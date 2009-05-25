Used 2006 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida

2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster 2.7L 6-Cylinder, 5-Speed Manual Transmission !! Great Miles !! ONLY 72,803 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Guards Red Exterior w/Black Soft Top Black Leather Interior The Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend-getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their luggage with the driving characteristics that are thoroughly enjoyable at any speed. It is a purpose-built sports car that's designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver's undivided attention. This car will reward skilled pilots with an unparalleled ride. !! Power Black Soft Top Convertible !! Power Leather Sport Bucket Seats !! The Boxster carries on the legacy of Porsche's legendary 550 Spyder and 356 Speedster in a thoroughly modern convertible format that combines day-to-day utility with performance and handling that rival more exotic machinery. This is an absolutely stunning color combination that looks even more impressive in person than in the many detailed photos we have provided. This Boxster is as nice as you will find anywhere - it is beautiful. !! Stability & Traction Control !! 4-Wheel ABS with Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes !! The engine is a Powerful & Responsive 240 hp @ 6400 rpm, 199 ft-lbs. @ 4700 rpm, 2.7 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected Flat-6 Engine mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Manual Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This Boxster is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With Only 72K Miles this has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry, 1-Keyed Remote !! Owners Manuals !! Factory Floormat Set !!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA29836U713409

Stock: 713409

Certified Pre-Owned: No

