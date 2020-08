Used 1996 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona

Complete engine reseal. This one is ready to go! This car is fully serviced by a trained Porsche tech that has more than 35 years of experience. Odometer is 5526 miles below market average! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Rear seats: split-bench Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AC299XTS375993

Stock: P10328B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-22-2020