Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,954
|$39,783
|$44,634
|Clean
|$29,455
|$36,719
|$41,054
|Average
|$24,459
|$30,591
|$33,893
|Rough
|$19,462
|$24,462
|$26,733
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,280
|$38,946
|$43,695
|Clean
|$28,835
|$35,946
|$40,190
|Average
|$23,943
|$29,947
|$33,180
|Rough
|$19,052
|$23,947
|$26,170
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,785
|$34,594
|$38,812
|Clean
|$25,613
|$31,929
|$35,699
|Average
|$21,268
|$26,600
|$29,472
|Rough
|$16,923
|$21,271
|$23,246
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,062
|$42,410
|$47,581
|Clean
|$31,399
|$39,144
|$43,765
|Average
|$26,073
|$32,611
|$36,131
|Rough
|$20,747
|$26,078
|$28,498
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,689
|$35,719
|$40,075
|Clean
|$26,446
|$32,967
|$36,860
|Average
|$21,960
|$27,465
|$30,431
|Rough
|$17,474
|$21,963
|$24,002
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,663
|$39,422
|$44,229
|Clean
|$29,188
|$36,386
|$40,682
|Average
|$24,236
|$30,313
|$33,586
|Rough
|$19,285
|$24,240
|$26,490
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,256
|$58,837
|$66,012
|Clean
|$43,562
|$54,306
|$60,716
|Average
|$36,172
|$45,242
|$50,126
|Rough
|$28,783
|$36,179
|$39,536
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,741
|$43,254
|$48,529
|Clean
|$32,025
|$39,923
|$44,636
|Average
|$26,593
|$33,260
|$36,851
|Rough
|$21,160
|$26,597
|$29,065
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,734
|$40,756
|$45,726
|Clean
|$30,175
|$37,617
|$42,058
|Average
|$25,056
|$31,338
|$34,722
|Rough
|$19,938
|$25,060
|$27,387
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,188
|$51,000
|$55,470
|Clean
|$40,733
|$47,072
|$51,020
|Average
|$33,823
|$39,216
|$42,121
|Rough
|$26,914
|$31,360
|$33,222
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,379
|$60,235
|$67,579
|Clean
|$44,596
|$55,596
|$62,158
|Average
|$37,031
|$46,317
|$51,316
|Rough
|$29,466
|$37,038
|$40,475
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,338
|$35,281
|$39,584
|Clean
|$26,122
|$32,564
|$36,409
|Average
|$21,691
|$27,129
|$30,059
|Rough
|$17,260
|$21,694
|$23,708
Estimated values
2008 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,114
|$42,474
|$47,653
|Clean
|$31,447
|$39,203
|$43,831
|Average
|$26,113
|$32,660
|$36,186
|Rough
|$20,778
|$26,117
|$28,541