Used 2014 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Manuel Used Cars - North Richland Hills / Texas

*Loaded up with black leather and sunroof. Four NEW tires installed!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volvo S60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1612FS4E2278787

Stock: 15449

Certified Pre-Owned: No