Used 2014 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
1,127 listings
- 78,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,988
- 82,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$3,584 Below Market
- 79,124 miles
$9,988
- 74,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990$3,095 Below Market
- 21,700 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 69,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$2,216 Below Market
- 85,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,949
- 62,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,399$589 Below Market
- 72,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,991
- 56,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,998$551 Below Market
- 97,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,269$1,682 Below Market
- 40,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
- 21,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 54,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,279$722 Below Market
- 63,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,999$848 Below Market
- 68,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900
- 69,163 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
- 83,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S60
Overall Consumer Rating4.719 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.719 Reviews
Report abuse
quattrofan74,11/12/2013
My wife and I decided to downsize with the aim of lowering our overall car payment. My previous car was a 2008 BMW 335i coupe. I loved that car - it's performance, handling and appearance endeared itself to me daily. However, I live in Pennsylvania and winters in it were never really "fun". Also, getting the kids to school became a chore - and a sedan made sense. I decided to lease this time around. Long story short, I got a S60 T5 AWD with Premier and Sport packages. Overall, the car has a decent amount of "go". It's no 335i, but it pulls off the line well. It gets a little asthmatic as the revs climb. The Sport package definitely made a difference in handling too.
- 2020 Audi TT RS
