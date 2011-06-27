Used 2008 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
The funnest car to drive
2500rpm's then HOLD ON-the power- handling-color options-fill my fickle, very picky needs! The leather, MUCH FINER than any Bentley- plus you do not have to plug it in at night (like Bentley -Aston-Ferrari- Lambo). The 150,000 is still 100,000 under the competition. Plus it ALWAYS STARTS! LOVE-LOVE IT.
Nothing Even Comes CLOSE!!!
This is purely an ALL OUT STREET RACE car, and yet excellent to travel in. Drove it from Dallas, TX to SUPERIOR TWP, MI, then from SUPERIOR TWP, MI to CHANDLER, Arizona, then back to SUPERIOR TWP, MI. But know, it is not intended for parking and taking short naps in. Oh, and the gas mileage is great, when you set the cruise. Now, I use it in PCA's auto-cross. Talking about the best of both worlds, WOW. SO glad I chose this model. This is my 14th PORSCHE, I also have a 87' 911 cabrio. It's going on four years now since I purchased this car. There have been absolutely (NO) issues with it, major or minor. I did the 80k and the 100k services on it in December of 2014, and since then I have had the brake fluid changed at Porsche where I live and a wheel alignment done after installing new front & rear tires. Since I'm a retired aviation mechanic, I installed a third center radiator, and the front bumper vent screen kit to keep heavy debris out of the left and right radiators. Then I installed a 2.5 quart deep oil sump to help with the lubrication here in HOT, Arizona! As for running auto X here in HOT Arizona, I can tell you that these two things are needed, to help keep the temps down in the water cooling department as well as the engine oil lubrication department. Other than that, I'm just enjoying it!!! It is Aug 2018 now and I am in the process of replacing the Optima yellow top that's 7 years and 2 months old with a new Optima Blue top marine style battery. The heat here in Arizona continues to eat batteries of any type or sort alive! Also, if you have more than one car in your garage then it is absolutely imperative that you drive all of them as often as you can! Just leaving them on a digital battery maintainer is NOT enough. I also have 3 motorcycles, and recently had a BMW s1000RR cafe bike and a Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster that I got rid of because I didn't ride them enough, but I kept the Harley Davidson soft tail, of which the battery is also going slowly dead because of the heat here in the desert state. The heat just killed the batteries on the other 2 bikes, how much more the Porsche's. What I'm saying is, the 2008 997S is yet still an excellent deal when looking to purchase a used Porsche. My car has no leaks and no problems other than the battery issue which is normal for the number of years since the date on the battery was purchased, June 2011. I highly recommend a Cabrio 997s. As of this writing, it is Feb. 2020, and I put about 250 miles a month on the car now. The total mileage on my Porsche is some where around 106,800, and I had to replace the two coolant line inserts above the left and right front control arms, bleed the system. Since that time, I have had no other issues with this marvelous vehicle. I highly recommend this model, if not the cabrio 997s! Either one of these models would be more than enough for driving here in the U.S.! Being that they are really made for High Speed long distance cruising on the German Autobahn. So, if you are in the market for a Porsche 997 with low mileage, then, go for the gusto! You will NOT be disappointed!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
911 Turbo fills the Bill
The 997 Turbo Coupe is another leap forward for Porsche. This new model has enthusiastic power across a wide power band, incredible acceleration, and superb handling. While it would be at home on any racing circuit, it also is easy to drive around town and in traffic. It is unusual to find a car that performs so well in a straight line, in the twisties, and can still serve as a daily driver if desired. When the turbos kick in the car will really set you back in the seat.
Lives Up To The Dream Of A 10-year-old
As a youth my father and I never missed stopping at the Porsche dealer while driving by. I had a love affair with the guards red 911 that seemed to always be on the showroom floor. When in 1979 my dad finally purchased a 911 (930 model)Turbo I reveled in its incredible rocket ship abilities. He sold it when I was 13, but the 3 years he had it made the Porsche 911 my dream car. As a self-made and relatively poor young man I was all but resigned to the fact that a 911 in anything other than a used and older variant just would not be in the cards for me. Skip to Feb. 2008 and I have the good fortune of being shocked every time I enter my garage by the sight of a black 2008 911 Carrera S!
Rocketship
This is my 25th Porsche turbo since 1976 and my first GT2. This car is insane for the street. It is almost impossible to drive sanely. The handling is precise. The gas mileage is unbelievable considering it has 530 hp. I can get 27 mpg if I can somehow manage to do 55mph. The brakes are very close to simulating hitting a brick wall. Very overpriced but worth it. Buy one if you can find one!
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2008 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan