Used 2013 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me
- 105,170 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,488$1,601 Below Market
Freiday's Auto Sales - Middleboro / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC1DN027192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC0DN096147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,521 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,033 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC7DN073741
Stock: nr7431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,880
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
2013 AUDI A7 3.0T QUATTRO PRESTIGE, COLD WEATHER PKG, ... 3.0t SUPERCHARGED V6, 8 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 310 HP, 325 LB-FT OF TORQUE, MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC ON NOUGAT VENTILATED AND HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. LED HEADLIGHTS, POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, AMBIENT LIGHTING, WINDOW SUNSHADES, FOUR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. COLD WEATHER PACKAGE HAS HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR SIDE AIRBAGS. ALSO AUTO DIMMING HEATED, POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH PRE SENSE REAR, PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, AUDI CONNECT WITH WI-FI (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION), AUTO DIMMING POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF, XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, FOLD FLAT SECOND ROW SEATS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, SAFETY EQUIPMENT INCLUDES ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, SPEED SENSITIVE STEERING, TPMS, ABS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE TRACTION SYSTEM, PLENTY OF AIRBAGS, SAFETY BELT PRETENSIONERS, ACTIVE AND PASSIVE ROLL OVER PROTECTION, LATCH SYSTEM FOR CHILD SEATS, CRUMPLE ZONE PROTECTION, AND SHE EVEN HAS AN ANTI THEFT ALARM SYSTEM.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC0DN151826
Stock: LA247A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 58,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995$1,295 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
PREMIUM PLUS, 20 WHEELS, NAVIGATION, If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Miami you have come to the right place. Here at Audi North Miami we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3mm left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYGAFC6DN073840
Stock: DN073840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 73,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,875$1,052 Below Market
Hendrick Porsche - Charlotte / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone A/C, All Wheel Drive.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Navigation, Bluetooth, Remote Trunk Release, Dual Zone A/C, Steering Wheel Controls, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.WHO WE AREHere at Hendrick Porsche, your satisfaction is our main priority. Your purchase is made in a professional and courteous manner. We are an award winning dealership that prides itself in high marks in customer satisfaction. The Hendrick Porsche Family enjoys perks such as access to the Courtesy Vehicles, Service and Parts Specials, and more! We look forward to showing you why so many people come to Hendrick Porsche for their automotive needs!Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC2DN134946
Stock: A1269A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 98,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,999$765 Below Market
Zander Motors - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFC8DN017361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,950
Audi Rochester - Rochester / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2013 Audi A7 3.0T Prestige quattroOdometer is 17296 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * Ward's 10 Best EnginesCar and Driver, January 2017.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFCXDN119048
Stock: 12119048T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 90,109 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$1,171 Below Market
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC2DN074067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,205 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,890
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC4DN086320
Stock: m46086320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 93,350 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,791
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
NOTE: For Appointement only, please call for test drive...2013 Audi A7 4dr HB quattro 3.0 Prestige... Leather Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Super Charged, Sunroof, Navigation, and More!!! Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC0DN125663
Stock: C125663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2019
- 84,812 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,450
Ken Garff Jaguar - Salt Lake City / Utah
Navigation, Backup camera, Heated seats, Blind spot, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Homelink, Satellite radio, Keyless entry, Push button start, Power rear spoiler, On wheel audio control and so much more. Stop in today to see this great vehicle and to take it for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYGAFC9DN134548
Stock: 1R0365A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 88,247 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,954
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Ice Silver Metallic 2013 Audi A7 **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEAT PACKAGE**, **REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE**, **UPGRADED AUDIO PACKAGE**, **BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **ALUMINUM WHEEL PACKAGE**, **WARRANTY INCLUDED**, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYGAFC2DN120765
Stock: 6604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 74,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,800$239 Below Market
Jackson Hole Ford - Jackson / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFC3DN092100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,221 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,938
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2013 Audi A7 Premium quattro Sedan on display in Ibis White represents a stellar piece of craftsmanship that turns heads at every corner. Powered by a 3.0 Liter SuperCharged V6 that generates 310hp while tied to a smooth 8 Speed Automatic transmission with Audi Drive Select also offers adjustable modes for steering and throttle. This remarkable All Wheel Drive combination takes our sedan from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 5.4 seconds and near 28mpg out on the open road. You can see that our breathtaking A7 Premium exudes a sense of timeless elegance that has been enhanced by 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights and a large sunroof. Inside the intuitively designed Premium cabin, upscale amenities and state-of-the-art technology await you. Soft leather on heated power front seats with lumbar adjustments, triple-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry are just a few features that combine to make this a first-class experience. The Audi MMI system seamlessly links you to your digital world with Bluetooth, and a 14-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio and an iPod audio interface. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel of this superb sedan where the art of driving may be more fun than the destination! A Top Safety Pick, our Audi A7 has been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to keep you and your precious passengers out of harm's way. You've got to see this German thoroughbred in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFC7DN109450
Stock: 109450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,978
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2013 AUDI A7 3.0T PRESTIGE QUATTRO AWD! PRESTIGE PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA! AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS! AUDI SIDE ASSIST! AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! NIGHT VISION! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH! AUDI ADVANCED KEY! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! S LINE EXTERIOR PACKAGE! POWER MOONROOF! POWER TAILGATE! 19 INCH S LINE ALLOY WHEELS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFCXDN009777
Stock: 6573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,789 miles
$26,492
Prestige Imports Porsche - Lakewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYGAFC6DN063180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,500
Suburban Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Troy - Troy / Michigan
**FUEL EFFICIENT**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **TONS OF CARGO ROOM**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 18/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * Ward's 10 Best Engines Car and Driver, January 2017. Audi A7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYGAFC2DN039197
Stock: AP10072A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
