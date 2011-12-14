Used 1996 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,980
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Just Arrived !! Super clean !! original Miles 38K!! 1996 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA CONVERTIBLE 3.6L H6 F GASOLINE Maximum Seating: 4 seats Gas Mileage: 15 MPG City 23 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined Engine: H6 Drivetrain:Rear-Wheel Drive Fuel Type:Gasoline , Power comes from an air-cooled 3.6L flat-six paired with a six-speed automatic transaxle; finished in Arena red Metalic , black convertible top over a Classic charcoal leather interior. Equipment includes a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, automatic speed control, power windows, and headlight washers. 2 + 2 Seating, 3.6L SOHC EFI chrome wheels, air-cooled 6 cyl engine,Aerodynamic drag-reducing under-carriage cover,Analog quartz clock,Anti-lock braking system,Body-color door handles,Brake pad wear indicator,Cruise control,Driver & front passenger airbags,Dual 3-way catalytic converters,Dual sunvisor mirrors,Front/rear 3-point inertia reel seatbelts,Front/rear stabilizer bars,Hydraulically activated single-disc dry clutch,Independent MacPherson struts front suspension w/chrome wheels, lower control arms$COMMA negative steering roll radius,Interior light w/delayed shutoff,Pwr windows,Tinted glass w/graduated tint windshield,Trip odometer, clean Carfax report, and a clean title. Equipment includes headlight washers, color-matched door handles and side mirrors, and dual exhaust Overall, the vehicle is in great condition for its age. Factory 17' chrome wheels, The interior is trimmed in Classic charcoal leather with matching carpets and door panels. Amenities include a Blaupunkt cassette stereo, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Factory VDO instrumentation consists of a 180-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,800-rpm redline, and an analog clock. The six-digit odometer shows 38,402 miles. The engine features VarioRam induction and was factory-rated at 282 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. C02 Catalytic converter, Hi-Fi sound system. lots of options. power convertible top , perfect top, Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998TS340903
Stock: 340903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,492 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$69,996
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
*VERY RARE UNICORN OF PORSCHE'S-GOOD LUCK FINDING ANOTHER! THESE ARE GORGEOUS INVESTMENTS-THAT ONLY GO UP IN VALUE!! SUPER RARE LOCALLY OWNED TARGA! FANTASTIC OPTIONS AND COLOR COMBO! CLEAN CARFAX, 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera, 2-door Carrera Targa 6-Spd Manual, Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Power Mirror(s), Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more, YELLOW.Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS!Stop by Porsche of West Houston located at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0DA2992TS385226
Stock: TTS385226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 29,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,900
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Luxury Seats, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2995TS341152
Stock: 341152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2018
- 82,450 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$43,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera. Powered by a H6 3.6L, Paired by a Automatic 4-Speed, RWD, Convertible, Leather seating, 4 passanger seating, lots more to list. Give us a call to schedule a test drive and see how beautiful this thing is in person. We love trades and offer many financing options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2991TS340628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$152,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Complete engine reseal. This one is ready to go! This car is fully serviced by a trained Porsche tech that has more than 35 years of experience. Odometer is 5526 miles below market average! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Rear seats: split-bench Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC299XTS375993
Stock: P10328B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- used
1996 Porsche 91146,615 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2995TS340258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,632 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,000
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
LOW MILES !!!!ONE ORIGINAL OWNER !!!SERVICE RECORDS !!!!SUPER CLEAN !!!!CALIFORNIA CAR SINCE NEW !!!!ORIGINAL PAINT AND RUST FREE !!!!Please feel free to contact us with any question you may have. Please call or text us at 650-280-0280*** 3RD PARTY PRE PURCHASE INSPECTIONS WELCOMED*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2993TS320288
Stock: 28763C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,689 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$599,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)Ferrari-Maserati of Long Island is thrilled to present this ULTRA RARE 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Finished in Arctic Silver Metallic over Boxster Red Special Leather, the 911 Turbo S has been driven ONLY 2,689 miles. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Porsche Dealers and well-respected throughout its life. Do not miss the rare opportunity to own a part of Porsche history as very few of these units were ever produced, and certainly none finer than this example remain.This 911 Turbo S is equipped with:- Electric Comfort Seats- Heated Seats- Cruise Control- Porsche CDR-210 CD Radio- Porsche Sound System- Alarm System- Electric Sunroof- Electric Windows- Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Cleaning System- Metallic Paint- Special LeatherIf you are in the market for a stunning example of the classic Porsche 911 Turbo S, call or email us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2995VS375953
Stock: NP4422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- used
1995 Porsche 91111,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,999
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport is offering this extremely low mileage Porsche 993 Cabriolet for sale. The last generation of air cooled 911 models, this Midnite Blue Metallic over Cashmere Beige example has been babied and maintained as scheduled. We have the original window sticker, owners manuals, keys etc. A wonderful example of the last of Porsche's air cooled 911 model with confirmed 1-Owner on Carfax Report. Midnight Blue / Black Top, Cashmere Beige / Black Leather interior Porsche CR-1 AM/FM Radio cassette Player, Rim Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, 17 Cup 2 Light Alloy Wheels, Full Power Seat Left, Hi-Fi Sound Package / 8 Speakers, Porsche Windstop (Deflector), Remote 6 CD Changer, etc. We are your Porsche and Exotic European car specialists in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998SS342679
Stock: SS342679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- 18,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Owner, 18K Mile 911 Carrera Cabriolet. This Is A True 1 Owner Car With Documented Original Miles At 18k. This Beautiful 993 Is In Impeccable Condition And One Of The Last Of The Air-Cooled 911's. Factory Options Include: 18in. Technology Wheels, Eight Way Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Pleated Leather Seats, Wind Stop, CR-210 Porsche Stereo, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Four Piston Brake Calipers With Cross-Drilled Rotors.. This Awesome 993 Cab Also Has Just Been Serviced In January 2020 Which Included New Tires, New Battery, New Hood And Hatch Struts, Air Filter, Oil Change And Also Had A Brand New OEM Black Soft Top Installed. Everthing Is In Working Order And Also Has A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report. This 993 Cabriolet Is A True Collector Car And Is Ready To Go To It's New Home. Call Us Before This One Gets Away...... We Also Have Long Term Financing Available For This Beautiful 911 As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now...................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990VS341028
Stock: 3384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 18,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$499,000
Gold Coast Maserati Alfa Romeo - Great Neck / New York
1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)Gold Coast Maserati is thrilled to present this ULTRA RARE 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Finished in Black over Black Leather, the 911 Turbo S has been driven very few easy miles by its previous owners. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Porsche Dealers and well-respected throughout its life. Do not miss the rare opportunity to own a part of Porsche history as very few of these units were ever produced, and certainly none finer than this example remain.This 911 Turbo S is equipped with:- Electric Comfort Seats- Heated Seats- Cruise Control- Porsche CDR-210 CD Radio- Porsche Sound System- Alarm System- Rear Wiper- Electric Windows- Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Cleaning System- Supple LeatherIf you are in the market for a stunning example of the classic Porsche 911 Turbo S, please call or email us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2999VS375762
Stock: GP0611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,197 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! INCREDIBLY CLEAN 993 WITH A FACTORY AERO KIT!! EXTREME PORSCHE ENTHUSIAST-OWNED WELL MAINTAINED. EXTREMELY LOW MILE LAST 911 WITH THE AIR-COOLED FLAT 6 NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE. RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY! EVERYTHING WORKS. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN GUARDS RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:3.6L NATURALLY ASPIRATED FLAT 6 ENGINE TIPTRONIC BUTTON-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 17 CUP 2 WHEELS FACTORY AERO KIT POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP (BLACK CANVAS IN GREAT SHAPE COMES WITH TONNEAU COVER ALSO IN GREAT SHAPE) GUARDS RED INSTRUMENT DIALS ALUMINUM TIPTRONIC SELECTOR LEVER STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST PIPES ALUMINUM PARKING BRAKE LEVER ENGINE SOUND PACKAGE 8 WAY POWER FRONT SEATS AUTOMATIC SPEED CONTROL SOUND SYSTEM WIND DEFLECTOR XENON HEADLAMPS PIONEER AFTERMARKET HEAD UNIT (ORIGINAL BECKER CD RADIO HEAD UNIT INCLUDED WITH CAR)AND MUCH MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE ARE PORSCHE ENTHUSIASTS AND SPEAK PORSCHE. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2990VS340512
Stock: C0512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1997 Porsche 91112,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
Phillips Auto is proud to represent this White on Gray, flawless, show grade 911 cab with less than 13000 miles! Completely original, all keys, books, certificate of authentication, original MSRP, air pump, and car cover! This highly desirable 911 will not disappoint the most critical buyer! -2 Keys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998VS341424
Stock: 0102WK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 39,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$119,500
Randy Curnow Buick GMC - Kansas City / Kansas
Our inventory at Randy Curnow Buick GMC is constantly changing everyday! Please call to make sure that the vehicle that you're interested in is still in stock! See something you like? Contact us now at (913) 284-7144 for more information or to set up a test drive today! We will pick you up at the KC airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2996VS322183
Stock: 322183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2018
- used
1995 Porsche 91199,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,499
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera , you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Porsche 911 Carrera that you won't find in your average vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Porsche 911 with AWD/4WD.
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2996SS341482
Stock: SS341482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 57,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *1997 Porsche Carrera Targa* in Arctic Silver Metallic over a Black interior with 57,554 miles. The Carrera Targa is powered by a 3.6L horizontally opposed six cylinder engine producing 282 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and aÂ 6-Speed ManualÂ Transmission. This Carrera Targa is further enhanced with the following: Arctic Silver Metallic Exterior Color Black Interior Leather Seats Torque Limited Slip w/ ABD Heated Front Seat Package Power Seat Package Rims caps w/ Porsche Crest Remote CD Changer 6-Disc Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email mailto:porscheofnorthhouston@eleadtrack.net, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0DA2990VS385261
Stock: CVS385261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 59,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$54,995
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Mercedes Benz of Fredericksburg is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our guest and employees as we continue operating during COVID-19. To ensure this, before and after every appointment we are sanitizing and disinfecting all vehicles...1997 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA CABRIOLET! 59K MILES! BLACK ON BLACK! PERFECT ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX! BEAUTIFUL CAR! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT. 3.6L AIR-COOLED 6 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX. FISTER SPORT EXHAUST. NEW CLUTCH. NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP IN GREAT CONDITION WHICH WORKS FLAWLESSLY. COLD A/C. 4 NEW TIRES W/ ALIGNMENT. REFINISHED 18 TURBO TWIST WHEELS. NEW STONE GUARDS AND NEW BRAKES WITH NEW SENSORS.COMES WITH 2 KEYS 2 REMOTES OWNERS MANUAL & ALL BOOKS CARPET FLOOR MATS CONVERTIBLE TOP BOOT SPARE TIRE JACK TOOL KIT AND AIR COMPRESSOR KIT.This 1997 Black Porsche 911 Carrera RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. 2D Cabriolet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry.We welcome any pre-buy inspections before purchase and can help facilitate door to door shipping to anywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you prefer to visit our showroom for a viewing, we are pleased to offer free airport pick-up from Reagan International Airport (DCA) or Richmond International Airport (RIC).Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg offers an extensive range of superb, low mile, exotic and luxury automobiles. If we don't have the car you are looking for please let us know and we will be happy to help find it. Just minutes off of I-95, Exit 130-B in Fredericksburg, VA. Call us now before it's gone and we will be glad to assist you! 888-693-4572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2998VS341097
Stock: 10632P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 33,726 miles
$169,880
Bentley Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Porsche Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful *1997 Porsche 911 Turbo* in Black over a Black interior with 33,726 miles. The 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.6L Twin-Turbocharged Horizontally Opposed 6-cylinder engine producing 408 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through an All Wheel Drive Platform and a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. This 911 Turbo is further enhanced with the following:BlackBlack Leather InteriorPorsche CR-210 Casette RadioRear WiperElectric Comfort SeatsCruise ControlPorsche Sound SystemDriver and Passenger AirbagWindscreen with graduated top tintAir conditioningLitronic /Bi-Xenon-headlamp incl. cleaning systemThird brake lightElectric sunroofElectric windowsOn-board computerPorsche CDC-1 CD ChangerHeated SeatsPorsche Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2998VS375753
Stock: PVS375753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
