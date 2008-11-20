Used 2002 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Boxster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster S

    105,145 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster

    56,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,448

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster

    80,831 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster

    57,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2002 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Red
    used

    2002 Porsche Boxster S

    49,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,888

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    76,405 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    $495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    40,786 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    $450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    42,911 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    46,180 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,488

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    78,610 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    112,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster

    78,608 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    49,713 miles

    $15,699

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Silver
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    93,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Porsche Boxster S

    42,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    134,582 miles

    $11,993

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    99,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2003 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2003 Porsche Boxster

    173,482 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2002 Porsche Boxster

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating
4.845 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
It's a porsche - enough said.
dan,11/20/2008
This is the best car I have owned to date. It's fun, sporty, handles well and holds its own against any other car out there. You cannot beat the style and I still get strangers coming up to talk about it. I don't buy the "poor man's" Porsche. It has the same interior and front of the 911 - less power, but I'll put the difference in money I saved in the bank and have just as much fun! Regular service calls are a little expensive, but only needs to be done every 18 months. Great car for the $.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Boxster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Boxster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings