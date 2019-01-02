Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman for Sale Near Me
- 16,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,196$9,282 Below Market
ODaniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S 2.5L H4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 350hp RWD Agate Gray MetallicNon-Smoker, Smells Great - Looks Sharp!!, Back-Up Camera!, Heated Front Seat, Odor Free Clean Interior, " You Will Not Be Disappointed ", Clean Accident Free AutoCheck Report, Heated Steering Wheel!, 2-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Premium Package w/14- Way Sport Seats, Seat Heating.Certified. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A82JS278158
Stock: B16696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 10,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,437$8,390 Below Market
Burdick Mitsubishi - Cicero / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84JK260604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$59,999$10,356 Below Market
Venture Auto - South Gate / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A8XJK278280
Stock: 278280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$72,895$4,166 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment White Exterior with Standard Interior in Black Leather Sport Seats Plus Premium Package Plus with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus PDK PASM Sport Suspension Seat Ventilation Smoking Package GT Sport Sterring Wheel Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory Package Lane Change Assist Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85JS278574
Stock: P278574
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 19,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$47,999$4,090 Below Market
Pristine Motorsports - Smyrna / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A81JS260219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman11,250 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,875
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
New vehicle warranty: 11.Nov.2017-11.Nov.2021Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)19 Boxster S WheelsNavigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)Bose Surround Sound SystemStandard Interior in BlackPorsche Connect PlusPower Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory PackageRacing YellowPremium Package (Sport Seats, 14-way)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82JK260844
Stock: PP5744
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 7,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$69,998$2,959 Below Market
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85JS278705
Stock: 19031435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$71,995$3,692 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Agate Grey Exterior with Standar Interior in Black with Alcantara Seat Centers PASM Sport Suspension Smoking Package GT Sport Steering Wheel Bose Surround System Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A83JS278363
Stock: P278363
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman25,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,695$2,867 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82JK260763
Stock: P260763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$61,998$2,863 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A80JK278868
Stock: 18899515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,723 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$46,898$1,229 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Check out this 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman Coupe 2D. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Porsche 718 Cayman features the following options: Wheels: 18" Cayman -inc: set of alloy wheels w/minimalist five-spoke design, Wheels w/Locks, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual mass flywheel and self-adjusting clutch, Tires: P235/45ZR18 Fr & P265/45ZR18 Rr -inc: Performance summer tires, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82JK260634
Stock: TJK260634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 23,704 milesFair Deal
$76,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.**Cayman GTS*027Preparation for Tachometer in Carmine Red030PASM Sport Suspension (20 mm Lower)088GTS Interior Package3HChalk457Lane Change Assist (LCA)489Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel581Luggage net in passenger footwell583Smoking package658Power Steering Plus858GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather9VLBose Surround Sound SystemGQLeather Interior with GTS Alcantara Package in Black/Carmine RedIU2Porsche ConnectP07Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory PackageP9IPremium Package Plus (Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, 18-way)XANSportDesign Package in High Gloss BlackXAYRear Wing Painted in Black (High-Gloss)XJADoor Handles in Black (High-Gloss)*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.*The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program *- Porsche Approved vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians who conduct a mechanical and cosmetic 100+ point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A8XJS278568
Stock: PP6896
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 15,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$72,970$3,600 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Leather, Rear Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth.With 15,169 miles this 2018 718 Cayman with a 2.5 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Digital Media Storage, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your White 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Porsche today at *(888) 713-8423 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS! Byers Porsche serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Porsche Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Porsche 718 Cayman comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.5 l engine, an transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Suspension, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Porsche is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Porsche in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* HID Headlamps, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Porsche Financial Financing?* You can use our Porsche Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this White 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. Our Byers Porsche Porsche Porsche Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Porsche Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Porsche Porsche Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Porsche used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Porsche 718 Cayman for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Porsche financing? Our Byers Porsche finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Porsche 718 Cayman for sale. Byers Porsche has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Porsche dealer service, sales and the Byers Porsche difference!Byers Porsche Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS stock # I29342A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A83JK279724
Stock: I29342A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 1,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$57,500
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A86JK262239
Stock: TAP3099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 8,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with 8k miles. GT Silver Metallic with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather. Full Stealth Clear Bra.Factory options include:Light Design Package,Power Steering Plus,Porsche Entry and DriveDeletion of Alcantara,Lance CHange Assist (LCA)mPorsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),Navigation Module for PCM,GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather,Bose Surround Sound System,Porsche Connect Plus,2- Zone Automatic Climate Control,PORSCHE Logo in Satin Black,Seat Heating and Ventilation,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A88JK279637
Stock: 005286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 14,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$64,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This beautiful Cayman comes equipped with a comprehensive sports exhaust system, a Sports Chrono Package to enhance the transmission and overall performance of the vehicle, and 20 Carrerra S wheels painted with a black stain among a bevy of versatile options. This car will perform to the standards of any and all drivers. -Clean Carfax -ORIGINAL MSRP $81,360.00 -2 Keys -Factory Warranty - OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE CONNECT PACKAGE ($1020.00) SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE ($2090.00) 20 CARRERA S WHEELS ($1590.00) WHEELS PAINTED BLACK ($1090.00) SPORT EXHAUSE SYSTEM (2540.00) BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ($990.00) HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL ($470.00) LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE ($350.00) LANE CHANGE ASSIST ($700.00) HEATED SEATS ($530.00) COOLED SEATS ($740.00)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A89JK278352
Stock: 0004WK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 13,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,956
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Porsche Communication Management, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 2-Way Sport Seats Plus, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Partial Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Seat Centers, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steerin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A88JK279265
Stock: E7713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 5,353 miles
$53,998
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A82JK262710
Stock: 19378632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
