Used 2002 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,145 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,504 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29832U661089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,448
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
Zanzibar Red 2002 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC Front Fog Lights, Rear fog lights.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29852U620515
Stock: P4143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 80,831 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2002 Seal Gray Metallic Porsche Boxster RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Heated Front Seats, 2D Convertible, 17 Boxster Design Wheels, Alarm System, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats Package, Sport Package, Wind Stop.39117 Wheels - Boxster Design424CD Shelf Center Console446Wheel Caps with Colored Crest476Porsche Stability ManagementCWGraphite Grey Partial LeatherM6PGraphite Grey Floor MatP09Sport PackageP14Heated Front Seats PackageV2Graphite Grey TopY1Seal Grey MetallicWe welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29882U621755
Stock: 10674P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 57,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2002 Porsche Boxster 2dr LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS features a 2.7L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Graphite Grey Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact TONY LOOMIS at 702-889-8891 or TDG909@YAHOO.COM for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29862U624735
Stock: 11548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 49,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,888
Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California
ANOTHER GREAT PORSCHE HERE AT SMITH VOLVO/SGS INDEPENDENT PORSCHE. THIS BOXSTER S COMES WITH A FRESH MAJOR SERVICE. NEW SINGLE ROW PRO TO DUAL IMS RETROFIT,NEW CLUTCH REPLACEMENT ,SEPENTINE BELT,FRESH OIL SERVICE ,REAR MAIN SEAL,, AND MUCH MORE. PLEASE CALL WITH ANY QUESTIONS. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29882U660813
Stock: 8801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,495$495 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Heated Front Seats Package, Leather Interior Package. Polar Silver Metallic 2001 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC19/27 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29801U621229
Stock: SR-T20229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 40,786 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,000$450 Below Market
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! 2001 Porsche Boxster 2D Convertible RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC Clean CARFAX. Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29811U622129
Stock: 4622129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 42,911 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Yes 42,000 original miles!! Fresh trade to a local new car store who wholesaled It to us. Drives like a dream. The roof Is perfect and works great the 6 speed manual clutch is nice and tight and works perfect. Premium 5 spoke alloys with new tires, ice cold ac and so much more. Looks great and drives amazing. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29873U661811
Stock: 661811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,180 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,488
Heuberger Subaru - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Let us show you just how easy it is to find the car you are looking for. Contact us today! Our team who specialize in pre-owned vehicle sales are ready to serve all your needs. Call us at (719) 866-6413 (local) or (888) 261-7391 (toll free). Check out the free CarFax Vehicle History Report by clicking the logo on this page. Heuberger Motors has been family owned and operated for nearly 50 years and is the largest volume Subaru dealer in America, 10 years running. We also have a vast inventory of pre-owned vehicles including but not limited to the following makes: Ford, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Toyota, Dodge, Honda, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, GMC, Smart, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Mazda and more! Visit www.bestbuysubaru.com for our entire pre-owned inventorys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29841S620239
Stock: 201974J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 78,610 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
“Boxter S Edition” Convertible Tiptronic Paddle Shifters Satellite Radio FM/AM/CD Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters Power Trunk “Boxter S” Doorstills Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer Power Seats ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Visit Imports Unlimited online at www.luxurycars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 203-284-8989 today to schedule your test drive. As a used car dealership we do not buy or sell collision vehicles; we specialize in buying and selling vehicles paid off in insurance claims due to water-related incidents or recovered theft with little to no damage. Our vehicles are the opposite extreme of what most consumers have seen in the media.We now offer extended warranties available through our partnership with Gold Standard Automotive Network one of the highest-rated warranty companies in the market. Offering warranties such as Powertrain Bronze Silver GOLD Exclusionary & ALL Contracts include Maintenance w/ options to add like Unlimited Mileage Coverage and Lifetime Engine & Transmission for a low cost.Visit the link below to find more information regarding our warranties www.goldstandardautomotive.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29813U660492
Stock: P3660492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,950
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. VERY WELL MAINTAINED PORSCHE. HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY AND RECORDS. REGULARY SERVICED AT PORSCHE DEALERSHIP. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2001 Porsche Boxster? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2001 Porsche Boxster Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Porsche a recommended pick among convertibles. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! A Porsche with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Boxster was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29891U624355
Stock: 1U624355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 78,608 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**TURBO LOOK 18" WHEELS($2,735)**SPORT PACKAGE($2,110)**HI-FI SOUND SYSTEM**DUAL POWER SEATS**BLACK TOP**CRUISE CONTROL** BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29851U627589
Stock: 16377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 49,713 miles
$15,699
McGovern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Newton / Massachusetts
2003 Porsche Boxster BaseBlack with savanna beige leather interior well maintained and loaded with options; RWD, power seats, power windows, heated door mirrors, power convertible roof, front fog lights and so much more! Call or click today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29843U620779
Stock: JN3333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 93,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: Well Kept!! Iconic Porche Roadster, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Leather, Side Air Bag, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Automobile Magazine All-Star. CLICK NOW! Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29883U621806
Stock: P9416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 42,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,989
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Special Exterior Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29841U661424
Stock: 1U661424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 134,582 miles
$11,993
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Columbus - Canal Winchester / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. 2003 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGCome visit the all new Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus the official Home of the Fresh Start Program! See how easy it is drive your new vehicle home today.Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29863U662495
Stock: 5631704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 99,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2003 Porsche Boxster Base Silver Clean CARFAX. RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29833U622524
Stock: 200966B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 173,482 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29883U622261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster
- 5(87%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(2%)
Related Porsche Boxster info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo V90 2018
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2017
- Used Audi S8 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2011
- Used Honda Crosstour 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2012
- Used Audi S5 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2013
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2013
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Audi S7 2014
- Used Scion xB 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Philadelphia PA
- Used Porsche Panamera Sacramento CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Ashburn VA
- Used Porsche Panamera West Palm Beach FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Manchester NH
- Used Porsche Panamera Charlotte NC
- Used Porsche Panamera Savannah GA
- Used Porsche Panamera Riverside CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Huntington Beach CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Hampton VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2016 Saint Louis MO
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017 Paterson NJ
- Used Porsche Macan 2018 Miami Beach FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500