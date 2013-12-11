Used 2014 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Gray
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    78,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,988

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    82,213 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    $3,584 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    79,124 miles

    $9,988

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    74,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    21,700 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    69,163 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $2,216 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    85,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,949

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    62,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,399

    $589 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    72,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,991

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    56,762 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,998

    $551 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    97,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,269

    $1,682 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    40,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T6

    21,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    54,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,279

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    63,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,999

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    68,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T5 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T5

    69,163 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    Details
  2014 Volvo S60 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S60 T6

    83,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.719 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
2 years with my S60 T5 AWD
quattrofan74,11/12/2013
My wife and I decided to downsize with the aim of lowering our overall car payment. My previous car was a 2008 BMW 335i coupe. I loved that car - it's performance, handling and appearance endeared itself to me daily. However, I live in Pennsylvania and winters in it were never really "fun". Also, getting the kids to school became a chore - and a sedan made sense. I decided to lease this time around. Long story short, I got a S60 T5 AWD with Premier and Sport packages. Overall, the car has a decent amount of "go". It's no 335i, but it pulls off the line well. It gets a little asthmatic as the revs climb. The Sport package definitely made a difference in handling too.
