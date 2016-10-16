Used 2014 Porsche Cayman for Sale Near Me

91 listings
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Gray
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    15,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $44,980

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    27,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $49,900

    $8,212 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Red
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    25,494 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    $38,070

    $7,432 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    22,241 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $48,000

    $651 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in White
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    31,087 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    $36,990

    $1,671 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in White
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    23,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $39,590

    $260 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    63,938 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    $32,998

    $1,438 Below Market
  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Gray
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    13,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $50,500

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Silver
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    17,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,950

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in White
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    43,850 miles

    $45,998

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    84,733 miles
    $30,990

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Silver
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    38,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,991

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    8,546 miles

    $39,999

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    45,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,900

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    60,278 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,500

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in Gray
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    35,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    $38,998

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman in White
    2014 Porsche Cayman

    68,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $32,999

  • 2014 Porsche Cayman S in Black
    2014 Porsche Cayman S

    37,432 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    $47,950

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayman

Overall Consumer Rating
4.812 Reviews
Base PDK is the daily driver king
Don,10/16/2016
2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
My 2016 base model Cayman has the PDK transmission. This is my daily driver, as such, economy & reliability were important considerations. I constantly obtain 31/32 MPG at 80+ MPH. In spite of consistent reviews that claim the base engine lacks power, I find the 275 HP adequate and the base Cayman a blast to drive on open roads. The base engine would most likely lack required power to be competitive on a high performance track race, especially when powering out of turns for maximum lap times, but since I'll never get it on a race track, shes plenty fast. The PDK transmission maximizes the cars performance, it's split second shifts can't be matched by man. I got the standard 18" wheels & passed on every other option other than navigation, comfort pkg & sport steering wheel. After adding transportation fees and a clear bra I wangled a deal of $56,000 plus tax&license. I've had the car 7 months & 5,000 miles with no issues or regrets. If your thinking about a sports car, I would strongly recommend the base Cayman with PDK as a consideration. As of mid April 2017, I have nearly 8,000 trouble free miles on my base Cayman. On my latest weekend trip it got a whooping 33.6 MPG at 80/85 MPH!! The only negative is the cost of maintenance, the 1st oil change ran nearly $350!!! I'm told the 2nd service will be nearly $750.00 AND the 4th or 40,000 service is an astronomical $1500!! These are little mentioned details not provided by Porsche dealers during the buying experience. I do love the car, so I'll pay & hopefully keep it 10 years. Just a reminder, mine is a 2016 model with the 2.7 liter six cylinder. The new 2017 Porsche Cayman's are now designated 718 models and have new 4 cylinder turbo charged engines, a design that's yet to be proven. It's now April 2018, I have 11,000 miles on the odometer without a hitch. All the hype about the base model with 275 HP being slow, is strictly MFG spin to get buyers into high end models for more profit with a chance to visit your local jail. My battery was marginal so the dealer installed a new one under warranty. The car is all I expected EXCEPT for the cost of maintenance. The 10,000 mile service did cost $350.00, & the 2 yr (or 20,000 mi) service cost me over a grand and now I understand the 40,000 mi service is nearly TWO GRAND!!! I also head from Porsche service reps that the 718 Turbo Cayman is even more!! So be prepared to take out a 2nd on your house once a year. As of Oct 2018, I now have just under 15,000 miles, no issues or problems, love the car as much today a the day I bought it, of course the 3 year/30,000 oil change is coming due, that may be a bit of a downer, depending on how much I get hit with.
