Used 2013 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

345 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    105,170 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,488

    $1,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    64,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    91,521 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    72,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,880

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    58,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,995

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    73,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,875

    $1,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    98,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,999

    $765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    52,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,950

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    90,109 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    99,205 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,890

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    93,350 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,791

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    84,812 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,450

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    88,247 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,954

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    74,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,800

    $239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    75,221 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,938

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    85,439 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,978

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    42,789 miles

    $26,492

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    135,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2013 Audi A7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A7

Read recent reviews for the Audi A7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.48 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Amazingly fun and practical!
Drewbie,12/02/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Supercharged 3L has abundant power immediately (pulling out onto busy highway traffic is easy)! The hatchback design is super practical with tons of cargo space (coming from a wagon, I don't even miss it)! The big tires are expensive but inspire extreme confidence (especially in the wet)! I trust my dealership but I am in there more than I would like for different random things. I've barked the passenger side rear tire/wheel two times on curbs taking tight turns - you've been warned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings