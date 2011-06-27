  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 1997 Porsche Boxster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1997 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Porsche Boxster for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,933 - $10,894
Used Boxster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

This all-new roadster is introduced to compete in the revitalized midpriced sports car category. The Boxster features a 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine, a five-speed manual or five-speed Tiptronic transmission and a power top that closes in an impressive 12 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Porsche Boxster.

5(80%)
4(7%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car that's Fun to Drive
GMc,03/15/2007
I have totally enjoyed the car for six months now. Other than the classic ignition switch falling apart (which took 15 minutes to get fixed), this car has been a pleasure to own. Buy one if you can find a very clean low miles car.
Love This Car
Pete,12/04/2006
I have read horrors about the Porsche Boxster after I purchased mine, but it seems the problem are mostly on newer models manufactured in Finland (check driver side sticker). Mine is a 1997 Porsche Boxster with 101,120 miles, made in Germany and it is running GREAT! The only problem I am having is that the clock stopped working (digital clock) and I can't find which fuse (if it is the fuse) is out. Other than that, this is a great car.
I love my Boxster
Chef John,05/15/2005
It is a 1997, I have yet to meet anyone who thinks it is more than three years old. I used to drive a Mazda Miata. The Boxster turns heads on every drive. People think that I am rich or something. Get one that has been loved. Have it checked by an independant mechanic. Look for oil leaks. Mine is dry as a bone. Be aware that the Boxster is a "gateway" Porsche. You will move on to the next level.
Great Roadster by Porsche
Legion,04/08/2007
I have had my 1997 Boxster for 5 years, I have a blast with this car, the engine note is music to anyone lucky enough to hear it. This car has been very reliable, this was the first year for this car and it was made in Germany, newer ones are made out of the country and still have great quailty and reliability. This car is great for a get away weekend or a nice sunday drive. This car also functions well as a daily driver. Two trunks give you plenty of room for shopping and getaways! On the track this car comes alive, with it's mid engine design, it gives even the most basic driver's a sure footed feel. The best roadster of the bunch, this car is very well regarded in Europe.
See all 15 reviews of the 1997 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Porsche Boxster features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Porsche Boxster

Used 1997 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 1997 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Porsche Boxster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Porsche Boxster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 1997 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,217.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,408.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,444.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Porsche Boxster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Boxster lease specials

Related Used 1997 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles