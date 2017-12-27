Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale Near Me

29 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS-V Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 29 listings
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    53,786 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,888

    $4,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    47,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    $277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    107,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,888

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    49,701 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,980

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    36,995 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $34,995

    $1,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    91,867 miles

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,788

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    44,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $37,488

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    28,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,980

    $1,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    30,229 miles

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    90,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,900

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    38,077 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $42,590

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    34,151 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    5,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,950

    $4,530 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    54,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $37,988

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

    4,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS-V Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 29 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
GM vs. the world...and GM won
Dr. Dub,11/21/2010
I wanted the total package: V8, 400HP, 400TQ, RWD and all of the super sedan amenities. The CTS-V beat out the Lexus IS-F, Audi S5 and the Mercedes C63 AMG. The V is pure, automotive lust. Acceleration, braking and handling is incredible. Inside: leather, keyless, popup infotainment screen, back up camera, Bluetooth and remote start turns the HVAC and/or heated seats on for you, depending on temp. The Recaros aren't worth $3500 over the base seats, which offer nice lateral support. The CTS-V coupe IS the total package. A perfect daily driver, luxury coupe or track car, its easily worth $80- 100k. I've only owned imported cars until now and it's nice having American muscle in my garage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS-V Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Cadillac CTS-V Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.