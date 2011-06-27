Vehicle overview

We're going to let you in on a little secret: Porsche's 911 isn't the brand's most dynamically blessed sports car. The price may indicate it is, 0-60 times may signify as much and words like "Turbo" and "GT3 RS" may make it seem obvious. But indications can be deceiving. The 2010 Porsche Cayman would actually be the car that best represents the driving ideal of unparalleled man/machine interaction, the one that boasts a beautifully balanced midengine chassis and the one that not only rewards a skilled driver, but won't so easily punish the overeager. The Cayman could be considered the wise connoisseur's choice.

The Cayman may seem to only be a fixed-roof Boxster, and not only do they look similar, but most of the key components are shared, including engine placement just behind the passenger compartment. Those boxer six-cylinder engines are a bit more powerful in the Cayman, however, plus the car's fixed roof provides a stiffer structure. It all adds up to a more dedicated driver's car: one you'd take out solely for the motoring thrill. The Boxster can certainly thrill, but it can also just as easily serve duty giving you a tan.

For 2010, the Porsche Cayman carries over largely unchanged. That's just fine, since Porsche seemed to address all of our complaints with last year's updates. We desired a better automatic transmission, more power, better-executed interior controls and a place to plug in an iPod. Porsche kindly obliged and added ventilated seats and a heated steering wheel just to anticipate any future nitpicks. Sadly, our requests for houndstooth upholstery and a place to store a pogo stick have yet to be satisfied.

Though given Porsche's willingness for customers to personalize their cars, we probably could have our silly wishes granted. There is a seemingly endless list of options that makes a printout of the U.S. tax code seem like a Delaware tourism pamphlet. Many are functional, like satellite radio and different seat designs, but then there are cosmetic items like leather-lined air vents and yellow-painted instruments. There is a catch, though: These options can add up quickly, and your MSRP may rise fast enough to cause a nose bleed.

Certainly, the Cayman may be too singularly focused for many drivers (not to mention expensive). As such, there are many choices among sports cars in this range likely to tug on your heart strings. Choices like the Boxster, BMW Z4, BMW M3, Chevrolet Corvette and Lotus Exige all cater to different sports car tastes. If you've got the cash, there is also the always classic, always excellent 911. However, if you're most interested in the best-handling, most forgiving and most involving Porsche, you may find the 2010 Porsche Cayman to be an even more excellent, soon-to-be classic.