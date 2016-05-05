Used 2016 Porsche Cayman
- Exceptional handling
- slick-shifting transmissions
- rewarding and fuel-efficient engines
- beautifully crafted interior
- extensive personalization options.
Sorry, but "911 drives like a bloated Buick"? "Namby pamby automatic transmission"? [non-permissible content removed] I'm a 10 year member of the PCA and have never heard any real Porsche owners talk such stupidity. Now, regarding the Cayman....I own a 2014 Cayman S with 6 speed manual that was just in for its 3 year (24k miles) service. What a low cost pleasure it has been. Still on all four original 20" Pirellis with 5/32+ tread left and brakes are like new (8/32+)......notwithstanding two half day auto cross events. Tight as a drum and not a rattle to be found. The Cayman is a better daily driver than my previous 911/997 S. Which, BTW, handled spectacularly as well, but the 911 is 300+ lbs heavier, not as nimble and a rougher ride around town. I've averaged 21 mpg since new, with 30 mpg at 75+ on highway. Golf clubs fit in the hatch, the "frunk" handles the luggage; I've been on several weekend roundtrips of 600-800+ miles with my wife. Handling and steering are truly exceptional - equal or better, IMO, than my buddy's Ferrari 430. Straight line acceleration isn't head-snapping spectacular, but still very good and better than "only" 325 hp suggests; thanks to the 2,900 lb curb weight. Short throw 6 speed makes rowing your own a true pleasure on this car (notwithstanding that the PDK is the best dual clutch transmission on the planet, for anybody that is uneducatedly concerned about being a namby-pamby) Overall, the Cayman S is the most enjoyable sports car I've owned. Recommend PASM and sport chrono packages. Also, 18 way adaptive sport seats are great, but if you need to save $3,000, the manual "Sport Seats Plus" are more than adequate. It's now been 5.5 years and 40,000 miles and all of the above remains valid. Zero (0) problems, nothing but routine maintenance and the car is as tight as it was when I took delivery in 2013.
I bought my 2016 Agate Gray Cayman new, and have been driving it for 3 years now. The car is super fun to drive. Plenty of power, great handling, and superb brakes for having fun on the highways and back roads. The car is agile and accurate, moving perfectly in response to a tight steering ratio, and great road feel transmitted to me while underway. The 2016 has a little more leg room inside for taller drivers than the 2006 Cayman I owned previously. The fuel consumption is very good, even 28 mpg at highway speeds. It averages 18mpg overall. If there is anything to complain about, it is that I sometimes get carried away with the amount of fun that I am having while running faster than the posted limits! I don't do lots of boring expressway driving in it.
My 2016 Cayman GTS is an absolute joy to drive. While not the fastest car on the road, the handling and road feel are exceptional. Truly you are one with the car.
This car is a blast to drive! It looks gorgeous at any angle with beautiful lines and dimensions. The 3.4L engine is powerful and sounds amazing (I would definitely recommend the Sport Exhaust!) all the way to its redline! Handling is second to none with so much grip and the feedback from the steering wheel is perfect. With a low curb weight and a stiff chassis, the Cayman does a wonderful job of carving through winding roads all day long. Braking is superb and constant. While not necessarily the import factor in buying a sports car, the gas mileage is pretty good in my opinion for what the car has to offer. I can get in the low 30's on the highway and average about 24 mpg combined (not far off from other 6 cylinder vehicles I have driven). The interior is well laid out and has plenty of room for occupants (I'm 6'5" and by no means uncomfortable) though egress in and out can take a little getting used to if you are tall, but this is true of most smaller sport cars. Materials are top notch and the level customization is pretty incredible (though it can get pricey quickly). I love this car and see myself driving it for a long time!
|GT4 2dr Coupe
3.8L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|385 hp @ 7400 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.7L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|275 hp @ 7400 rpm
|S 2dr Coupe
3.4L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|325 hp @ 7400 rpm
|GTS 2dr Coupe
3.4L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|340 hp @ 7400 rpm
The least-expensive 2016 Porsche Cayman is the 2016 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,600.
- GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $84,600
- 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $52,600
- S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $64,100
- GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $75,200
The Used 2016 Porsche Cayman is offered in the following submodels: Cayman Coupe. Available styles include GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M), S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M), and GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Porsche Cayman and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Cayman 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Cayman.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Porsche Cayman for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2016 Caymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,999 and mileage as low as 7549 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Porsche Cayman.
