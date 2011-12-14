Used 1996 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera , you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Porsche 911 Carrera that you won't find in your average vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD .

N/A Combined MPG ( 15 City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2996SS341482

Stock: SS341482

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020