Used 2003 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Drivetrain
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,995
2003 Porsche Boxster S42,911 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Yes 42,000 original miles!! Fresh trade to a local new car store who wholesaled It to us. Drives like a dream. The roof Is perfect and works great the 6 speed manual clutch is nice and tight and works perfect. Premium 5 spoke alloys with new tires, ice cold ac and so much more. Looks great and drives amazing. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29873U661811
Stock: 661811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,900
2003 Porsche Boxster S78,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
“Boxter S Edition” Convertible Tiptronic Paddle Shifters Satellite Radio FM/AM/CD Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters Power Trunk “Boxter S” Doorstills Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer Power Seats ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Visit Imports Unlimited online at www.luxurycars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 203-284-8989 today to schedule your test drive. As a used car dealership we do not buy or sell collision vehicles; we specialize in buying and selling vehicles paid off in insurance claims due to water-related incidents or recovered theft with little to no damage. Our vehicles are the opposite extreme of what most consumers have seen in the media.We now offer extended warranties available through our partnership with Gold Standard Automotive Network one of the highest-rated warranty companies in the market. Offering warranties such as Powertrain Bronze Silver GOLD Exclusionary & ALL Contracts include Maintenance w/ options to add like Unlimited Mileage Coverage and Lifetime Engine & Transmission for a low cost.Visit the link below to find more information regarding our warranties www.goldstandardautomotive.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29813U660492
Stock: P3660492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,699
2003 Porsche Boxster Base49,713 milesDelivery available*
McGovern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Newton / Massachusetts
2003 Porsche Boxster BaseBlack with savanna beige leather interior well maintained and loaded with options; RWD, power seats, power windows, heated door mirrors, power convertible roof, front fog lights and so much more! Call or click today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29843U620779
Stock: JN3333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,995
2003 Porsche Boxster Base93,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: Well Kept!! Iconic Porche Roadster, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Leather, Side Air Bag, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Automobile Magazine All-Star. CLICK NOW! Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29883U621806
Stock: P9416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$11,993
2003 Porsche Boxster S134,582 milesDelivery available*
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Columbus - Canal Winchester / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. 2003 Porsche Boxster S RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.2L H6 SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGCome visit the all new Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus the official Home of the Fresh Start Program! See how easy it is drive your new vehicle home today.Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29863U662495
Stock: 5631704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $15,995
2003 Porsche Boxster Base99,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2003 Porsche Boxster Base Silver Clean CARFAX. RWD 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Power windows. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29833U622524
Stock: 200966B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $5,990
2003 Porsche Boxster Base173,482 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29883U622261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Great Deal | $2,504 below market
2002 Porsche Boxster S105,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29832U661089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,988
2004 Porsche Boxster S20,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean Carfax, One Owner, Locally Owned and Serviced.Heated Front SeatsCD Shelf Center ConsoleWheel Caps with Colored CrestCruise ControlPorsche Stability ManagementOn Board ComputerBlack Standard LeatherBose Sound Package W/WindstopXenon Headlamp PackageConvenience Plus PackageBlack TopArctic Silver MetallicWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29814S660327
Stock: TA660327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $15,448
2002 Porsche Boxster Base56,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
Zanzibar Red 2002 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC Front Fog Lights, Rear fog lights.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29852U620515
Stock: P4143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $19,995
2004 Porsche Boxster S42,840 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Low miles for a 2004! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Seating AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29894U661729
Stock: 23660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $14,498Fair Deal
2004 Porsche Boxster Base53,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29894S620192
Stock: 0192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,988
2004 Porsche Boxster Base54,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Polar Silver Metallic 2004 Porsche Boxster RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2.7L H6 SMPI DOHC 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo Cassette, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette w/Partial Leather Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2004 Porsche Boxster Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29844U620671
Stock: 136000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $11,671
2004 Porsche Boxster S103,061 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
Special Exterior Paint Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2004 Porsche Boxster S and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet Airport. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Porsche Boxster S is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Porsche Boxster S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The Boxster S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 103,008mi put on this Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Boxster S. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Porsche Boxster as past service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29844U660228
Stock: 4U660228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $10,000
2002 Porsche Boxster Base80,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...This 2002 Seal Gray Metallic Porsche Boxster RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Heated Front Seats, 2D Convertible, 17 Boxster Design Wheels, Alarm System, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats Package, Sport Package, Wind Stop.39117 Wheels - Boxster Design424CD Shelf Center Console446Wheel Caps with Colored Crest476Porsche Stability ManagementCWGraphite Grey Partial LeatherM6PGraphite Grey Floor MatP09Sport PackageP14Heated Front Seats PackageV2Graphite Grey TopY1Seal Grey MetallicWe welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29882U621755
Stock: 10674P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $12,998
2002 Porsche Boxster Base57,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2002 Porsche Boxster 2dr LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS features a 2.7L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Graphite Grey Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact TONY LOOMIS at 702-889-8891 or TDG909@YAHOO.COM for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29862U624735
Stock: 11548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $8,998Fair Deal
2004 Porsche Boxster Base69,074 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER INTERIOR, WARRANTY, LOW MILES, ONLY 69K MILES, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29844U620587
Stock: 620587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,888Fair Deal
2002 Porsche Boxster S49,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California
ANOTHER GREAT PORSCHE HERE AT SMITH VOLVO/SGS INDEPENDENT PORSCHE. THIS BOXSTER S COMES WITH A FRESH MAJOR SERVICE. NEW SINGLE ROW PRO TO DUAL IMS RETROFIT,NEW CLUTCH REPLACEMENT ,SEPENTINE BELT,FRESH OIL SERVICE ,REAR MAIN SEAL,, AND MUCH MORE. PLEASE CALL WITH ANY QUESTIONS. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29882U660813
Stock: 8801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020