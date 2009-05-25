Used 2006 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
- 46,572 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$2,910 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29846S710207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,768 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29826U710954
Stock: 710954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,211 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,900$1,516 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Very Clean 1-Owner All Southern Vehicle Well Maintained Only Driven an average of 6700 miles per year $49410.00 Original MSRP Sport Chrono Package Heated Seat Package 2.7L DOHC H-6 6-Speed Manual Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Leather Seating Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Heated Power Side Mirrors Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Premium AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Cruise Control 911 Style Alloy Wheels Fog-Lights much more !!** Dealer just installed brand new windshield (previous had chips in the windshield) **A lot of German Convertible Sports Car Fun for less than $13K !!Luxury Warehouse North has been voted Sumner County's Best Pre-Owned Dealership and Best Pre-Owned Non-Franchise Dealership in Tennessee.We provide touch-free safe delivery at no-charge and a 7 day return policy (ask your dealership representative for details) PLUS you can still test-drive your vehicle ... Because we know that every vehicle has it's own special personality. That's why we want you to see it touch it feel it smell it drive it ..... Heck you can even take it to your mechanic before you commit to the purchase. Which we believe is a huge benefit to you the customer versus the so-called Vending Machine dealerships. With our hundreds of 5-Star reviews we guarantee this will be the best car buying experience you've ever had !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29866U711914
Stock: LWN0405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,453$1,537 Below Market
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Seal Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC 18' Boxster S Wheels, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Sound Package Plus. 19/27 City/Highway MPG AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29856U731634
Stock: A0407AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 63,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,991$1,415 Below Market
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29886U731790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,487 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Porsche Boxster has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster . AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29836U712549
Stock: 6U712549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,153 milesFair Deal
$25,475
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Only 32,153 actual miles on this pristine 2006 Porsche Boxster S featuring a hard to find Tip Tronic Paddle Shift Sport Automatic Transmission. One touch power German Cloth Convertible top.The exterior is a Deep Jet Black finish gracing a laser straight body. On the inside you will find a super nice and clean NON Smokers Supple leather interior. this one reflects absolute pride in ownership. This exceptional example is sure to please the most discriminating Porsche Buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers World Wide since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details. * Low cost fanciable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT . @arizonaspecialtymotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29816U730097
Stock: 11787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,803 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,250
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster 2.7L 6-Cylinder, 5-Speed Manual Transmission !! Great Miles !! ONLY 72,803 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Guards Red Exterior w/Black Soft Top Black Leather Interior The Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend-getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their luggage with the driving characteristics that are thoroughly enjoyable at any speed. It is a purpose-built sports car that’s designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver’s undivided attention. This car will reward skilled pilots with an unparalleled ride. !! Power Black Soft Top Convertible !! Power Leather Sport Bucket Seats !! The Boxster carries on the legacy of Porsche's legendary 550 Spyder and 356 Speedster in a thoroughly modern convertible format that combines day-to-day utility with performance and handling that rival more exotic machinery. This is an absolutely stunning color combination that looks even more impressive in person than in the many detailed photos we have provided. This Boxster is as nice as you will find anywhere - it is beautiful. !! Stability & Traction Control !! 4-Wheel ABS with Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes !! The engine is a Powerful & Responsive 240 hp @ 6400 rpm, 199 ft-lbs. @ 4700 rpm, 2.7 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected Flat-6 Engine mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Manual Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This Boxster is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With Only 72K Miles this has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2006 Porsche Boxster 2DR Roadster looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry, 1-Keyed Remote !! Owners Manuals !! Factory Floormat Set !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29836U713409
Stock: 713409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,681 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,977
Deacon Jones Regional Pre Owned Outlet - Smithfield / North Carolina
Atlas Gray Metallic 2006 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC Sound Package Plus, 18 Boxster S Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/27 City/Highway MPGWhen you're talking low prices, you're Speakin' Deacon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29876S730240
Stock: RB13891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 56,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2006 Porsche Boxster Roadster Low Miles, Convertible, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/Stereo, Bose Sound System, Power Top, Cd Audio, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Manual Transmission, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Side Airbags, Soft Top, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29866S710256
Stock: AT13080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$18,995
G & J Auto Sales - Corvallis / Oregon
Only 48K original miles! Clean Carfax and clean title! Well Maintained! Pre-inspected and serviced by an independent triple AAA rated reputable shop. Professionally detailed and sanitized! Leather! Customized Wheels! Power convertible top in good working with no rips or tears. Immaculate inside and out! We price searched within 100 miles of Corvallis to ensure that we provide our customers the best value in the Willamette Valley. We believe in being fair honest and transparent. We want to provide a no pressure buying experience for all of our customers. Visit G & J Auto Sales online at www.gandjauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 541-752-3231 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29856U712648
Stock: 103895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,500
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2006 Porsche Boxster RWD Manual 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHCDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival!Kings Toyota Certified Vehicle: Buy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle, and a 6 month/6,000 mile power-train vehicle service agreement.We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29886U711669
Stock: 6U711669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 43,871 miles
$23,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2006 Porsche Boxster Roadster with Preferred Plus Package, Heated Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HID Headlamps, Powered Soft Top and 18 Boxster S Aluminum Wheels! This Porsche has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5-Star Quality Lineup. This amazing Boxster Roadster is Lapis Blue Metallic Exterior with Sand Beige Leather Interior, it has 43.871 miles and comes with a 6-month/6,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Seats and Keyless Entry. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this great Porsche Boxter Roadster. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Huntsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29876U710481
Stock: 8696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 46,141 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$24,488
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, 2006 Porsche Boxster S, Tiptronic S, Porsche Windstop, Guards Red Seat Belts, Wheel Caps with Colored Crest, Automatic Climate Control, Black Leather interior, and much more, GUARDS RED.Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS!Stop by Porsche of West Houston located at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29846U731477
Stock: M6U731477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 110,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Black, Black w/Full Leather Seat Trim.Clean CARFAX.Black 2006 Porsche Boxster Base /Convertible Soft Top, Leather, Alloy WheelsBlack, Black w/Full Leather Seat Trim, **ABS BRAKES**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 17" Boxster II Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Trip computer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29826U710274
Stock: K710274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 83,234 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,000$1,200 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
Black 2007 Porsche Boxster RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHCAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29867U711171
Stock: T711171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 72,872 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,790
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Midnight Blue Metallic 2005 Porsche Boxster S RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHC 2005 Porsche Boxster S in Midnight Blue Metallic vehicle highlights include, **LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29815U730415
Stock: G234732B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 71,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
Porsche Delaware - Newark / Delaware
2005 Porsche Boxster PREFERRED PACKAGE Clean CARFAX. *JUST ARRIVED*HEATED FRONT SEATS*SOUND PACKAGE PLUS*WINDSTOP (DEFLECTOR)*AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL*SELF DIM MIRRORS &RAIN SENSOR*PREFERRED PACKAGE*BLACK TOP*, **JUST SERVICED**, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. BlackPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29825U712766
Stock: R1484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
