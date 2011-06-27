Used 2003 Porsche Boxster for Sale

  • $12,995

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    42,911 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

    Yes 42,000 original miles!! Fresh trade to a local new car store who wholesaled It to us. Drives like a dream. The roof Is perfect and works great the 6 speed manual clutch is nice and tight and works perfect. Premium 5 spoke alloys with new tires, ice cold ac and so much more. Looks great and drives amazing. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29873U661811
    Stock: 661811
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $12,900

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    78,610 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut

    “Boxter S Edition” Convertible Tiptronic Paddle Shifters Satellite Radio FM/AM/CD Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters Power Trunk “Boxter S” Doorstills Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer Power Seats ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Visit Imports Unlimited online at www.luxurycars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 203-284-8989 today to schedule your test drive. As a used car dealership we do not buy or sell collision vehicles; we specialize in buying and selling vehicles paid off in insurance claims due to water-related incidents or recovered theft with little to no damage. Our vehicles are the opposite extreme of what most consumers have seen in the media.We now offer extended warranties available through our partnership with Gold Standard Automotive Network one of the highest-rated warranty companies in the market. Offering warranties such as Powertrain Bronze Silver GOLD Exclusionary & ALL Contracts include Maintenance w/ options to add like Unlimited Mileage Coverage and Lifetime Engine & Transmission for a low cost.Visit the link below to find more information regarding our warranties           www.goldstandardautomotive.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29813U660492
    Stock: P3660492
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,699

    2003 Porsche Boxster Base

    49,713 miles
    Delivery available*

    McGovern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Newton / Massachusetts

    2003 Porsche Boxster BaseBlack with savanna beige leather interior well maintained and loaded with options; RWD, power seats, power windows, heated door mirrors, power convertible roof, front fog lights and so much more! Call or click today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29843U620779
    Stock: JN3333A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $12,995

    2003 Porsche Boxster Base

    93,418 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota

    : Well Kept!! Iconic Porche Roadster, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Leather, Side Air Bag, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Automobile Magazine All-Star. CLICK NOW! Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29883U621806
    Stock: P9416A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • New Listing
    $11,993

    2003 Porsche Boxster S

    134,582 miles
    Delivery available*

    Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Columbus - Canal Winchester / Ohio

    Clean CARFAX. 2003 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGCome visit the all new Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus the official Home of the Fresh Start Program! See how easy it is drive your new vehicle home today.Ask about available certifications.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29863U662495
    Stock: 5631704A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $15,995

    2003 Porsche Boxster Base

    99,001 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania

    Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2003 Porsche Boxster Base Silver Clean CARFAX. RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29833U622524
    Stock: 200966B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $5,990

    2003 Porsche Boxster Base

    173,482 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29883U622261
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,999Great Deal | $2,504 below market

    2002 Porsche Boxster S

    105,145 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29832U661089
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $22,988

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    20,719 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

    Clean Carfax, One Owner, Locally Owned and Serviced.Heated Front SeatsCD Shelf Center ConsoleWheel Caps with Colored CrestCruise ControlPorsche Stability ManagementOn Board ComputerBlack Standard LeatherBose Sound Package W/WindstopXenon Headlamp PackageConvenience Plus PackageBlack TopArctic Silver MetallicWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29814S660327
    Stock: TA660327
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $15,448

    2002 Porsche Boxster Base

    56,810 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois

    Zanzibar Red 2002 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC Front Fog Lights, Rear fog lights.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29852U620515
    Stock: P4143
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $19,995

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    42,840 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts

    Low miles for a 2004! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Seating AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29894U661729
    Stock: 23660A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $14,498Fair Deal

    2004 Porsche Boxster Base

    53,311 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29894S620192
    Stock: 0192
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,988

    2004 Porsche Boxster Base

    54,820 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Polar Silver Metallic 2004 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2004 Porsche Boxster Base

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29844U620671
    Stock: 136000
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $11,671

    2004 Porsche Boxster S

    103,061 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

    Special Exterior Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2004 Porsche Boxster S and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet Airport. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Porsche Boxster S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Porsche Boxster S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Boxster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 103,008mi put on this Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster S. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Porsche Boxster as past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29844U660228
    Stock: 4U660228
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $10,000

    2002 Porsche Boxster Base

    80,831 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2002 Seal Gray Metallic Porsche Boxster RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Heated Front Seats, 2D Convertible, 17 Boxster Design Wheels, Alarm System, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats Package, Sport Package, Wind Stop.39117 Wheels - Boxster Design424CD Shelf Center Console446Wheel Caps with Colored Crest476Porsche Stability ManagementCWGraphite Grey Partial LeatherM6PGraphite Grey Floor MatP09Sport PackageP14Heated Front Seats PackageV2Graphite Grey TopY1Seal Grey MetallicWe welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29882U621755
    Stock: 10674P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $12,998

    2002 Porsche Boxster Base

    57,109 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada

    This 2002 Porsche Boxster 2dr LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS features a 2.7L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Graphite Grey Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact TONY LOOMIS at 702-889-8891 or TDG909@YAHOO.COM for more information. - -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29862U624735
    Stock: 11548
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $8,998Fair Deal

    2004 Porsche Boxster Base

    69,074 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California

    EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER INTERIOR, WARRANTY, LOW MILES, ONLY 69K MILES, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29844U620587
    Stock: 620587
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,888Fair Deal

    2002 Porsche Boxster S

    49,033 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California

    ANOTHER GREAT PORSCHE HERE AT SMITH VOLVO/SGS INDEPENDENT PORSCHE. THIS BOXSTER S COMES WITH A FRESH MAJOR SERVICE. NEW SINGLE ROW PRO TO DUAL IMS RETROFIT,NEW CLUTCH REPLACEMENT ,SEPENTINE BELT,FRESH OIL SERVICE ,REAR MAIN SEAL,, AND MUCH MORE. PLEASE CALL WITH ANY QUESTIONS. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29882U660813
    Stock: 8801
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

