be considered for any compensation. Live & learn. Get a legally binding powertrain warranty or run the risk of near-total loss. Once fooled, shame on you. Twice fooled, shame on me!
Xlnt sports convertible
GF,08/25/2009
Great choice for sports car convertible; very pricey new (keep options list down !) but worth the xtra money in the long run. More comfortable and useful size than it looks. Bought mine new and have used it as daily driver/only car for a number of years. Out of warranty repairs expenses can be high, but maintenance is just once a year for low mileage cars. Hard to give this car up, makes for a great 2nd car keeper once its past its prime.
See all 81 reviews of the 2003 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
258 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2003 Porsche Boxster features & specs
More about the 2003 Porsche Boxster
More About This Model

Convertibles have always occupied a special place in the hearts of those who love to drive. Whether it's the feeling of spaciousness afforded by the peeled back roof or simply the warm glare of the sun that makes drop tops so special, it really doesn't matter — they just feel good.

A similar description is often attached to cars bearing the Porsche nameplate. With ultraprecise steering, rock-solid suspensions and exhaust notes that render stereos almost unnecessary, driving a Porsche has always been an experience to remember. Although the 911 has been the staple of Porsche's lineup for over three decades, the debut of the Boxster in 1997 ushered in a new era of the slightly more affordable Porsche convertible.

With its compact, midengine layout and formidable handling prowess, the Boxster quickly became one of the best-selling cars in the ultracompetitive luxury roadster segment. Although many of its competitors had equally prestigious names, the Boxster's thrilling driving experience was often enough to keep buyers from looking any further.

But as the competition improves so must the Boxster. For 2003, both the standard model and the high-powered "S" version received minor upgrades to keep them relevant in the face of faster, more refined rivals.

The Boxster was already a handsome two-seater by most standards, so this year's exterior enhancements are subtle at most, refining the car's overall look much more so than drastically changing it. The front and rear turn signal lenses have been changed from yellow to gray, while the front air dam features larger, more sculpted intakes. The functional side air intakes are now body-colored and the rear spoiler has been altered ever so slightly. Unless you're a true Boxster enthusiast, you're not likely to notice the differences, but when viewed side by side against the old model, the enhancements are a noticeable upgrade.

The interior changes are equally inconspicuous. There's now a proper glovebox in the dash, an improved cupholder and more easily accessible climate controls. A Bose digital audio system is a new option, as well, finally giving the Boxster an audio system worth paying for. Numerous complaints from journalists and consumers alike also forced the change from a plastic rear window to a glass one.

The rest of the cabin is still comfortable and well suited to spirited driving. The seats feel as firm and supportive as ever despite their rather meager looks. A roughly five-hour-long test drive revealed no shortcomings when it came to comfort, but the seats' pairing of manual and electric controls still seems odd, especially for a car in this price range. The view is excellent no matter how you position the seat, and the automatic top still opens and closes in just 12 seconds.

Although style plays an important part in Porsche's success, performance is always the number-one priority. A revised version of Porsche's VarioCam valve timing system results in a moderate horsepower increase over last year's numbers. This brings the standard model's horsepower total to 228 while the Boxster S gets bumped to a healthy 258 hp. The new system is also credited with spreading the available torque across a wider power band. Porsche claims that these changes shave two-tenths of a second off both model's 0-to-60 mph times.

The suspension also received a few minor performance tweaks. The standard Boxster now sports the same spring and damper settings as last year's S model, while the '03 S gets a slight upgrade to its rear antiroll bar. Redesigned wheels not only look different, they weigh less than their predecessors as well.

Our day-long test drive revealed little difference between old and new, but considering how good the car was already, it wasn't much of a disappointment. The standard Boxster takes some attention to maintain a good speed, but it rarely feels underpowered. The S is still the one to own, however, as it pulls strong from nearly any rpm.

Shifter throws are short but a bit notchy on engagement, while the steering remains a near perfect connection between your hands and the road. If there was any one change that seemed more apparent than the others, it would be the reworked exhaust system. Although certainly not as loud and throaty as we would like it to be, the Boxster's distinctive burble sounds a bit more prominent at idle than before, and all the more satisfying at full song.

We doubt these negligible changes will be enough to attract significant numbers of new buyers to the Porsche fraternity, but for those who may have already been considering a Boxster, the upgrades make it all the more enticing. The biggest problem facing the Boxster now is the fact that while it only received a minor freshening, its main competition is readying fully redesigned models to attract new customers. BMW is gearing up for the release of its all-new Z4 later this fall while Mercedes and Audi are deep into the development of new versions of their SLK and TT roadsters. There will also be a Nissan 350Z Roadster available in 2003.

As it stands now, however, the Boxster is still a sports car to be reckoned with. Other roadsters may boast more power under the hood but few display the near perfect balance that makes the Boxster such a thoroughly enjoyable partner when the road turns twisty. The addition of practical items like a glovebox and a better cupholder might seem a bit out of place on such an athletic automobile, but if you think of them as all the more reason to make it your daily driver, the domestic add-ons don't seem so trivial. Whether they'll be enough to hold the competition at bay for another few years is doubtful, but for now the Boxster still possesses just enough performance and style to keep it in the hunt.

Used 2003 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2003 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Porsche Boxster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Porsche Boxster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 2003 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,537.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,323.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,653.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Porsche Boxster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Boxster lease specials

Related Used 2003 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles