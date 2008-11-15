Used 2005 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2005 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    2005 Porsche Boxster S

    72,872 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,790

  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in Black
    2005 Porsche Boxster

    71,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    2005 Porsche Boxster

    55,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,490

  • 2005 Porsche Boxster in White
    2005 Porsche Boxster

    46,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

  • 2006 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    2006 Porsche Boxster

    46,572 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,910 Below Market
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster in Dark Blue
    2006 Porsche Boxster

    122,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,768 Below Market
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster
    2006 Porsche Boxster

    94,211 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $1,516 Below Market
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    2006 Porsche Boxster S

    74,650 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,453

    $1,537 Below Market
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    2006 Porsche Boxster S

    63,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,991

    $1,415 Below Market
  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    20,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

  • 2006 Porsche Boxster in Black
    2006 Porsche Boxster

    85,487 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,983

  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    42,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

  • 2006 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    2006 Porsche Boxster S

    32,153 miles
    Fair Deal

    $25,475

  • 2004 Porsche Boxster
    2004 Porsche Boxster

    53,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,498

  • 2004 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    2004 Porsche Boxster

    54,820 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,988

  • 2006 Porsche Boxster in Red
    2006 Porsche Boxster

    72,803 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,250

  • 2006 Porsche Boxster S
    2006 Porsche Boxster S

    101,681 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,977

  • 2004 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    103,061 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,671

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Overall Consumer Rating
4.845 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Engine failure/balance shaft broke apart
scott c.,11/15/2008
Purchased 2005 Boxster S brand new. Never had any major issues until about 2 years with 20k miles. That's when vehicle had complete engine failure/balance shaft broke apart. Since the car was still under warranty car was towed to my local dealer. I was told the balance shaft broke causing complete engine damage! The dealership service dept had no loaners and I was without the car for 3 weeks. When the car was given back to me interior and exterior was scratched up and steering wheel was off center. I did not want to keep the car and called/meet with Porsche rep to discuss. Porsche N.A. rep would not help at all! Due to poor reliability I traded to Mercedes.
