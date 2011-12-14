Used 1996 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    38,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,980

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa

    31,492 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,996

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    29,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,900

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera

    82,450 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,990

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Turbo

    47,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $152,900

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911
    used

    1996 Porsche 911

    46,615 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,995

    Details
  • 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    used

    1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    56,632 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,000

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    2,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $599,000

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911
    used

    1995 Porsche 911

    11,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,999

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    18,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,888

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    18,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $499,000

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    20,197 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,979

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911
    used

    1997 Porsche 911

    12,976 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,980

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    39,415 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $119,500

    Details
  • 1995 Porsche 911
    used

    1995 Porsche 911

    99,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,499

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa

    57,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,991

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Carrera

    59,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $54,995

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo
    used

    1997 Porsche 911 Turbo

    33,726 miles

    $169,880

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 1996 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.923 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
Awesome Car
andyboy46,12/14/2011
I test drove dozens of Porsche's & read a lot about all models, from early 993's, 996's, Turbo 996's and a couple of 997's. There is nothing that compares to the style, sound, power, build quality of the amazing 993 car. It is practical and fun to drive. In my opinion the last of the air cooled Porsche was and still is the best, most stylish all round sports car on the road. Every time I get behind the wheel I am glad I bought the "old school" model, it has a style and personality that will never be manufactured again. It took me 6 months to get used to it but I just love this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings