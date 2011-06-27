  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2001 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme handling characteristics, plenty of power in Boxster S format, two large cargo areas, long list of features and custom trim.
  • Plastic rear window, regular Boxster's power is only adequate, price can become high when lots of options are ordered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An indication of just how good and desirable this car is: the fact that Porsche can get away with charging obscene prices for its options, such as up to $4,000 for wheels.

Vehicle overview

Entering its fifth year of production, Porsche's captivating Boxster is a purpose-built sports car for people who love a challenge, designed to go fast and provide optimum feedback while demanding the driver's undivided attention. It rewards skilled pilots with an unparalleled thrill ride and an unrivaled exhaust note.

There are two models available: the Boxster and the Boxster S. The regular Boxster is equipped with a 2.7-liter flat six engine that produces 217 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 192 foot-pounds of torque at 4,750 rpm. While these numbers are adequate, they are shy of the numbers posted by the Audi TT Roadster and the BMW M Coupe.

Pop the extra $9,000 for a Boxster S and you get a half-liter increase in engine displacement and 33 more horsepower, for a total of 250, to adequately fling the car through your favorite set of S-turns. The horizontally opposed 3.2-liter flat six also makes 33 more foot-pounds of torque, bringing that number to 225 and endowing the German roadster with a decidedly forceful personality. The S model also gets a six-speed, short-throw manual transmission (as opposed to the Boxster's five-speed), a larger radiator, a revised suspension, 17-inch (up from 16-inch) wheels and more standard equipment. There is still plenty of optional equipment left to order, though, and doing so can quickly jack up the price to Porsche 911 territory. Certainly worth considering is the Porsche Stability Management system, a stability control system that helps to prevent dangerous skids and spins.

Two adults fit just fine in the Boxster, and the supple leather seats are mighty comfortable for most folks. Substantial bolstering holds occupants in place on tight turns, and nicely sculpted door panels provide a great spot to rest an arm while driving. Wind protection isn't great, so prepare to have your hair tousled even with the windows up and the wind blocker in place. On the plus side, cowl shake is nearly non-existent, with only slight amounts of shimmy evident, and there is an ample 9.1 cubic feet of cargo space available.

As a daily driver, the Porsche isn't well equipped to deal with the realities of ever-changing weather conditions, multi-tasking behind the steering wheel, and low-speed traffic situations. Its delicately balanced chassis, confounding interior ergonomics, lack of a cupholder and stiff steering, brakes and clutch conspire to make it a chore around town. Buy a Mercedes SLK320 or Audi TT Roadster if your primary driving environment resembles the Disneyland parking lot.

Rather, the Porsche Boxster shines as a weekend getaway vehicle, providing comfort and space for two adults and their belongings with driving characteristics improving at speed. Take the long way, running hard on as many twisty two-lane roads as you can find with someone who loves road trips just as much as you do, and you'll immensely enjoy one of the most memorable overnight vacations you've had in years.

2001 Highlights

Minor interior changes are in store for 2001. The Boxster S' thicker roof lining has migrated to the regular Boxster. Both cars now feature a hidden cell phone antenna, a gauge cluster design similar to the 911's, improved interior lighting and better dashboard material quality. Porsche has also added a new button to the ignition key to control the driver seat and outside memory function. In terms of optional equipment, the sophisticated Porsche Stability Management system is now available for the Boxster and Boxster S.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Porsche Boxster.

5(63%)
4(30%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

oil and coolant mixing
Bruce Gray,11/22/2009
My car at 8 years of age, but only 39,000 miles developed mixing of oil & coolant. There is no fix except a rebuilt engine ($14,000) from Porsche. One mechanic stated ran into problems needing parts on teardown that Porsche wouldn't supply. Turns out my problem not unique, Could not find one mechanic (coast to coast) or PCA or other tech advisers who had any other fix. Do your own research before buying any Porsche with M96 engine family which includes all Boxsters and 911's from 1999 through 2008. Bruce Gray, Roadrunner Region PCA
Weeeeeeeeeee!
Impboy,05/08/2010
When I got this Box 2 1/2 years ago, I had just finished driving a 1994 Honda Civic 220,000 miles from brand new. It was time for a new car. I love my Boxster. It's not the fastest car around but it drools every time we find a twisty back road. This car sticks like glue and I never feel out of control even in forced slides on wet pavement. (Hey, gotta have some fun some times!) I've taken it on long trips (over 600 miles in a day) and I have no back ache even though I'm 6'2". If you're thinking about getting one, do your research and get one now! I'm sorry I waited so long to do it myself.
A Geriatric Buys A Boxter S
Mortimer Levy,03/05/2004
At 75 yrs of age, a Boxster S was the last thing I had in mind. Contemplated an Audi A6 and saw this little Lapiz Blue sculpture on the showroom floor. I had to have it before I die. Have never regretted it. Have owned exciting cars all my life but nothing like this. The design and performance is a tribute to man's quest for excellence. I hope they never change the shape,..like the Taj mahal,..it's eternal.
No regrets - Love my Boxster
az66bug,08/05/2013
I bought this car almost 4 years ago with 36,000 miles; I was concerned given the age but I've wanted a Porsche my entire life and couldn't resist the deal. I did buy a 3yr warranty but canceled it after learning most everything I was concerned about was not covered and considered maintenance items - I was refunded $3000.00 and best thing I ever did. My Boxster just hit 45,000 miles and I still smile from ear to ear when I drive her. No major problems outside of routine maintenance and yes, they are expensive to maintain but your driving a Porsche guys, not a Chevy.... Just had the 45K service done, costed $1400.00 but I had all the pulley's replaced because 1 was squeaking. BUY ONE
See all 46 reviews of the 2001 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
217 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2001 Porsche Boxster features & specs
More about the 2001 Porsche Boxster

Used 2001 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2001 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

