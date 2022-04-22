What is the Macan?

The Macan is the smaller of Porsche's two SUVs, and it serves as the entry point to the brand. With a starting price of around $55,000, it is the least expensive new Porsche you can buy today, and it competes with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Genesis GV70 and Mercedes GLC. Its lineup is easily the least diverse of any Porsche, too, making its trim level structure the easiest to fathom. Before 2023, there were only the base Macan, S and GTS models. For 2023, Porsche is adding the new Macan T to the lineup.

Think of the Macan T as a parts-bin special, designed specifically for those who want their Macan to feel and drive like a Porsche without having to spend too much extra coin. The engine is unchanged from the base car and makes the same 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, but the T's all-wheel-drive system sends more power to the rear wheels to help the crossover turn in more sharply.

The T also rides on 20-inch wheels over the base car's standard 19s, gets firmed-up suspension to reduce body roll when you're driving "enthusiastically," and comes with Porsche's Sport Chrono package as standard. The Macan T also comes in a unique paint finish (Agate Gray) and comes with sportier front seats as standard, but beyond that, the T remains mostly unchanged from the standard car. Expect this car to start in the low $60,000s when order books open later this year.

As for the rest of the lineup, we expect little to no change for Porsche's smallest SUV. The 2022 model year brought with it a host of changes that helped ensure this SUV was still one of the best-driving cars in its class, and in 2023 things are set to remain the same.