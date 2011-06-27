1997 Porsche Boxster Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,933 - $10,894
Used Boxster for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
This all-new roadster is introduced to compete in the revitalized midpriced sports car category. The Boxster features a 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine, a five-speed manual or five-speed Tiptronic transmission and a power top that closes in an impressive 12 seconds.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Porsche Boxster.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GMc,03/15/2007
I have totally enjoyed the car for six months now. Other than the classic ignition switch falling apart (which took 15 minutes to get fixed), this car has been a pleasure to own. Buy one if you can find a very clean low miles car.
Pete,12/04/2006
I have read horrors about the Porsche Boxster after I purchased mine, but it seems the problem are mostly on newer models manufactured in Finland (check driver side sticker). Mine is a 1997 Porsche Boxster with 101,120 miles, made in Germany and it is running GREAT! The only problem I am having is that the clock stopped working (digital clock) and I can't find which fuse (if it is the fuse) is out. Other than that, this is a great car.
Chef John,05/15/2005
It is a 1997, I have yet to meet anyone who thinks it is more than three years old. I used to drive a Mazda Miata. The Boxster turns heads on every drive. People think that I am rich or something. Get one that has been loved. Have it checked by an independant mechanic. Look for oil leaks. Mine is dry as a bone. Be aware that the Boxster is a "gateway" Porsche. You will move on to the next level.
Legion,04/08/2007
I have had my 1997 Boxster for 5 years, I have a blast with this car, the engine note is music to anyone lucky enough to hear it. This car has been very reliable, this was the first year for this car and it was made in Germany, newer ones are made out of the country and still have great quailty and reliability. This car is great for a get away weekend or a nice sunday drive. This car also functions well as a daily driver. Two trunks give you plenty of room for shopping and getaways! On the track this car comes alive, with it's mid engine design, it gives even the most basic driver's a sure footed feel. The best roadster of the bunch, this car is very well regarded in Europe.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1997 Porsche Boxster features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 1997 Porsche Boxster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan