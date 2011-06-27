Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,933
|$31,137
|$35,247
|Clean
|$24,434
|$29,361
|$33,114
|Average
|$21,436
|$25,809
|$28,849
|Rough
|$18,438
|$22,257
|$24,584
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,768
|$26,137
|$29,586
|Clean
|$20,510
|$24,646
|$27,796
|Average
|$17,993
|$21,664
|$24,216
|Rough
|$15,477
|$18,682
|$20,636