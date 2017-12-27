Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe for Sale Near Me

Riverside Buick GMC - Cartersville / Georgia

Drivers wanted for this stunning and dynamic 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe BASE. Take pleasure in the silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It's loaded with the following options: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, WHEELS, 19" X 9" (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT AND 19" X 10" (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, THUNDER GRAY CHROMAFLAIR, SUNROOF, STANDARD SIZED, POWER, TILT-TO-OPEN ONLY, POWER SUNSHADE, STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS, SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE, SEATS, HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, and PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment. Find excuses for road trips in this spirited and fun-loving Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Cadillac CTS-V Coupe come see us at Riverside Buick GMC, 125 S Dixie Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120. Just minutes away!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV1EP9B0136020

Stock: 20G024C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-27-2020