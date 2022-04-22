Skip to main content
2023 Porsche Macan

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $55,000
What to expect
  • The Macan T is the only major addition for 2023
  • The rest of the lineup will remain mostly unchanged
  • Part of the second Macan generation introduced for 2015
