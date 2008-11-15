Used 2005 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
- 72,872 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,790
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Midnight Blue Metallic 2005 Porsche Boxster S RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC 2005 Porsche Boxster S in Midnight Blue Metallic vehicle highlights include, **LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29815U730415
Stock: G234732B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 71,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
Porsche Delaware - Newark / Delaware
2005 Porsche Boxster PREFERRED PACKAGE Clean CARFAX. *JUST ARRIVED*HEATED FRONT SEATS*SOUND PACKAGE PLUS*WINDSTOP (DEFLECTOR)*AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL*SELF DIM MIRRORS &RAIN SENSOR*PREFERRED PACKAGE*BLACK TOP*, **JUST SERVICED**, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. BlackPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29825U712766
Stock: R1484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 55,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,490
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
ONE OWNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED**MANUAL***LOW MILES**AND MORE**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29825U711620
Stock: 711620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Mercedes-Benz of Naples - Naples / Florida
**CLEAN CARFAX, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, 18 Boxster S Wheels, Automatic Climate Control, Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package, Black Mats w/Porsche Lettering, Porsche Windstop (Deflector), Sound Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package Plus. WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING, PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS. **CONCIERGE SERVICE. WE'LL PICK UP YOUR VEHICLE AND DROP OFF A MERCEDES BENZ LOANER CAR FREE OF CHARGE. **24 HOUR CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE. **FREE LIFETIME CAR WASHES w/THE PURCHASE OF ANY NEW OR USED VEHICLE. **SHOP 24/7 @ WWW.MBNAPLES.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29805U711275
Stock: 15212B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 46,572 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$2,910 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29846S710207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$10,995$1,768 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29826U710954
Stock: 710954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,211 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,900$1,516 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Very Clean 1-Owner All Southern Vehicle Well Maintained Only Driven an average of 6700 miles per year $49410.00 Original MSRP Sport Chrono Package Heated Seat Package 2.7L DOHC H-6 6-Speed Manual Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Leather Seating Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Heated Power Side Mirrors Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Premium AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Cruise Control 911 Style Alloy Wheels Fog-Lights much more !!** Dealer just installed brand new windshield (previous had chips in the windshield) **A lot of German Convertible Sports Car Fun for less than $13K !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee.We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29866U711914
Stock: LWN0405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,453$1,537 Below Market
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Seal Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC 18' Boxster S Wheels, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Sound Package Plus. 19/27 City/Highway MPG AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29856U731634
Stock: A0407AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 63,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,991$1,415 Below Market
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29886U731790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean Carfax, One Owner, Locally Owned and Serviced.Heated Front SeatsCD Shelf Center ConsoleWheel Caps with Colored CrestCruise ControlPorsche Stability ManagementOn Board ComputerBlack Standard LeatherBose Sound Package W/WindstopXenon Headlamp PackageConvenience Plus PackageBlack TopArctic Silver MetallicWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29814S660327
Stock: TA660327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 85,487 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Porsche Boxster has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster . AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29836U712549
Stock: 6U712549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 42,840 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Low miles for a 2004! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Seating AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29894U661729
Stock: 23660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,153 milesFair Deal
$25,475
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Only 32,153 actual miles on this pristine 2006 Porsche Boxster S featuring a hard to find Tip Tronic Paddle Shift Sport Automatic Transmission. One touch power German Cloth Convertible top.The exterior is a Deep Jet Black finish gracing a laser straight body. On the inside you will find a super nice and clean NON Smokers Supple leather interior. this one reflects absolute pride in ownership. This exceptional example is sure to please the most discriminating Porsche Buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers World Wide since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details. * Low cost fanciable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT . @arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29816U730097
Stock: 11787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,498
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29894S620192
Stock: 0192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,820 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,988
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Polar Silver Metallic 2004 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2004 Porsche Boxster Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29844U620671
Stock: 136000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 72,803 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,250
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster 2.7L 6-Cylinder, 5-Speed Manual Transmission !! Great Miles !! ONLY 72,803 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Guards Red Exterior w/Black Soft Top Black Leather Interior The Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend-getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their luggage with the driving characteristics that are thoroughly enjoyable at any speed. It is a purpose-built sports car that’s designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver’s undivided attention. This car will reward skilled pilots with an unparalleled ride. !! Power Black Soft Top Convertible !! Power Leather Sport Bucket Seats !! The Boxster carries on the legacy of Porsche's legendary 550 Spyder and 356 Speedster in a thoroughly modern convertible format that combines day-to-day utility with performance and handling that rival more exotic machinery. This is an absolutely stunning color combination that looks even more impressive in person than in the many detailed photos we have provided. This Boxster is as nice as you will find anywhere - it is beautiful. !! Stability & Traction Control !! 4-Wheel ABS with Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes !! The engine is a Powerful & Responsive 240 hp @ 6400 rpm, 199 ft-lbs. @ 4700 rpm, 2.7 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected Flat-6 Engine mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Manual Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This Boxster is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With Only 72K Miles this has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry, 1-Keyed Remote !! Owners Manuals !! Factory Floormat Set !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29836U713409
Stock: 713409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,681 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,977
Deacon Jones Regional Pre Owned Outlet - Smithfield / North Carolina
Atlas Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC Sound Package Plus, 18 Boxster S Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/27 City/Highway MPGWhen you're talking low prices, you're Speakin' Deacon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29876S730240
Stock: RB13891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 103,061 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,671
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
Special Exterior Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2004 Porsche Boxster S and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet Airport. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Porsche Boxster S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Porsche Boxster S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Boxster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 103,008mi put on this Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster S. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Porsche Boxster as past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29844U660228
Stock: 4U660228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
