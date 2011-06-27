  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,954$39,783$44,634
Clean$29,455$36,719$41,054
Average$24,459$30,591$33,893
Rough$19,462$24,462$26,733
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,280$38,946$43,695
Clean$28,835$35,946$40,190
Average$23,943$29,947$33,180
Rough$19,052$23,947$26,170
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,785$34,594$38,812
Clean$25,613$31,929$35,699
Average$21,268$26,600$29,472
Rough$16,923$21,271$23,246
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,062$42,410$47,581
Clean$31,399$39,144$43,765
Average$26,073$32,611$36,131
Rough$20,747$26,078$28,498
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,689$35,719$40,075
Clean$26,446$32,967$36,860
Average$21,960$27,465$30,431
Rough$17,474$21,963$24,002
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,663$39,422$44,229
Clean$29,188$36,386$40,682
Average$24,236$30,313$33,586
Rough$19,285$24,240$26,490
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,256$58,837$66,012
Clean$43,562$54,306$60,716
Average$36,172$45,242$50,126
Rough$28,783$36,179$39,536
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,741$43,254$48,529
Clean$32,025$39,923$44,636
Average$26,593$33,260$36,851
Rough$21,160$26,597$29,065
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,734$40,756$45,726
Clean$30,175$37,617$42,058
Average$25,056$31,338$34,722
Rough$19,938$25,060$27,387
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,188$51,000$55,470
Clean$40,733$47,072$51,020
Average$33,823$39,216$42,121
Rough$26,914$31,360$33,222
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,379$60,235$67,579
Clean$44,596$55,596$62,158
Average$37,031$46,317$51,316
Rough$29,466$37,038$40,475
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,338$35,281$39,584
Clean$26,122$32,564$36,409
Average$21,691$27,129$30,059
Rough$17,260$21,694$23,708
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,114$42,474$47,653
Clean$31,447$39,203$43,831
Average$26,113$32,660$36,186
Rough$20,778$26,117$28,541
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,613 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,929 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,613 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,929 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,613 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,929 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Porsche 911 ranges from $16,923 to $38,812, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.